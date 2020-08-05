Omar Villalobos Cavazos
A private Memorial service for Omar Villalobos Cavazos, 61 of Clayton, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Omar Villalobos Cavazos was born on Saturday, August 23, 1958 in Raymondsville, TX and passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in Natchez , MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes Maldonado Cavazos and Adelita Villalobos Cavazos; niece Liza Diana Nichols He is survived by two sisters, Irene Nelson and her husband Mark of Clayton and Diana Williams and her husband Cleve of Vidalia; niece Stephanie Thibadeaux and her husband Michael of Bossier City, niece Marcie Nelson of Quitman; nephew Tyler Crosby of Vidalia; two great-nieces, Brooke Sims and Shelby Nugent and great-nephew Colin Thibadeaux. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Katherine (Gray) Sones
Mrs. Katherine (Gray) Sones, age 93, of Jonesboro, joined hands with her Lord and Savior and went to glory Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was fond of working puzzles and working in her yard, keeping the magnolia leaves and pine straw at bay. She was a member at Hodge Baptist Church and an active member of the Woodmen of the World Fraternal Society. Mrs. Katherine enjoyed her time best when it was spent with her beloved family and friends.
A walk-thru viewing was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the chapel of Edmonds Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., at Gayla Traina Memorial Cemetery, near Jonesboro, with Reverend Norris Curry officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Southern-Edmonds Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward Kenneth Sones; daughter, Lori Michelle Sones; grandson, Roger Lee Merrill; parents, Joseph Bass "JB" and Cora (Whitlock) Gray; siblings, Bobby Joe Gray, Fred Gray and Merlene, Dewey Gray and Dorothy, Mary Virginia Brinson and Wayne, Mildred Daniels and Danny, Lou Ann Allen and Lee.
Mrs. Katherine is survived by her son, Edward Lynn Sones (Katy) of Austin, TX; daughter, Patricia (Sones) Merrill (Carroll) of Ferriday; grandchildren, Gabby Hudson of Tulsa, OK, Amanda Gaden (Matt) of Colorado Springs, CO, Dina (Merrill) Haines of Vidalia, Jamie Lynn Merrill of Jackson, MS; great-grandchildren,,Daniel, Matthew, Luke Hudson of Tulsa, OK, Zoey and Willy Gaden of Colorado Springs, CO, Callon Daniel Haines of Vidalia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving the family as pallbearers were Doug Peoples, Wilford Foster, Bruce Whitman, Mike Brown.
Memorials can be made to Hodge Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.