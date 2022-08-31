Jamie Lea Hagan
Graveside services for Jamie Lea Hagan, 44 of Ferriday, were held Monday, August 29, 2022, at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, with Bro. William Darrick Dupont officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jamie Lea Hagan was born on Wednesday, March 15, 1978, in Alexandria, and passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA.
She was preceded in death by her father Dewitt G. Hagan Jr.; step-fatherRobert Wright Sr.; infant daughter Caroline Lea King and sister Mary Jo Heidel.
Survivors include her mother Glenda Sue Wright of Ferriday; two sisters, Bobbie Jo Wooten of Vidalia and Karen Sue McMillan and her husband Bud of Ferriday; step-mother Olene Hagan of Winnfield and brother Wayne Hagan of Winnfield.
She is also survived by her niece, Hollie McMillin and her four nephews, Michael Heidel, Cody Jackson, James Heidel and Jessie Heidel.
Those honoring Jamie as pallbearers were Russell Nelson, Marshall Heidel, Darrick Dupont, Chris Zuccaro, Michael Hidele and Cody Johnson.
Christopher Howard King
Christopher Howard King, a resident of Lake St. John died at his family home at the age of 62 on March 14, 2022. He is survived by his sister Connie King Moore and her husband Doug of Start, his niece Nikki King and her husband Jeremiah of Winnsboro, his nephew Will Hawsey and his wife Cecily of Strongsville, Oh, his cousins Chuck King of Lead, SD, Stacy King of St. Francisville, Carey King and his wife Amber of Baton Rouge, Jay Godfrey, Natchez MS and Ray Chadderdon and his wife Barbara of Georgetown, TX, Candy Estes of Vicksburg, MS, Micky Chadderdon and his wife Debbie of Frisco, TX, Chad Campbell of Safety Harbor, FL, Larry Campbell of Everett, WA, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Betty King of Lake St. John.
Chris grew up on the lake where he, his sister, cousins, and friends spent many memorable summers fishing and exploring all there was to do at the lake. As an adult, Chris worked in the offshore oil industry from the Louisiana Gulf to the North Sea, as a United States Merchant Marine. Chris was an avid hunter going to many places in search of all types of big game that were proudly displayed in his house for all his friends to see. After several years in the oil industry, he returned home to help with the long-term care of his elderly parents who he cherished and missed greatly after their passing. A carpenter by trade, he started a business to repair piers and pressure wash buildings. When he wasn’t working, he was a fisherman who knew how and where to catch them on Lake St. John, often sharing his good catches with his family and neighbors. Chris was a good friend to folks on the lake who he would help with various jobs around their houses. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family. He loved to joke around with his friends and would never hesitate to lend a helping hand when needed.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Catherine Marie Saudi
Memorial services for Catherine Marie Suadi, 80 of Natchez, MS will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia with Father Joseph Xavier officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Catherine was born on Tuesday, August 11, 1942 in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Lady of The Lake Ascension.
