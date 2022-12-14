Gloria Ann Blake
1942-2022
Gloria Ann Blake of Houston, TX, owner and founder of Southampton Montessori School, passed away on November 29, 2022, at the age of 80.
Gloria was born July 17, 1942, to Roland Hugh and Melanie Marie Crum Dinger in Ferriday, Louisiana, and graduated from Ferriday High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, she set off to Houston to pursue a modeling career. She modeled for the Ben Shaw Agency, becoming one of the top fashion and print models in Houston at the time.
In 1969, her love for children inspired her to open Southampton Montessori out of her family home. Over the past 53 years, she grew the school into what it is today. She was the heart and soul of Southampton Montessori, providing a warm, loving environment for children of the working families in the neighborhood. She touched the lives of thousands of families and inspired hundreds of employees that have come through the doors of Southampton. In 2004 she was awarded Businesswoman of the Year and in 2019 she was recognized by The Institute of Montessori Education for 50 years of leadership and dedication to Montessori Education.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as a Stephen Minister. Together, she and her husband Glenn were also members of First Presbyterian Church in Giddings and were active in the Cowboys 4 Heroes organization. They lived out the last 10 years of their lives spending weekends on their ranch in McDade hosting family and friends, enjoying country living, and watching beautiful sunsets.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and husband Glenn. She is survived by her sons, Andre, Adam and Alexander Kliebert and his children, Madeline and Peyton; daughter April McMayon, her husband, Jerad and their children Georgia and Davis; brother Jimmy Dinger and wife, Connie of Natchez, MS; sister Leah Rowan and husband Ed of Ferriday, LA; Aunt Jeanie Hale; nephews, Jason Dinger, and Joshua and Chris Dupree as well as extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on December 14 at First Presbyterian Church-Houston. Her ashes will be inurned in the Memorial Garden. The service will be streamed at https://fpchouston.org/ministries/adults/memorials-and-memorial-garden.
____________________________
Rebecca Edwards Carroll
Funeral services for Rebecca Edwards Carroll of Gilbert were held Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral in Winnsboro with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Dennis Fontenot officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Becky was born to James Otis Edwards and Carrie Christine Wilson Edwards on July 9, 1958, in Jonesville, and passed from this life on December 5, 2022, in Shreveport, at the age of 64. While growing up in Sandy Lake, she learned how to play the piano. She was a pianist in church at the young age of 10. She later moved to Gilbert, with her parents and began playing basketball. Before graduating from high school at Gilbert she earned a full basketball scholarship to NLU. During this time she met the love of her life, Mopey Carroll. Instead of going to college, she chose to marry Mopey in December of 1976. During this time, she had three children, Jenna, Carrie, and Trey. She coached her children and others in softball throughout our growing years. She continued to play the piano and basketball. Through these years, she stood beside her husband, tall and strong, never wavering by his side. She also went above and beyond to help and take care of others. Always placing them first above herself. During these years, with her faith never wavering, she played the piano for anyone who asked her. Throughout these times, God gave her the ability to sing. This one thing that she wanted to do, was to spread the gospel through song. God gave her this amazing gift and she used this gift to spread joy and happiness to everyone she met. God granted her the wisdom, strength, and courage to extend her talent into producing music CDs. Her albums Back to My Roots and Blessed were accomplished through a God-given talent, His strength, and His grace. She touched so many lives this way throughout her life but most of all, her families. This was the path that God led her down in life and to her family. She will always be our Pathfinder.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Otis Edwards; mother, Carrie Christine Wilson Edwards; mother-in-law, Cleo Carroll; and father-in-law, George H. Carroll, Sr.; two brothers, Jimmy Edwards and Jessie Edwards; and a nephew, Jason Tolar.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Mopey Carroll; three children, Jennifer Matthews and husband Joey of Fort Necessity, Carrie Hutto and husband David of Chase and Trey Carroll and wife Brandi of Gilbert; five grandchildren, Drew Hutto, Joshua Matthews, Jaylee Matthews, Aubree Carroll and TJ Carroll; two sisters, JoAnn Fuller of Delhi and Frankie Tolar of Wisner; a great aunt, Sue Dean of Winnsboro; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Joshua Matthews, Joey Matthews, David Hutto, Jimmy Baugh, Bubba Carroll, and Cedric Carroll.
Honorary pallbearers were Billy Cureington, Stevie Dean, Mike McDonald and Drew Hutto.
