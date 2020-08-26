Matthew Anderson Colvin
Funeral services for Matthew Anderson Colvin, 44, of Monroe, and formerly of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Ferriday under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday. The Reverends Roger Johnson, Thomas Worsham, and Dan Ratcliff officiated A graveside service followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS. .
Matt was born on Sunday, January 26, 1976 in Natchez, MS, to parents William “Bill” C. Colvin, III and Cheryl Robertson Colvin. He passed from this life on Saturday August 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, W.C. and Melva Colvin, Ed and Bonnie Robertson and a special uncle Bill Read.
Matt accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at the age of nine, becoming a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Ferriday. Matt attended Huntington School, beginning and graduating from Huntington High School with his class of 1994. He then graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a B.A. degree in Business Administration. After working several years, he returned to work with his father at Colvin’s Pharmacy and Medical Supply. He enjoyed taking care of customers and formed many friendships through his work.
His great love of the outdoors led to many happy years of hunting, fishing and practicing with guns, especially at his favorite spot, Rifle Point Hunting Club. There, he and his family had camps where they gathered together around the campfire in the evenings to share meals and the days stories. His grandparents, aunts, uncles, father, and cousins taught him the proper rules and guided him as he grew. He tried to pass on these values to his nephew, Eli, and they truly enjoyed their time together, especially when tossing the football in the yard. His niece, Sarah Anne, was the patient fisherman who would sit a long time as he baited her hook and removed the fish for her. He was most excited when his Florida nephew and niece, Hayes, and later, Stella were born, and got to feed and rock them, and later face-time them. Matt was affectionately called Uncle Matt by many of his friends’ children whom he loved dearly. He had a special way with older adults, too, and was most respectful and courteous to them, always offering a smile or word of encouragement. Playing guitar and listening to music was another favorite pastime that Matt enjoyed with his dad and his friend, Jerry Collins. LSU was his favorite team, and their last year’s National Championship was the highlight of his faithful watching. He was also a big New Orleans Saints fan.
Most of all, Matt loved deeply, and was loved deeply by family and friends alike. He stayed in touch with many of his former classmates and loved to visit them when they were in the area. His sense of humor, love for our country, and beautiful smile will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; sister Emily Colvin Merrill and husband Dan and their children, Sarah Anne and Eli, all of Ferriday; brother, William Andrew ‘Andy” Colvin and wife, Emily and their children, Hayes and Stella, of Bonita Springs, FL; aunt, Dianne Colvin Read of Plaquemine; aunt and uncle, Richard and Carol Roberson of Greenwood; Uncle Pat Robertson of Monterey; special cousins and their families: Kimberly Read Meno and husband John, Kayla Read Areingdale, Scott Read and wife Wendy, and Heather Robertson Smith and husband Aaron; his beloved boxer Guinnie, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Scott Read, Mark, Gibson, Jerry Collins, Paul Owens, Ryan McMahon, Will Manning, Michael Rabb and Paul Riggs.
Honorary pallbearers were Michael Tumminello, Jacob Herrington, Lance Smith, Jeremy Wood, Jamie Godbold, Andy Guida and Matt Horne.
Any planned memorials may be made to charity of your choice or to the Jesus Film Project (which carries the gospel message to many countries in their own language), C/) First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 386, Ferriday, LA, 71334 or the Delta Charter School.
______________
Larry W. Crouch
A celebration of the life of Larry W. Crouch was held Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mayna Church of God with Rev. Llyod Trisler and Rev. Joey Pepmiller officiating, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home.
Larry was born September 30, 1949 to Eugene and Gwendolyn Crouch of Monterey.. He was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19th, after a battle with cancer. Larry graduated from Monterey High School in 1967, where he was voted “Class Favorite” and excelled at both basketball and baseball. He served briefly in the US Army. He married the love of his life, Nelwyn Book Crouch, on June 19, 1971. Larry was instrumental in the establishment of the Black River Roundup Rodeo and was a dedicated member of Mayna Church of God. Over his lifetime, he worked for John Deere, farmed, and worked for and later owned W. S. White Fisheries and Crouch Fish Market. He also ginned for C.C. Planters and ended his farming career working for Vince Hillman.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers Jimmy Irving Crouch and Gene Storey Crouch. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Newlyn Crouch; daughters, Alicia Crouch Yrle (Bill) of Conway, AR and Michelle Crouch of Jonesville; sons, Larry O. Crouch (Laurel) of Monterey and Michael A. “Matt” Taylor (Chasta) of Jonesville and his “little entrepreneur” Charlie Duck of Monterey; seven grandchildren including Craig Yrle (Hannah), Brent Yrle, Macy Taylor, Jimmy Crouch, Ryan Taylor, Sam Sturgeon, and Isaac Crouch; and one great-grandson, Isaiah Yrle. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Crouch Netherland (Clayton) of Jonesville, and his brother, Brunston C. Crouch of Monterey; sisters-in-law, Nancy B. Taylor and Donna B. Bailey; countless nieces and nephews he adored; and many friends he loved dearly.
Our father was a master storyteller who could make anything he told hilarious. He was always known for having a mischievous twinkle in his eyes. He loved to make people laugh, and, with his wit, he did that frequently, even as he battled cancer. He was the strongest man we knew with a larger than life personality that could not be contained. To know him was to love him. Growing up, all of us believed that there was nothing he could not do or fix--he was our own personal hero.
He loved Jesus, his family, friends, farming, fishing, hunting, and gardening, to name just a few of his passions. By example, he taught his children to work hard and be “good people.” His grandchildren and great-grandson were the lights in his world, and he loved nothing more than teaching them about the great outdoors or how good a tomato you raised yourself can taste.
He will be missed more than any of us can imagine, but we know we will feel him in the autumn chill when a deer crosses in front of a stand, in every delicious bite of a homegrown vegetable, when we are fishing and “ripping them out of the brush,” in a perfectly fried white perch fillet seasoned the way he taught us, in the lines of countless country music songs, in the taste of peppermint in a church pew, and, most importantly, in the way that we love and raise each of our own families. His love lives on in all of us.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who cared for him, including Dr. Lyons and his nurse, Kat; Jessi Credle at Dr. Rodriguez’s office; Sara Brumfield, his hospice nurse; Angie Harris, his hospice aide; and Mrs. Deb Edwards. A special thanks also to Vince Hillman and the men who worked with him on a daily basis, including Tommy “BoJack” Cater and Jonathon Calhoun for the care, concern, and love they have shown for our father during his illness.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayna Church of God or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
______________________
Betty Joan Harrison
Funeral services for Betty Joan Harrison, 84, of Natchez, MS were held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating. Interment followed at Rodgers Cemetery, Clayton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Betty Harrison was born on Friday, April 24, 1936 in Frogmore and passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Thomas Kirkland and Leola Forman Kirkland; her husband John A. Harrison; a daughter Debbie Hierschelman; four sisters, Linda Hinson, Nola Farmer, Earlene Thompson and Murlean Milligan.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary "Libby" Lyles and her husband Lamkin of Ferriday and Beverly Hoge and her husband Bill of Florence, MS; sister Margie Porter of Jonesville.
She is also survived by 10 granchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Dustin Sylvester, Justin Sylvester, Bill Hoge, Casey Novak, Charles Loper and Lamkin Lyles
Honrary pallbearer was Benny Milligan
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________
Miriam Hammett
Graveside services for Miriam Hammett, 87, of Vidalia, were held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery with Father John Pardue officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Miriam Hammett was born on Monday, September 26, 1932 in Natchez, MS and passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. Francisville Country Manor.
__________________
Marilyn Lawrence Campbell
Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn Lawrence Campbell, 82, of Monterey, were held Monday, August 24, 2020, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro John Rushing officiating. Interment followed at Flowery Mound Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mrs. Campbell was born on Thursday, March 31, 1938 in Monterey and passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home in Monterey, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a lifelong resident of Monterey and a member of Monterey First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bryan K. Campbell, Sr.; parents Henry Burley Lawrence and Hazel Lawrence; brother Henry Burley Lawrence, Jr.n and grandson Bryan Cullen Pecanty,
Survivors include, daughter Melissa Pecanty and husband Carl, Monterey; son Kent Campbell and wife Kirsty, of Walters; daughter Marilyn Alane Campbell, Slidell;
Grandchildren, Ryan Pecanty and Lissa, Jordan Pecanty and Jesse McCaughey, Becky and Michael Crouch, Austin Kent Campbell, Dalton Bryan Campbell, Jacob Cullen Campbell, Joseph Carter Campbell, Joshua Blaine Campbell and Madison Coludrovich, Alyssa Brooke Benedict, Hunter Bryant Benedict; great-grandchildren, Matthew Scott Pecanty, Gavin Layne Pecanty, Layne Michael Crouch, Julia Bread, and Trent Beard.
Pallbearers were her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers were her great-grandsons.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
Irene Ables
Funeral services for Irene Ables, 81, of Ridgecrest , were held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
_______________
Max Peters Sr.
Graveside services for Max Henderson Peters, Sr., 86, of Rayville, formally of Waterproof, were held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Legion Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Max Henderson Peters, Sr. was born on Sunday, December 24, 1933 in Franklin and passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Monroe.
___________________
Inez May Freeman
Funeral services for Inez May Freeman, 92, of Vidalia were held Monday, August 24, 2020, at Comer Funeral Home. A graveside service was held August 25, 2020, at Middleton Creek Primitive Church in Meadville, MS under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Smithdale, MS on July 23, 1928 and passed away August 21, 2020.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.comerfh.com.
__________________
Heather Richelle Rein
A Celebration of Life Service for Heather was held Saturday, August, 22, 2020, at the home of Hank and Margie Rein.
Heather Richelle Rein was born August 12, 1991 in Lake Charles and passed away August 13, 2020 in Ferriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.