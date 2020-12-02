Faye LaSyone
A private graveside service for Faye LaSyone, 86, of Vidalia, was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. She was born to Truly Smith and Stella Bracken Smith on November 29, 1933 in Prentiss, MS and passed away November 26, 2020 in Natchez, MS.
Faye was a devoted wife, Mom, and MeMe to our family. She loved keeping her home clean and neat and preparing delicious meals, giving us such great wisdom and advice and showing us how to do things the right way by how she lived her life.
She was energetic throughout her adult life, including being a dedicated employee during her years in Ferriday working at Raymond's Dept. Store and Winn-Dixie where she made numerous long-lasting friendships.
We will miss our Mom and MeMe this holiday season and future ones to come and whenever we get together as a family. But she'll always be with us and we will think of all of the great holidays and times throughout the years she helped to give us. We will always cherish our memories of the precious times we were blessed to have with Mom and MeMe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Warren LaSyone; brothers, Thomas Smith and Harry Smith and son-in-law, Rick Brown.
Faye leaves behind her daughter Ruth Brown of Vidalia; sons, Ed LaSyone and his wife Erin of Heber Springs, AR and Jay LaSyone of Vidalia; grandsons, Lukas LaSyone of Santa Claira, CA and Landon LaSyone of Washington, DC; granddaughters, Aubrie LaSyone of Denham Springs and Abbie Temple and her husband Josh of Haughton; great-grandson, Hayes Temple; sister, JoAnn Dunaway and her husband Denver of Prentiss, MS; brother, Jimmy Smith of Prentiss, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her loving cat, Cricket who will miss watching their favorite TV programs together.
Jerry R. Watson
A memorial service for Jerry R. Watson, 73, of Vidalia, was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Josh Walker officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Friday, March 7, 1947 in Wisner and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Joe Tracy Harper
Memorial service for Joe Tracy Harper, 73, of Vidalia, will be held at a later date.
Joe was born on Thursday, November 28, 1946 in Winnsboro and passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Young’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
