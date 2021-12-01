Deborah Kay Huffman
Funeral services for Deborah Kay Huffman were held Friday, November 19, 2021, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg, MS. Burial followed at Green Lawn Garden Cemetery.
Mrs. Huffman was born November 24, 1958, in Austin, Texas, and passed away at her residence in Cash Bayou on November 15, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie J. And Peggy Franks; two brothers, Jimmy Franks and Roger Franks.
Survivors include her husband Eddie Joe Huffman of Cash Bayou; two sons, Edward Whittlesey-Stapp and Daniel Whittlesey-Stapp (Ashlee); daughter Brandi Whittlesey; four grandchildren, Alex, Shelby, Stratton, and Lilah Whittlesey-Stapp; niece Lea Floyd (Spenser); and one great-nephew Greyson Floyd.
Pallbearers were Scott Chelette, James Huffman, Matthew Thorpe, Chris Wagley, and Nathan Randall.
___________________________
LaBreeska Lewis
Funeral services for LaBreeska "Breezy" Lewis, 51, of Monterey, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
LaBreeska Jean Lewis was born on Wednesday, June 3, 1970, in Bastrop, and passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry Whitehead and Sherry Tharp Jones; daughter, Breanna "Bre Bre" Miller; and brother-in-law, Thomas R. Lewis.
LaBreeska leaves behind her husband, Darren Lewis of Monterey; two daughters, Morgan Blades of Kentwood, and Savanna Miller of Amite; grandson, Lucas Cassel; mothers-in-law, Carolyn Boleware and her husband Bert of Tallulah, and Wanda Lewis of St. Joseph; three sisters-in-law, Robbie Milbert and her husband Michael of Titusville, FL, Paula Todd and her husband Dick of Tallulah, and Shannon Garlington and her husband Todd of Jackson, MS; step-daughter, Brittney Lewis; one brother, one sister; and many close friends, nieces, nephews, and other family.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________________
Doug Miller Sr.
Memorial services for Doug Miller, Sr., 65 of Lake St. John, will be held at noon Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Father Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Doug was born on Monday, May 28, 1956, in Natchez, MS. and passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, on Lake St. John. He was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Louisiana Cattleman's Association where he was named the 2013 Louisiana Cattleman of the year. Doug served as Constable for Tensas Parish Ward Three for two terms. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, working his cattle, watching his children play sports, and loved LSU Tiger Football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton Watson Miller and Lucy Matthews Miller.
He is survived by his wife Casey Storey Miller of Lake St. John; son Douglas Miller Jr. and fiance' Courtney of Denham Springs; daughter Marie Miller of Dayton, Ohio; son Duncan Miller of Lake St. John; stepson Dylan Hopkins and his wife Courtney of New Orleans, stepson Dalton Hopkins of Lake St. John; grandson Douglas Miller III of Denham Springs; granddaughters, Jacksyn and Cullynn Miller of Denham Springs; brother Dalton "Dee" Miller Jr. and his wife Beth of Louisville, MS, brother Mark Miller and his wife Kala of Natchez, MS. Doug is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Goodwin, Ken Mahoney, Mike Gandy, Everett Poole, Joe Higdon, and Ryan Hestle.
The family requests memorials to be made to the Louisiana Cattlemen's Foundation Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.