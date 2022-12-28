Roger Arnold
Funeral services for Roger Arnold of Jonesville, are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
____________________
Tommy Baker
Funeral services for Tommy Baker of Vidalia, are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
_________________
Henrietta Kircher Braswell
Funeral services for Henrietta Kircher Braswell, 80, of Ferriday, were held Friday, December 23, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Denny Braswell and Bro. Glen Harrigill officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Henrietta was born on Sunday, December 13, 1942, in Breezy Hill, at home, and passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her daughter's home surrounded by family. Henrietta gave her life to the Lord in November 1965 and was baptized by Bro. Mack Walker at Sycamore Baptist church in 1967. She has been faithful to the Lord through the years by teaching Sunday school classes, leading Women’s Conferences, singing with the Louisiana Baptist women's choir, and recently starting a “Widows Worth” program at Riverside Baptist church. Henrietta was a great prayer warrior! She prayed daily for so many people. Once a person's name was written in her prayer book, she never stopped praying for them. She loved her husband and four children. She was always there for her family. She would spend so much time with her children playing cards, jacks, dominoes, and Yahtzee, but she especially loved to play “Rook.”
Her favorite color was yellow and has requested that everyone wear yellow to her funeral and no crying! She wants a celebration!
She is reunited with the love of her life, Albert Garfield Braswell, Sr.; parents, Frank Kircher and Myrtle Rambo Kircher Marlette; grandson, Austin Scott; great-granddaughters, Hannah Elizabeth Nugent and Olivia Davis; twin great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alice " Fritzie" Young, and Jackie Gardner.
Henrietta leaves behind her sons, Albert "Denny" Garfield Braswell and his wife Carol of Clayton Bobby Braswell of Natchez, MS, daughter, Penny Harrigill and her husband Glen of Ferriday, son, Johnny Braswell and his wife Kim of Cody, WY; 12 grandchildren, Mark Braswell and his wife Rachel, Adrian Braswell Davis and her husband Stephen, Annie Braswell White and her husband CJ, Jesse Lynn Braswell, Chelsea Braswell, Derek Braswell and his wife Nancy Rosario, Holden Braswell, Amber Harrigill Nugent and her husband Tres, Paul Harrigill and his wife Kelsi, Ashlee Fayth Braswell, Makenzee Braswell, and Blake Scott; and 15 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Josiah, and Alaynah "Luna" Grace Braswell, Amelia Davis, Jackson and Esther White, Audrey Burns, Charley Folds, Hudson, Harper, and Hebrew Nugent, Carter and Leah Harrigill, and David Michael and Haisley Scott; and sister, Sherrie Freeman. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Henrietta as pallbearers were Mark Braswell, Derek Braswell, Holden Braswell, Paul Harrigill, Blake Scott, Stephen Davis, Tres Nugent, Mike Folds, CJ White, and Jacob Bourgeois.
Honorary pallbearers were Rocky Smith, E. Orum Young, and Sherrie Freeman.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the beautiful nurses, Ashton Wilson, Erica Lofton, and the Enhabit Hospice Staff.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
_____________________
Annie Ruth Mott Cay
Funeral services for Annie Ruth Mott Cay, 85, of Jonesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesvillewith Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Whitehall, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Annie was born on Saturday, July 31, 1937 in Concord, TX and passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Alexandria.
________________
Jessie Thomas Morace Jr.
Funeral services for Jessie Thomas Morace, Jr., 76, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Lismore Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Gilmore, Bro. C.D. Beard, and Bro. Richard Cullens officiating. Interment follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jessie was born on May 19, 1946 in Ferriday, and passed away on December 24, 2022 in Vidalia.
He was reunited with his wife, Sharon Ann Morace; parents, Jessie Thomas Morace, Sr. and Bessie Hamilton Morace; great-grandson, Luther Anderson Morace; sisters, Marie Dickson, Barbara Hewlett, Gerladine Paulk, Elaine Guranies, Camile Morace, and Sadie Mae Morace; and brother, Troy Morace.
Jessie leaves behind his daughter, Dede Morace Ashley and her husband Buddy of Natchez, MS; son, Jessie Charles Morace of Ferriday; grandchildren, Jessie Morace, Sara Morace and Sam, Heather Burr and her husband Austin, Leslie Lowery and her husband Trey, Dexter Morace, Judson Ashley and his wife Brooke, and Duncan Ashley and his wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Phoenix, Amelia, and Jessica, Jasper, and Greyson Morace, Layla and Aubree Burr, Nehemiah Nunez, Luke Rice, Laiklyn Lowery, Benton, Kole, Wayne, and Mazzy Ashley; sister, Betty Powers of Deville, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Jessie as pallbearers were family and friends.
Honorary pallbearer was Richie Dickson.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
________________
Michael David Ratcliff
Funeral services for Michael David Ratcliff, Sr., 73, of Sicily Island, were held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
______________
Martha Tarver
Funeral services for Martha Tarver of Jonesville, are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Michael was born on Sunday, September 25, 1949, in Laurel, MS, and passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home in Sicily Island.
