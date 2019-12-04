Dr. Fritz Porter Lancaster
A graveside service for Fritz Porter Lancaster a lifelong resident of Ferriday, was held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Woodlawn Mausoleum in Ferriday, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Dr. Lancaster was born September 9, 1932 and passed away November 21, 2019 in Wisner. He was a member of Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church. After graduating high school Dr. Lancaster joined the navy and served two years in the Korean Conflict. He went to dental school on a GI Bill and came home to start his dental practice that was open for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and was a huge LSU and Saints fan!
He was preceded in death by wife, Lillian Dean Lancaster and wife, Jo Ann Lancaster; parents, Fred Porter and Mathilde Lancaster; great-grandson, Mack Lancaster Coleman; two brothers, Fred Poole Lancaster and Walter "Jack" Lancaster; and two sisters, Lois Lancaster Halcomb and Eunice Catheron Lancaster.
He was a devoted father to three children: his son, Jeffery Lancaster and wife Shea of Shreveport; two daughters, JoLynn Lancaster Coleman and husband Bob of Garfield, AR and Nan Lancaster Scott and husband Charles of Katy, TX; seven grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews that he played an active role in their lives.
Margaret Hamilton McJimsey Lasyone
Funeral services for Margaret Hamilton McJimsey Lasyone, 70, of Vidalia, were held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Bro. Glenn Harrigall officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Margaret Hamilton McJimsey Lasyone was born on Friday, February 11, 1949 in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Lee Hamilton and Mattie Tiffee Hamilton and two husbands, Jerry McJimsey and Sid Lasyone.
She leaves behind her two sons, Jody McJimsey and his fiance Brandy Havard of Vidalia and Brian McJimsey and his wife Summer of Vidalia; eight grandchildren, Caleb McJimsey, Jerry McJimsey, Sydney O'Quinn, Gentry Brown, Kensley McJimsey, Zachary Riddick and his wife Mazzy, Trey Riddick, and Brittany Riddick; two great-grandsons, Jaiden Nolan and Elijah Riddick; brother, John J.H. Hamilton and his wife Louise of Vidalia; two nephews, Jay Hamiton and Timothy Hamilton; three step-children, Eric Lasyone, Brandon Lasyone, and Danielle Lasyone; and best friends, Billie Ruth Lofton and Carol Russell. She is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Roy Nugent, David Ray Scruggs, Andy Woods, Dustin Lisenby, Jewel Burr, Cass Butler, Dixie Don Hamilton, and Jeff Woods.
Honorary pallbearers were Randy Woods and Billy Byrnes.
Lisa Ann Luttrull
Memorial service for Lisa Ann Luttrull, 48 of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2019, at Riverside Baptist Church with Bro. Glen Harrigill officiating.
Lisa Ann Luttrull was born on Saturday, April 17, 1971 in Ferriday and passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Ferriday.
Joseph Mitchell Odenwald
Joseph Mitchell Odenwald was born June 17, 1927, in Heathman, Mississippi, to Joseph Odenwald and Mable Cotner Odenwald, and passed away on December 1, 2019. Joe served in the Navy during World War II, and he attended Delta State University. He married the former Edna Rivers in 1951. The couple and their two sons moved to Ferriday, Louisiana, in 1968, where he joined the Panola Land Development Company as Assistant Manager. From 1977 to 2007, Joe was self-employed as a farmer, first under the LLC “Lazy 8 Cattle Company” and later, “Joe’s Pecans and Custom Work.”
Mr. Odenwald or “Big Big,” as he was known to many, was a fifty-year member of First Baptist Church, Ferriday, where he taught a Sunday School class from 1976 until just before his passing. From the 1980s through the early 2000s, Joe engaged in volunteer prison ministry, teaching a Bible class on Sunday nights in the local jail.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, the Rev. Robert Owen Odenwald. He is immediately survived by his wife of more than sixty-eight years, Edna Rivers Odenwald; his two sons, Joseph Mitchell Odenwald, Jr. (Cyndy), and Jay Hunter Odenwald; three grandsons, Dr. Joseph Learned Odenwald (Laura), Joseph Mitchell Odenwald, III, and Joshua Odenwald; a great-grandson, Joseph Franklin Odenwald; a brother, Dr. Neil Graham Odenwald (Rebekah); and a sister, Ruth Clair (Odenwald) Adair.
Dr. Joseph Learned Odenwald will officiate a celebration of life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Ferriday. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. the morning of the service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to The Southwestern Michigan College Foundation. The address is 58900 Cherry Grove Road, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Comer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Joy Faye Owens Trunsler
My mother Joy Faye Owens Trunzler was born on October 5, 1938, to Jack and Iva Clark Owens in Alexandria Louisiana. In 1945 Jack and Iva built a home here in Harrisburg. Joy grew up in Harrisonburg and graduated from Harrisonburg high school in 1956. While in high school she played basketball on the Harrisonburg girls’ team like many young girls of her age. Joy graduated in 1960 from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology, chemistry and physics. Joy was also member of the LSU chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi an international women's fraternity founded on January 2, 1897, and also became a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution while at Louisiana State University.
On December 26, 1963, Joy Faye Owens Trunzler was married to Paul A. Lemke Jr., and from that marriage had two children. During the time Joy was married to Paul Lemke, she traveled extensively around the world and lived in Boston Massachusetts, Brownsburg Indiana, Pittsburg Pennsylvania, Bochum Germany and Lafayette Alabama. Joy was a licensed real estate agent in Pennsylvania for seven years. Joy and Paul divorced in 1982 and afterwards she returned to Louisiana to live in Lafayette, Louisiana. While living in Lafayette, Joy was also an active member of the Lafayette Pilot International club.
In the summer of 1984 Joy Faye Owens Trunzler returned to live in Harrisonburg and began working for the State of Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Community Services as a child abuse investigator. Joy continued to work in that office until her retirement and during her tenure had a positive impact of the lives of countless children in both Catahoula and Concordia Parishes.
On December 21, 1985, Joy Faye Owens Trunzler married Dr. Basil G. Trunzler IV and moved to Vidalia, Louisiana. In 1993 joy and Basil decided to move back to Harrisonburg and built a home where the both lived for the rest of their lives. In 2004, Joy retired from State employment. Joy was active for many years after her retirement as a volunteer at the CARA center in Jonesville where she continued her service to helping those in need. Joy converted to Catholicism when she married her first husband Paul A. Lemke and was active in all the churches she attended throughout her life. Upon her death, Joy was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Jena, Louisiana. Joy was also a devoted LSU fan who loved her team, was addicted to discount stores and could never pass up a yard sale.
Joy Faye Owens Trunzler was well named by her parents as she truly brought joy to the lives of others in everything she did. Joy will be greatly missed by her friends and family and the world is diminished by her passing.
Joy Faye Owens Trunzler passed from this world on November 27, 2019 and was preceded in death by her parents Jack F. Owens Sr. and Iva Clark Owens, her husband of 27 years Basil G Trunzler IV, and her beloved nephew T-jack Owens.
Joy Faye Owens Trunzler is survived by her two children Anne Lemke Head and Paul A Lemke III, her brother Jack F Owens Jr., her grandchildren Ava Diamond and Weston Diamond, Step-grandchildren Jackson Head and Kendall Head, her nieces Tia Powers and Leah Tiffee, her nephew Zachery Owens, her son-in-law Ken Head and finally her beloved Maltese Mia.
Service information will be as follows:
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Joy Faye Owens Trunzler at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jena, Louisiana with the Rev. Jason Gootee officiating. A graveside service and burial will follow at Harrisonburg Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville, Louisiana. Everyone is invited to the visitation and attend the mass service.
The family wishes to thank Shirley Barnes who lived with Joy during her last few years and assisted her in many daily needs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Oliphant, Jackie Owens, Daryl Floyd, Ken Head, Jackson Head and Zachary Owens.
In lieu of flowers, Joy asked that you make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by mail to 501 St. Jude Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105. Donate by phone at (800) 805-5856 or go to http://www.stjude.org/donate.
Howard James Vogt
Funeral services for Howard James Vogt, 91, of Baton Rouge will be held at noon Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ferriday. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mr. Vogt passed away December 2, 2019.
