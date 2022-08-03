John William Goeggle II
Funeral services for John William "Big John" Goeggle, II, 65 of Ferriday, were held Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Casey Young officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday
John was born on Monday, August 27, 1956, in Wisconsin and passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Ferriday.
Patricia Gaye Cox Kassel
Funeral services for Patricia "Patty" Gaye Cox Kassel, 79, of Sicily Island, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Pastor Schulingkamp officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patty was born on January 14, 1943, in Denver, CO, and passed away at her home in Sicily Island. Patty was a passionate gardener and loved flowers. She was an animal lover, especially her horses and dogs. She was very passionate about the Lord and served at First Lutheran Church in Natchez, MS for 58 years. Patty was full of life and loved everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loretta Kunze and Harley Cox.
Patty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Willard Kassel of Sicily Island;
sisters-in-law, Cora Pennington of Vidalia, and Charlotte Rhodes (Melvin) of Jackson, MO; four nieces, Debbie Temple of Vidalia, Dawn Smith of Monroe, Darla Johnston (Jackie) of Vidalia, and Christy Parrish of Jackson, MO; three nephews, Scott Rhodes (Christine) of Jackson, MO, Todd Rhodes (Sandy) of Oak Ridge, MO and Wade Rhodes (Kathy) of Jackson, MO; her current caregivers, for over 15 years, Angie Farmer and George Ann Farmer that are more like family and her previous caregivers, Jane Martin and Ruth Rush. Patty also leaves behind a host of great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Pallbearers are Jordan Temple, Chris Temple, Jr., Trey Batey, Nathan Farmer, Tyler Ensminger, Nick Johnston, and Wade Rhodes.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Hinton, Barry Jenkins, Chris Temple, and Jackie Johnston.
The family will receive friends at the Young's Funeral Home on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m..
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Shirley Labat Kemp
A native of Lutcher and resident of New Roads, Shirley Labat Kemp passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home, The LaCour House in New Roads. She was 86 years old. She is survived by her sons, Victor T. Kemp, Jr. and Richard Brian Kemp; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Victor T. Kemp, Sr.; daughter, Edith Marie Kemp-Smith; sisters, Ruby, Ethel, and Dorothy; brothers, Etienne, Norman, Edward, and Albert. A visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. Conducted by Rev. Roger Johnson.
Merthyr V. Mount
Services for Merthyr V. Mount will be at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Jena Church of Christ, Jena, with Bro. John Barker officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, at the church. Interment will be at White’s Ridge Cemetery, Jonesville, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Merthyr V. Mount, 82, of Glade, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home.
He was preceded in death by father, Merthyr Reeves Mount Sr.; mother, Evelyn Ernestine Pruitt Mount; son, Merthyr Reeves Mount II; grandsons, Merthyr Reeves Mount III and Rodney Carl Cockerham II; brother, Seabrum Dale Mount Sr.; nephew, Seabrum Mount II; great nephew, Corbin Carpenter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Ada Wallace Mount; daughter, Tracy Mount Abernathy and husband Cy; daughter, June Mount Herron and husband Heath; grandchildren, Heath Herron II, Colby Mount, Saylor Cockerham, Jada Mount, Hayden Herron, and Holden Herron; great-grandchildren, Preston Reeves Mount, Karson Vester Mount, Ayda Herron, Aayden Herron, Cade Herron, Hope Marie Herron, Saylor Surville Cockerham II; 2 sisters, Mandy Evelyn Mount and Mildred Myrtle Campbell; numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cy Abernathy, Heath Herron Sr., Hayden Herron, Heath Herron II, Holden Herron, and John Austin Barker. Honorary pallbearers will be Saylor Cockerham and Zach Barker.
