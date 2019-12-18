Carrie Pecanty
Funeral services for Mrs. Carrie Pecanty, 83, of Monterey, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Eva Church of God with Rev. Lloyd Trisler officiating . Interment will follow at Tooley Family Cemetery in Eva, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pecanty was born on Wednesday, December 25, 1935 in Catahoula Parish and passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Vidalia. She was a resident of Monterey and a member of Jonesville Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackson Pecanty; parents, John Howard Ivey and Mildred Trisler Ivey; brothers, Bud Ivey, Johnny Ivey and Vern Ray Ivey; sisters, Nellie Herron and Betty Wiley
Survivors include her son James Pecanty, Sr. and wife Cathy Dupuis Pecanty of Monterey; grandson James Howard Pecanty, Jr. of Montery and granddaughter Lindsey Marie Pecanty of Monterey; great-granddaughter Lynndasia Meagan White; brother Joseph Ivey and sister Shirley Ivey.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Eva Church of God. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Charlotte Nugent
Funeral services for Charlotte Nugent, 78, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Kenneth Ensminger officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Charlotte Nugent was born on Wednesday, February 5, 1941 in Arkansas and passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Winnsboro. She was a lifetime resident of Concordia Parish. Charlotte was a loving nanny, wife, and mother and had a smile for everyone. She will be remembered by answering the phone at the Fish Fry
She was preceded in death by her father John Delmer Fletcher; mother Alice Altha Pankey Fletcher and granddaughter Ramie Jenkins.
Charlotte leaves behind her husband Roy Nugent; two sons, Mickey Jenkins and his wife Tanya of Vidalia and Randy Jenkins and his wife Melissa of Vidalia; daughter Lisa Chandler of Natchez, MS; step-son Roy Allen Nugent of Ferriday; brother Glenvall Fletcher; three sisters, Gwen Henley, Earlene Wigginton, and Pam Murray; nine grandchildren, Michael Jenkins, Brittany Martin and her husband Daniel, Tanner Jenkins, Tyson Jenkins, Hunter Williams, Jeff Chandler, Jordan Higgins and her husband Jim, Colten Nugent, and Savannah Nugent; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Honoring Charlotte Nugent as pallbearers were Michael Jenkins, Jeff Chandler, Roy Allen Nugent, Tyson Jenkins, Caleb Jenkins, and Jim Higgins.
Honorary pallbearers were Colten Nugent, Tanner Jenkins and Daniel Martin.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________
Jessie Lee Edwards
Celebration of Life for Jessie Lee Edwards, 64, of Jonesville, was held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Sandy Lake Pentecostal Church with Bro. Joel Ford officiating. Internment followed at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Jonesville.
Jessie Lee Edwards was born on Wednesday, November 23, 1955 in Jonesville and passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria.
_____________
Scott David Peterson
October 14, 1963 - December 13, 2019
Funeral Services for Scott Peterson of Rock Hill, SC were held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Rock Hill. Survivors include his wife, Donna Dennig Peterson, previously of Ferriday; stepson, Bart Lanehart, of Monterey; stepdaugter, Kaci Lanehart, of Natchez; mother, Melba Peterson, of Foley, Al, and brothers Greg Peterson, of Spanish Fort, AL and Bruce Peterson, of Rock Hill, SC.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the home of Heather and Brad Burget at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend.
____________
Stella "Ronnie' Hidgon
Stella “Ronnie” Higdon, 71, passed away December 15, 2019. She was born April 9, 1948 in Ferriday, to Denise (Ellis) Letlow and the late Fred Waltman.
Ronnie worked for over twenty-nine years with the Rose Law Firm as a legal assistant. She was a proud member of the “Gridiron” production with Arkansas Bar Association since 1992. Ronnie was an active member of Sylvan Hills Community Church in Sherwood, AR where she was involved in the Mary Martha group. Ronnie was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and attended all of their events. She enjoyed dancing in the Bop Club and was a talented seamstress who won many awards for her beautiful clothes. She loved searching for four-leaf clovers and had several in her Bible. Ronnie also enjoyed traveling with her best friend, Freida. Ronnie was loyal and truthful and could keep a secret better than anyone. She had a servant’s heart and loved her family more than anything. Ronnie was an absolutely, remarkable, shining example of a human being.
Preceding Ronnie in death are her father, Fred Waltman and her brother, Fred Waltman, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Creg Higdon (Tana) of Monroe; daughter Dawn Bailey (Brad) of Benton, Arkansas; four bonus children, TiaJuana Thompson, Tammy Higdon, Cody Higdon, and Joe Higdon and their families; grandchildren, Kelsi White (Mark), Kendyl Hammons (Caleb), Molly Higdon, Lauren Bolding (Hayden), Brooke Mobley (Joey), Abby Bailey, Chase Bailey, and Cody Bailey; great-grandchildren, Auldyn White, Joshua Hammons, Jonah Hammons, Hannah Hammons, Stella Bolding, Charlotte Bolding, and Colt Mobley; mother Denise Letlow; two sisters, Judy Falkoff and Cynthia Kelly; dearest friend, Freida White; and many family members and friends who love Ronnie and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, 322 N. Market Street, Benton, Arkansas. Funeral service, officiated by Bro. Tim McMinn, will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Sylvan Hills Community Church Crisis Corner.
Services by Smith-Benton Funeral Home www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
__________
Vanessa Ann Cay
Funeral services for Vanessa Ann Cay, 60, of Ferriday, were held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at New Hope Apostolic Church in Leland with Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home
Vanessa was born on October 20, 1959 in Wildsville and passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Ferriday.
__________
Ludie Faye Pugh
Funeral services for Faye Pugh, 89, of Ferriday, were held Friday, December 6, 2019, at Comer Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Larry Whittington. Interment followed at South Central Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Faye was born July 10, 1930 to Willie and Ola Hill and passed away December 3, 2019 in Ferriday. Faye worked for over 22 years for Concordia Parish School Board as the manager of food services and Pastry Chef. She was known for her cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls and cheese logs. After retirement she started her own business sewing ladies custom made lingerie for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Louis Pugh; her parents; two sons, Michael Wayne Pugh and Jimmy Lee Pugh; and three brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Debbie Jones and husband Richard; three sons, Robert Pugh, Danny Pugh, and Jackie Pugh and wife Judy; four grandchildren, Stacy Pugh, Chad Pugh, Jordy Pugh and Tyler Pugh; eight great-grandchildren, Angela Saenz, Christian Saenz, Frankie Saenz, J.C. Pugh, Dalton Pugh, Maddie Pugh, Chase Pugh and Morgan Kirk and husband Garrett; one great-great grandson, Blaydon Kirk; two brothers, Thomas Otis Hill and Jerry Hill and two sisters, Earline Dearing and Leola Twiner.
Pallbearers were Tim Houghton, Chad Pugh, Frankie Saenz, Chase Pugh, J. C. Pugh, Dalton Pugh and Jordy Pugh.
To leave an online visitation please visit www.comerfh.com.
__________
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.