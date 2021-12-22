Sandra Kaye Matuszak
Funeral services for Sandra Kaye Matuszak, 66, of Jonesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Lismore Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Gilmore officiating. Interment will follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kaye was born on Sunday, January 30, 1955, in Columbia, SC, and passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home.
Kaye leaves behind her two sons, Micah Matuszak of Jonesville, and Dennis Hagen of Green Bay, WI; husband, Vilus Matuszak of Amherst Junction, WI; parents, Charles D. Beard and Lenora Ruth Beard of Jonesville; sister, Sharon Spera of Broken Arrow, OK; brother, David Beard of Eagle River, AK; sister, Patricia Yoruw of Shreveport, and numerous grandchildren.
Those honoring Kaye as pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon Tuesday, December 38, until service time at 2 p.m. at Lismore Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lismore Baptist Church (318) 386-2395.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
John H. ‘Pete’ Peterson
Graveside services for John H. ‘Pete’ Peterson, 78, of Monterey were held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Lone Hill Cemetery in Douglas, GA. Visitation was held Saturday, December 18, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia.
Pete Peterson was born on Friday, March 19, 1943, in Douglas, GA., and passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Covington. He was a resident of Monterey, owner, and operator of McDonald's of Natchez, MS, Kings Tavern, and Bayou Gaming.
He was preceded in death by his father JH Peterson; mother Hazel Shaw Peterson;
daughter Michelle Peterson; brother Russell Peterson and sister Mary Julia Burkett.
Survivors include his daughter Cheryl Peterson of Maricopa, AZ; his son John R. Peterson of LaRose; daughter Sharon Masse of Cranberry, PA; son Benajah Peterson of Vidalia; sister Sue Ellen Grafton of Georgia; brother Benajah Peterson of Ohio
Eight grandchildren, Salina Mink of Robertsdale, AL, Samantha Peterson of Geismar, Victoria Lopez of Thousand Oaks, CA, Dustin Fairchild of Maringouin, Reagan Peterson of Vidalia, John R. Peterson, Jr. of Jackson, MS, Elizabeth Williamson of Carthage, MS, and Christian Kellum of PA.
He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and special caretaker Korrie Matthews of Natchez, MS.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
