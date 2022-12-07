Rebecca Edwards Carroll
Funeral services for Rebecca Edwards Carroll of Gilbert, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral in Winnsboro with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Dennis Fontenot officiating. Interment will follow at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Becky was born to James Otis Edwards and Carrie Christine Wilson Edwards on July 9, 1958, in Jonesville, and passed from this life on December 5, 2022, in Shreveport, at the age of 64. While growing up in Sandy Lake, she learned how to play the piano. She was a pianist in church at the young age of 10. She later moved to Gilbert, with her parents and began playing basketball. Before graduating from high school at Gilbert she earned a full basketball scholarship to NLU. During this time she met the love of her life, Mopey Carroll. Instead of going to college she chose to marry Mopey in December of 1976. During this time, she had three children, Jenna, Carrie, and Trey. She coached her children and others in softball throughout our growing years. She continued to play the piano and basketball. Through these years, she stood beside her husband, tall and strong, never wavering by his side. She also went above and beyond to help and take care of others. Always placing them first above herself. During these years, with her faith never wavering, she played the piano for anyone who asked her. Throughout these times, God gave her the ability to sing. This one thing that she wanted to do, was to spread the gospel through song. God gave her this amazing gift and she used this gift to spread joy and happiness to everyone she met. God granted her the wisdom, strength, and courage to extend her talent into producing music CD’s. Her albums, Back to My Roots and Blessed were accomplished through a God given talent, His strength, and His grace. She touched so many lives this way throughout her life but most of all, her families. This was the path that God led her down in life and to her family. She will always be our Pathfinder.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Otis Edwards; mother, Carrie Christine Wilson Edwards; mother-in-law, Cleo Carroll; and father-in-law, George H. Carroll, Sr. brother, Jimmy Edwards; brother, Jessie Edwards; and a nephew, Jason Tolar.
Survivors include, her husband of 46 years, Mopey Carroll; three children, Jennifer Matthews and husband Joey of Fort Necessity, Carrie Hutto and husband David of Chase and Trey Carroll and wife Brandi of Gilbert; five grandchildren, Drew Hutto, Joshua Matthews, Jaylee Matthews, Aubree Carroll and TJ Carroll; two sisters, JoAnn Fuller of Delhi and Frankie Tolar of Wisner; a great aunt, Sue Dean of Winnsboro; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Matthews, Joey Matthews, David Hutto, Jimmy Baugh, Bubba Carroll, and Cedric Carroll.
Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Cureington, Stevie Dean, Mike McDonald and Drew Hutto.
Barbara Jean Pollan Beetz
Services for Barbara Jean Pollan Beetz, 74, of Natchez, MS will be held at noon Friday, December 9, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday with Bro. Brian Monahan officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on Saturday, July 3, 1948 in Grenada, MS to Richard Pollan and Bertha Mae Smith Pollan and passed away peacefully Monday December 5, 2022 in Natchez, MS.
Dorothy McDonald
Graveside services for Dorothy McDonald, 87 of Ferriday, were held Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez with Bro. Brenton Smith officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Dorothy McDonald was born on Sunday, May 12, 1935 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Ferriday. She was a resident of Ferriday and a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Dorothy retired after 27 years of service as the Director of Concordia Parish Council on Aging.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Effie Holloway; husband Lonnie McDonald; son Dale McDonald and an infant son.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Yakey and her husband Robert of Ferriday; two grandsons, Michael Yakey and his wife Jenny of Vidalia, and Troy McDonald and his wife Prianca of Dallas, TX; two great-granddaughters, Natalie Yakey and Madalyn Yakey and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jerry Pat McNeely
Celebration of life for Jerry Pat McNeely, Jr., 64, of Ferriday, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lismore Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Pat was born on Tuesday, November 11, 1958 in Ferriday, and passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in New Orleans. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Medic and retired after numerous years in law enforcement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Pat McNeely, Sr. and Virginia Hester McNeely; maternal grandparents, Keith and Christine Hester; paternal grandparents, Fount and Mary McNeely; brother-in-law, Charles "Bebo" Lincecum; and a host of cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Pat leaves behind his sister, Jana McNeely Lincecum of Ferriday; nephew, Aaron Lee Lincecum and Maggie Hogue of Ferriday; maternal aunt, Karen Brown of Hattiesburg, MS; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at Lismore Baptist Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 3 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Concordia PAWS in memory of Mr. Pat. You can call (601)791-2940 or mail to PO Box 671 Ferriday, LA 71334 or drop off something at 1212 First St.
