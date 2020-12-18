Kathryn Olena Davis Campbell
Funeral services for Kathryn Olena Davis Campbell, of Wildsville and formerly Monterey were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December, 12, 2020 at Monterey First Baptist Church. A private family interment was held following the service, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mrs. Campbell was born August 10, 1925 in Vancleave, MS and passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Wildsville.
Mrs. Campbell had been a member of Monterey First Baptist Church since August 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald Ray Campbell; parents, Howard Whitfield Davis and Sabra Havens Davis; son-in-law, Jimmy Wade; daughter-in-law, Estelle Campbell and six siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are, one son, Robert Howard "Bobby" Campbell (Mildred); three daughters, Elaine Johnson (Darrell), Suzanne Wade and Mary Lee Ferguson (Robert); eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and sister-in-law, Dot Davis. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Scott Johnson, John Ferguson, Aaron Wade, Nicholas Ferguson, David Johnson and Cody Martinez.
Verda ‘Maggie’ Lunsford
Graveside service for Verda "Maggie" Lunsford, 87, of Ferriday, were held Monday, December 14, 2020, at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland, with Bro. Shawn McMillan and Bro. David Womack officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Maggie was born on Friday, May 5, 1933 in Book and passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Alexandria. She was a member of The River Assembly and loved her church family. Maggie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Lunsford; parents, William Evans and Josephine Evans; daughter, Karen Lunsford; grandson, James Jackson, Jr. and three brothers, Carolton, Lopez, and C.W. Evans. Maggie leaves behind her son, Paul "Socker" C. Lunsford, Jr. and his wife Janice of Graham, TX; daughter, Sheila Jackson and her husband James Ray of Port Allen; son, Kirby G. Lunsford and his wife Connie of Baytown, TX; daughter, Betty Harp and her husband Mitchell of Monterey; daughter, Judy L. Myers of Vidalia; brother, Jessie Evans and his wife Avis of Wildsville; special sister-in-law, Bernice Evans; 14 grandchildren, Jeanie, P.C., Jonathan, Shaunda, Karen, Hannah, Amanda, Caleb, Dustin, Rachel, Ethan, John, Lindsay, and Josh and 18 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers were Ethan Harp, Mitchell Hutson, Cecil Barrett, Davey Evans, Jerry Lynn Evans, and Chris King. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Willie Louis Loyed Jr.
Graveside service for Willie Louis Loyed, Jr., 75, of Ferriday, was held Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Willie was born on Sunday, November 25, 1945 in Swampers and passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Ferriday. He served in the United States Army. Willie enjoyed working on vehicles, but enjoyed racing more. He was a kindhearted man, and would give his shirt off his back. Willie was loved by so many and will be missed by anyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Loyed, Sr. and Nellie Jordan Loyed; son, Willie Nelson Loyed; two sisters, Vera Bartlett and Rosetta Coston and brother, Tommy lee Loyed, Sr.
Willie leaves behind his wife of 55 years, wife Linda Kay Loyed of Ferriday; daughter, Emily Cherry and her husband Earl of Deville; son, Micheal Ray Loyed and his wife Susanna of Australia; brother, James A. Loyed and his wife Edna of St. Joseph; sister, Inita Lively of Ferriday; seven grandchildren, McClinton Green and his wife Marissa, Matthew Loyed, Micheal Loyed, Jr. and his wife Heather, Angel Nugent and her husband Scott, Gail Loyed, Jacob Loyed, and Betsy Loyed; and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Donald Wayne Paris
Funeral services for Donald Wayne Paris, 73, of Jonesville were held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Wallace Ridge Pentecostal Church with Rev. Tyler Stevison, Rev. Darrell Black and Rev. Jack Knapp officiating. Internment followed at Paris Cemetery, Monterey, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Donald Paris was born on September 27, 1947 in Ferriday and passed away on December 12, 2020 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
Roger Reyes
Private memorial service for Roger Reyes ,91, of Vidalia will be held at a later date under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Roger was born on Thursday, October 10, 1929 in McAllen, TX and passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 in New Orleans.
Charles Randal Rice
Charles Randall Rice, 70, of Hattiesburg, MS, died on December 12, 2020, in Ridgeland, Mississippi. His family was with him as he stepped from this world into the presence of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, and was healed of all pain and suffering.
Randy was born on July 4, 1950 in Princeton, Indiana to Charles Edward Rice and Virginia Ruth Sweeney Rice. He was the second of six children. The Rice family moved many times in Randy’s childhood due to their father’s career in the oil industry. Randy ultimately graduated from Vidalia High School in 1968.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Rice; his children, Haley Rice Wachdorf and husband Daniel of San Antonio, Texas, and their children, Katherine and Isaac; Ryan Rice and wife Rebekah of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and their children Elijah, Ezekiel and Solomon; Aaron Rice and wife Kelly of Madison, Mississippi, and their children Clark, Griffin, Ramsey and Miles; Hannah Rice of Nashville, Tennessee, and her children Leland and Olive; and Audrey Rice of Birmingham, Alabama.
He is also survived by his five siblings, Steven Rice and wife Pam of Gulfport, Mississippi; Martin Rice and wife Donna of New Braunfels, Texas; Julie Lindsay of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Emily Sikora of Daytona Beach, Florida; and Barbara Jackson and husband Steve of Sicily Island.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, please email the family with your favorite Randy Rice stories to randyricestories@gmail.com. He loved a good story.
