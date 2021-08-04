Don Wayland Blount
Funeral services for Don Wayland Blount, 67, of Monterey, will held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Evangeline Baptist Church with Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment will follow at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Don was born on Thursday, April 15, 1954 in Vicksburg, MS and passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Alexandria. He was a resident of Monterey for 51 years and was a self-employed welder. Don enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, Most of all he cherished his family. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father Willard Blount; mother Ruth Blount and daughter Micah LeBlanc.
Don leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Paula Scott Blount; son, Nolan Blount and his wife Stephanie; daughter, Miranda Montpelier and her husband Jason; brother, Terry Blount; nine grandchildren, Chance Cooper, Cayleigh Cooper, Carli Galbreath and her husband Scotty, Cameron LeBlanc, Andrew, Nathan, and Talon Blount, and Saban and Arlyn Montpelier; six great-grandchildren, Tessa and Jameson Cooper, Kennedy King, Kinlee Kimball, Scottlyn Galbreath, and Avery Littleton; mother-in-law, Lily Scott; sister-in-law, Jo Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those honoring Don as pallbearers are Chance Cooper, Scott Passman, Beau Passman, Jon Passman, Scotty Galbreath, Jason Montpelier, Joe Blount, and Ted Stephenson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Saban Montpelier, Nathan Blount, Talon Blount, Cameron LeBlanc, Andrew Blount, Roy Blount, David Wade, Roy Schneider, Paul Glynn, Buster Ford, Kevin Trisler, Jake Philippe, and Lehman Lanehart.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, at Evangeline Baptist Church.
_______________________
Thomas L. Boone
Funeral services for Thomas L. “Tom” Boone, 87, of Gilbert, were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Thomas, a member of Eureka Baptist Church, passed away July 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a retired sales manager from Natchez Ford and a United States Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Louella Welch; brothers, Louis Boone, Luther Boone anad Dickie Welch; and a sister, Loyce Lofton.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gaye Lofton Boone of Gilbert; sister, Sherlie Lofton of Copperas Cove, TX; daughters, Denise Bourgeois and her husband Dale of Schriever, Diane Gallup and her husband Mickey of Winnsboro; sons, Eddie Boone of Monterey and Darrell Boone and his wife Nikki of Winnsboro; daughter Loretta Blankenstein and her husband Don of Vidalia and niece, Ramona Enterkin; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Chad Boone, Josh Boone, Keith Boone, DeWayne Finley, Dusty Gallup, Nathan Gallup, Jay Lofton, and Dillon McMillin.
Honorary pallbearers were Charlie Armstrong, Barry Barrington, Todd Barrington, Alan Boone, Guy Boone, Louie Boone, Stacy Boone, Jerry Hill, and Larry Wesberry.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
________________________
Kevin Hinton Case
Funeral services for Kevin Hinton Case, 56 of Foules, were held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating. Interment followed at Old Pine Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kevin was born on Monday, April 5, 1965 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home. He spent 33 years working for the Farm Service Agency as County Executive Director, but his true calling was teaching and preaching God's word. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing. More importantly, he loved his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the opportunity of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, JL Hinton and Margaret Hinton; paternal grandparents, Woodrow Case, Sr. and Mary Lee Case; brother, Bobby W. Case; and two sisters, Faye Fletcher and Carolyn Posey.
Kevin leaves behind his parents, Woodrow Wilson Case and Janelle Hinton Case; wife, Tina McCarty Case; daughter Rylee Case; son Jeremy Case all of Foules; daughter Crystal Case of Vidalia; stepson Cain Lipsey of Monterey; sister Jan Riley of Sicily Island and uncle Jerry Hinton of Foules and four grandchildren, Leilan Wyatt Cupit, Olivia Peyton Cupit, Sophie Mikayla Cupit, and Grayson Laine Aucoin.
Pallbearers were Lane Watson, Anthony Cupit, Jared Barron, Thomas Barron, Jay Barron, Eric Cooper, and Andy O'Quinn.
Honorary pallbearers were John Case, Jr., Cecil Parker, Aaron Wade, and Dave Morris.
_____________________
Yvonne Nelwyn Morris
Funeral services for Yvonne Nelwyn Morris, 83, of Lismore, were held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Ricky Jones officiating. Interment followed at Oswalt Cemetery in Lismore, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Yvonne was born on Saturday, August 14, 1937 in Lismore and passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Ferriday. She was a member of Lismore Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Lismore.
