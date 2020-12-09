Donald Ray Black
Graveside services for Donald Ray Black, 77, of Waterproof were held Mondday, December 7, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Bro. Brent Smith officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Donald Black was born on Friday, July 2, 1943 in Newellton and passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Waterproof.
______________________
Sandra Lee Anderson Cluck
Sandra Lee Anderson Cluck of Vidalia, 78, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Natchez, Mississippi. Sandra is survived by her husband, Jack Cluck of Vidalia; one daughter Cassy Muscalino and her husband Joseph Muscalino of Vicksburg, MS and one son Jason Cluck and wife Fran Cluck of Shreveport and and brother, Thomas Anderson Jr.
Sandra is also survived by one granddaughter Courtney Davis and husband Mark Davis of Vidalia and nine more grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Trace Cluck and grandson Mason Cluck.
Sandra was born in San Antonio, Tx on August 28, 1942 to Teddy Jo Burnett and Thomas Anderson Sr. Sandra graduated from Pasadena High School with honors and attended Rice University. Sandra met and married Jack Cluck June 30, 1961.
Sandra was a devoted mother, grandmother and a Master Gardner in her garden club in Oklahoma and participated in numerous flower shows. Sandra enjoyed fishing, painting and caring for her family. Sandra along with her husband and family had the opportunity to live in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, back to Texas then finally to Louisiana to enjoy time with family.
A private service will be held for the family.
________________________
Byron Mitchel Donaldson
September 16, 1975-November 28, 2020
A military memorial service for Byron Mitchel Donaldson, 45, of Grants Pass, OR and formerly of Vidalia will be held at a later date.
Byron was born September 16, 1975 in Natchez MS to Ron Donaldson and Loretta Russell White.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; a former wife Shenoa and a number of other relatives.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Loretta and Morgan White; two sisters, Rhonda (Henry) McElroy, Cindy (Mac) McDaniel; one brother Toby McIntosh (Julie); three sons, Garrett, Triston and Brody Donaldson, companion Kristin Ryerson, and former wife Danielle Halter.
Byron was a graduate of Huntington School and served honorably in the Marines. He was active in sports, especially baseball.
Memorials can be made through the Veterans Disability Guide at veteranstoolbox.org.
__________________________
Max Carrol Knapp
Funeral services for Max Carrol Knapp, Sr., 84, of Vidalia, were held Monday, December 7, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church of Jonesville with Bro. Jack Knapp, Bro. Michael Cole and Bro. Bruce Lofton officiating. Internment followedat Knapp Family Cemetery, Deville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Max Carrol Knapp, Sr. was born on Sunday, June 21, 1936 in Shaw and passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of First Pentecostal Church of Jonesville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Ruby Knapp; wife Peggy Joyce Knapp; two brothers, Charles Knapp and Carl Knapp and a sister Ruby Moses.
Survivors include four sons, Max Knapp Jr. and his wife Jessica of Natchez, MS; Tim Kerrigan of Irvin, TX, Bobby "Joey" Kerrigan and his wife Diane of Natchez, MS and Brad Kerrigan and his wife Angel of New Orleans; five daughters, Pamela Parker and her husband Wayne of Philadelphia, MS, Brenda Knapp of Flemington, NJ, Rhonda Garner and her husband Michael of Newellton, Darlene Blackledge and her husband Jimmy of Laurel, MS and
Sarah Brannon and her husband Carl of Jonesville; four brothers, Ralph Knapp and his wife Barbara of AR, Jerry Knapp of St. Joseph, Jimmy Knapp and his wife Mary of Ferriday and Jack Knapp and his wife Shirlene of Jonesville; three sisters, Juanita Alwell of Ferriday, Peggy Smith and her husband Frankie of Deville and Menzie Cole of Deville.
He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren
Pallbearers were Jimmy Blackledge, Wayne Parker, Dakota Arnold, Joey Kerrigan, Donnie Addy and Carl Brannon.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Lynn Precious Rand
Funeral services for Lynn Precious Rand, 32, of Vidalia, were held Monday, December 7, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Danny Reed officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lynn was born on Wednesday, October 19, 1988 in Baton Rouge and passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home.
