Ethyl Lane Jackson
On December 17, 2022, Ethyl Lane Jackson departed this earth to meet her Heavenly Father. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who knew her well and wouldn’t describe her life as one of service, love and pure fun. She could be found delivering meals to the poor, working on various ministry projects at her beloved FBC in Vidalia, teaching and/or playing bridge and spending quality time with her family. Her family time always consisted of helping various family members with any task at hand – all with a smile and a healthy dose of advice, whether solicited or non-solicited but always worthwhile.
Ethyl worked for years as a rural mail carrier for the USPS. She served as the first female full-time rural mail carrier in Natchez, MS. She has been described by her coworkers as being ethical, hardworking, and pleasant in the workplace. While serving as the union rep for employees, she took pride in being able to ensure that employees were treated fairly while still having overwhelming respect from all her superiors.
Her leisure activities included traveling to destinations such as all fifty states, the Holy Land, Europe, Normandy, Scotland, and Ireland. She derived great pleasure from her travels and was once quoted as saying that she was making memories instead of collecting things. She also enjoyed playing and teaching bridge in the Miss/Lou area. She loved imparting her knowledge of bridge to the next generation of players. She became a Life Master Member in the American Contract Bridge League in 1989. Many of her closest friendships were formed over the bridge table.
Ethyl was blessed with two great loves and marriages (Lowery Lane and Teddy Jackson) and she enjoyed sharing that she planned to be buried right between them. She often remarked that she knew how rare it was to have two remarkable marriages in one lifetime.
Funeral services for Ethyl Robertson Lane Jackson, 87 of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia with Bro. Joseph McGuffey officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Ethyl Jackson was born on Monday, October 05, 1936, in Vicksburg, MS, and passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Ridgeland, MS. She was preceded in death by Erskin Earl Robertson (father), Bessie Jackson Robertson (mother), Lowery Lane (husband), Theodore Jackson (husband), Everett Robertson and Wesley Robertson (brothers), Baby Girl Robertson, Myrtle Burt, Jewel Hutton, Mildred Helton, and Dorothy Proctor (sisters). She is survived by her children: Sandra Reed (Edwin) of Long Beach, MS, Steven Lane of Tallahassee, FL, Debi Fatherree (David) of Brandon, MS, five grandchildren, Elane Dossett, Edwin Reed III, Katherine Luckey, Hannah Fatherree, and Robert Fatherree. Her family by marriage includes Stephanie McCormick (Ed), Kim Anders (Rusty), Valerie Ward (Vick), Austin McCormick, Zack McCormick, Kyle McCormick, Jake Anders, Teddi Anders, Alex Ward, and Amanda Thigpen. She is also survived by triplet great-grandchildren. Pallbearers were David Fatherree, Ed McCormick, Rusty Anders, Irby Dossett and Bobby Fatherree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Natchez Community Stewpot, Love Indeed, and Samaritan’s Purse. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________
Betty Pruett Woodruff
Graveside services for Betty Pruett Woodruff, 82, of Monterey, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2022, at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tony Ganey and Bro. Clyde Grammon officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Betty was born on Thursday, March 7, 1940, in Amagon, AR to Jeff and Beddie Pruett and passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, in Jonesville. She loved dancing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is reunited with her parents; the father of her children, Johnnie Woodruff; sister and brother-in-law, Lavada and JT Ridell; sister-in-law, Eva Pruett; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Stoker.
Betty leaves behind her sons, Rodney and his wife, Donna B., Damon Woodruff and his wife Toni, and Lamon Woodruff and his wife Donna V. all of Monterey; brother, Dexter Pruett of Newport, AR; sisters, Wilma Jean Garrett and her husband Jimmy of Gainesville, GA and Beverly Stoker of Amagon, AR; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; special niece, Linda Roberson; cousin, Charlotte Dunkin; and special friend, Ann Howard.
The family would like to express special thanks to Christine Calkins, Michelle Brigman, Fannie White, Columns Nursing Home, Dr. Huey Moak, Dr. Kevin Ingram, Trinity Hospital, and Enhabit Hospice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Michael David Ratcliff
Funeral services for Michael David Ratcliff, Sr., 73, of Sicily Island, were held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Michael was born on Sunday, September 25, 1949, in Laurel, MS, and passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home in Sicily Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.