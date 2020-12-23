Wilbert Harold Bordelon
Funeral Services for Wilbert Harold Bordelon of Jonesville were held at Young’s Funeral home in Jonesville on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with Father Louis Sklar and Father John Pardue officiating. Internment followed at Heard Cemetery, Manifest under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Wilbert Harold Bordelon passed away on December 16, 2020 after a brief illness.
__________________________
Ethel Mae Hoover
Graveside service for Ethel Mae Hoover, 83, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Cypress Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ethel Mae Hoover was born July 31, 1937 in Concordia Parish and died peacefully on December 21, 2020 in Ferriday.
She was affectionately loved and nicknamed “Ouiser” (Steel Magnolias) by her children and grandchildren for her sense of humor and approach to life. She loved deeply, was a giving and generous soul, and always stood up for and rooted for the underdog. She had a love of gardening, her day lilies brought her great joy, was an avid reader, had an incredible memory for history and passion for politics. She enjoyed hearing and telling a good joke, playing trivial pursuit, and would sing an old ditty when the moment struck her.
Ethel had a diverse career. She was a secretary for the Ferriday High School and the Concordia Parish School Board for many years. After relocating to Savannah, GA for a number of years to be near her children, she worked as a legal secretary to an Attorney, Engineering firm, and was an assistant to a television producer. She later moved back to Ferriday, to care for her mother, Bernice Halford, whom she was devoted to. She also worked for the State of Louisiana Medicaid office, retiring in 2006.
She is preceded in death by her father W.H. Halford; mother Bernice Halford; beloved son Larry Dale Hoover; brother Derris “Bo” Halford and sister Dorothy “Dot” Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Benny Joe Hoover (Wanda Wiggins) of Savannah, GA; daughter Robin Decker (Bill) of Roanoke, VA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chad Hoover, Nikki Gergacs, Jodi Lewis, Shawn Decker, Jeremy Tarver, Adam Tarver and 11 great-grandchildren, Austin, Casey, Braden, Breanna, Charlee, Gracie, Finley, Cameron, Emily, Kobe and Katie; Siblings Clifford “Sambo” Halford (Edwina), Harry Michael Halford (Nory), Guy T. Halford (Frankie), Iris Carroll (Johnny), Edith Carter, Jerri Briggs (Sherman) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to the current need for social distancing the family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimsers Association and local Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Christine Moffett Kelly
Funeral services for Christine Moffett Kelly, 88, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Christine was born on Thursday, January 14, 1932 in Dodson and passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home. She was an amazing cook. After 23 years, she retired from Ferriday High School Cafeteria and was famous for her cheese logs and cinnamon rolls. She was a member of Monterey First Baptist Church for 30 plus years, where her dumplings were requested at every church event. Most of all she loved cooking for her family for the holidays. She enjoyed fishing and would give most of her fish away, and she loved her flowers. Christine was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and so much more. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was reunited with her husband, Julius Ray "Bobby" Kelly; her parents, Jimmy Lee Moffett and Lottie Lucy Shaddrick Moffett; son, Glynn Ray Kelly, brother, James Moffett; sister, Tressie Lee Moffett; brother, Henry Moffett; sister, Neilie Bell Moffett Bradley; and sister, Clarice Moffett.
Christine leaves behind her son, Raymond Kelly and his wife Jerri Sue of Ferriday; two daughters, Patsy Micheau and her husband Glenn of Monterey and Carolyn Beach and her husband Gary of Bastrop; 10 grandchildren, Jamie Kelly of West Monroe, Russell Kelly of Sterlington, Brent Tosspon and his wife Haley of Natchez, MS, Valerie Tosspon of Wildsville, Corey Jones and his wife Kelli of Flora, MS, Chris Jones and his wife Sydney of Wesson, MS, Joshua Beach and his wife Kelly of Bastrop, Kelli Beach of Athens, AL, Danielle Kelly of Oconto Falls, WI, and Britteney Kelly of Oconto Falls, WI; 10 great-grandchildren, Serenity Kelly, Gabriel Glynn Kelly, Grayson Tosspon, Rosie Tate Tosspon, Andie Kate Tosspon, Hayden Jones, Alex Jones, Eli Jones, Tucker Jones, and Gabe Glass; and one sister, Ella Moffett Hart and her husband Robert of Shreveport. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Those honoring Christine as pallbearers were Jamie Kelly, Joshua Beach, Corey Jones, Chris Jones, Glenn Micheau, and Gary Beach.
Honorary pallbearers were Russell Kelly, Deacons of Monterey First Baptist Church, and Bro. John Rushing.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Darlene Westbrook
Graveside service for Darlene Westbrook, 84, of Ferriday, were held Friday, December 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Darlene Westbrook was born on Tuesday, September 15, 1936 in Lawton, OK and passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Natchez, MS. She devoted her entire life to her family. Darlene was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by everyone who knew her, especially her family.
She was reunited with her husband Murphy Everette Westbrook; parents, Otis Adam Kirkpatrick and Ritta Morris Kirkpatrick; brother, Dale Kirkpatrick; sister, Helen Seymour; and brother, Joy Kirkpatrick.
Darlene leaves behind her son Dennis Westbrook and his wife Nancy of Ferriday; daughter Tana Swilley and her husband Kenneth of Ferriday; five grandchildren, Adam Westbrook and his wife Lauren of White Lake, MI, Michael Westbrook of Mustang, OK, Stacey Swilley Burnham and her husband John of Ferriday, Alyson "Sonni" Rasco and her husband Chris of Ferriday and Matthew Swilley and his wife Karlissa of Shreveport; seven great-grandchildren, Averee, Nate, Ella and Will Burnham, Rhett, John Reed, and Riggs Rasco; sister, Hope Kirkpatrick of North Dakota; and two special friends, Hazel Minor and Mary Potts.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Naydza Mohamad (OT), Dr. Christopher Martin, and JeZonn Williams (RN) for going above and beyond for Mrs. Darlene. The love and support the family received was very appreciated.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.