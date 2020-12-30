James Edgar Foster
Graveside funeral services for Mr. James Edgar Foster, 92, of Vidalia, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez with Bro. Brent Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez. MS, under the direction of Young's of Vidalia.
Mr. James Edgar Foster was born on Saturday, April 6, 1928 in Bude, MS and passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Merit Health Vicksburg. He was a resident of Vidalia, a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. James was a Lab Supervisor for International Paper Co. and retired in 1995 after 42 years of service. He also was veteran of the United Stated Army and served in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Pearl Foster; three sisters, Colmetta Meyers, Ruby Todd, Juanita Martin, and great-granddaughter Kristi Lynn Foster.
Surviving is his wife Louise Foster of Vidalia; three sons, David Foster, Vidalia, Jerry Foster, Monterey, Keith Foster, Vidalia; seven grandchildren, Shannon White, Justin Foster, Holly Moyer, Chad Foster, James Alan Foster, Courtney Foster, and Melissa Foster; five great-grandchildren, Cody, Megan, Jack, Lyric, and Addie; one great-great-grandson Cooper Shively and three sisters, Dorothy McFarland, Betty Jean Touchstone, Judy Hamilton,
Pallbearers will be Doonie White, Cody White, Justin Foster, Danny Williamson, and Chad Foster.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Thornton, Ronnie Thornton, Mike Williamson, and Ricky Williamson.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
William Jim Brixey
Funeral services for William "Jim" Brixey, 84, of Ferriday, were held Monday, December 28, 2020, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Wesberry and Bro. Allan Eppinette officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
William was born on Thursday, December 26, 1935 in Casa, AR and passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Natchez, MS. He was a devoted baptist and IP Quarter Century Employees. William retired after 32 years from the International Paper Company. He was a lifelong coach for Ferriday Dixie Youth Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball League, and Ferriday Pigtail/Ponytail League.
He was preceded in death by his son Jim Brixey; parents, Dixie Mae Brixey and E.M. Brixey; four brothers, Tom Brixey, Simp Brixey, Joe Brixey, and Baudie Minnie and sister Quita Hall.
William leaves behind his wife, Marilyn Wesberry Brixey of Ferriday; two daughters, Jennifer Freeman and her husband Gregg of Vidalia and Janna Burns of Ridgecrest; two sons, Justin Brixey and his wife Jolee of Jena and John Brixey and his wife Kassi of Vidalia; 12 grandchildren, Christopher Dylan Knapp of Draper, UT, Conner Gregory Freeman of Vidalia, Jania Nichelle Burns of Ridgecrest, Hayden Bren Brixey of Jena, Sydney Gayle Burns of Ridgecrest, William Joseph Kevin Brixey of Jena, Sarah Elizabeth Freeman of Vidalia, Tristan Deon Burns of Ridgecrest, Walt Lee Brixey of Jena, Eli William Brixey of Vidalia, Blakely Kate Brixey of Vidalia and John Cooper Brixey of Vidalia; two sisters, Patsy Mardis and her husband Gene of Bastrop and Cathy Whitehead of Knoxville, TN,
Pallbearers were Christopher Dylan Knapp, Conner Gregory Freeman, Hayden Bren Brixey, William Joseph Kevin Brixey, Tristan Deon Burns, Mason Ozburn, Trey Lillie, and Adam Coley.
Honorary Pallbearers were Keith Barfoot and Perry Ellis.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Eunice Angeline Ball Whittington Drane
June 27, 1937 – December 29, 2020
Graveside services for Eunice Angeline Ball Whittington Drane, 83, of Natchez, MS who died Tuesday December 29, 2020 in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery with Bro. Steve Purvis officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Drane was born June 27, 1937 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Richard Spencer Lee Ball and Julia Mae Liddell Ball.
She was a member of Washington Methodist Church. She retired from Sears in Natchez after 25 years, where she was the first woman parts manager. She was selected Employee of the Month, and Division Manager of the Year.
Mrs. Drane was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William “Butch” Ball, Sr.; and husband, Earl Lee Whittington.
Survivors include her husband, Ret. Lt. Col. Erle Drane of Natchez, MS; two daughters, Julia Lynn Whittington Jordan of Ferriday, Angeline Gail Whittington Cavin and husband Doug of Woodville, MS; one brother Richard Spencer Lee Ball, Jr. of Ponchatoula; one sister, Era Fran Ball Christie of Natchez, MS; four granddaughters, Julia Yvonne Jordan Reon and husband Eric of Soso, MS, Christina Marie Jordan of Robertsdale, AL , Kimberly Michelle Jordan of Foley, AL, and Erika Whitney Cavin of Natchez, MS; one grandson, Douglas Alton Cavin, Jr. and wife April of Monterey; 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, and a faithful lifelong, loving friend, Bobbye Drane.
Pallbearers will be Doug Cavin, Bobby Maples, Gregor Drane, Eric Reon, Mason Luke, and Jonathan Luke.
Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Maples.
A heartfelt thank you to the medical team members of Compassus Hospice and to her faithful caregivers Barbara, Dorothy, Ivy and Pat.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
_____________________
Jerry King
Memorial service for Jerry King, 71, of Vidalia, was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Tuesday, August 16, 1949 in Ferriday and passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 in Ferriday. After 30 years, he retired from Bellsouth as a lineman/repairman. Jerry served several elected terms as Justice of the Peace and on the Concordia Parish School Board. He was an active member of Concordia Parish 911 Commission and Calvary Baptist Church, he loved his church family. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and racing, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jerry was always just a phone call away and quick to help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emery Green King and Pearline Smith King.
Jerry leaves behind his two sons, Jake King and Brandy of Natchez, MS and Casey King and Niesje of Dallas,TX; two grandsons, Cameron King of Monterey and Wyatt King of Natchez, MS; granddaughter, Keri King of Dallas, TX; three brothers, Bruce King and Susan of Natchez, MS, Micky King of Ferriday and Tim King of Monterey and his very special best friend, Angel Lindsey.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Marjorie Dianne Read
Funeral services for Marjorie Dianne Read were held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Burial followed in Kitchen’s Creek Cemetery, Ball.
Marjorie Dianne Read, 74, passed peacefully with her children by her side on December 26, 2020. Dianne was born in Winnfield, on October 22, 1946. She graduated from Vidalia High School and earned her Associates degree in business from Mississippi Gulf Coast Jr. College.
For many years, she worked part-time for Dr. A.B. Osborn’s medical clinic in Elizabeth, while also managing the administration of Read Forestry Services, a consulting business owned by her late husband, William “Bill” Read.
Dianne spent her lifetime caring and being involved in her children’s lives. She was most proud of her seven grandchildren, who knew her as “DD”, and she was at every event for them near and far. She loved football and cheered loudly for the LSU Tigers and the Saints. Her other hobbies included antiques, crafts, sewing and she was an avid green-thumb house plant grower. DD never met a stranger and she loved deeply. She was active in a local church everywhere she lived and those around her knew her love of Jesus.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kimberly Meno and husband, John, of Arlington, WA, Kayla Areingdale of Alexandria, Scott Read and wife, Wendy, of Plaquemine; beloved brother, Bill Colvin and wife, Cheryl, of Ferriday; sister-in-law, Melanie Cole and husband, Randy of Winnfield; seven grandchildren, Grace, Mary Catherine, Laura and William Meno, Caroline and Read Areingdale and Elizabeth Kate Read; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dianne was preceded in death by husband William “Bill” Read; her parents, William Carroll and Melva Anderson Colvin, and nephew, Matthew Anderson Colvin.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in ICU-B at Baton Rouge General.
Dianne will be greatly missed. Thank you, DD, for giving us your love, generosity, hospitality and warm glowing beauty that radiated from within your heart.
To extend online condolences to the Read family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
_____________________________
Jimmy Dale Riley
Graveside services for Jimmy Dale Riley, 58, of Sicily Island, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at New Pine Hill Cemetery with Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jimmy Dale Riley was born on Friday, April 6, 1962 in Sicily Island and passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.
________________________
Raymond Charles West
Funeral services for Raymond Charles West, 73, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Rick Gillespie officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Raymond was born on Thursday, September 11, 1947 in Waynesboro and passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Natchez, MS. He retired from the oilfield as a supervisor and spent his retirement working for Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office. Raymond was a member of the Natchez Moose Lodge. He was an avid fisherman and jokester. Raymond loved to watch wrestling and Alabama Football. He enjoyed drinking Muscadine wine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert "Hub" West and his wife Dollie; mother, Kathryn Pugh Davey; two brothers, Bobby Joe West and LJ West and grandson, James Austin Edwards.
Raymond leaves behind his wife, Ginger Marie West of Vidalia; five daughters, Charlene Jeanise of Lake Charles, Amanda Adams and her husband Paul of Kaplan, Robin Davis of Liberal, KS, Lisa Edwards of Madison, MS, and Karen Rae West of Vidalia; grandchildren, Mandy Edwards, Brandon Authement, Bryan Authement, Cole Jeanise, Jolie Jeanise "Blue", Randy Adams, and Thomas Adams; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way; sister, Tammy Ainsworth and her husband James of Richton, MS; two brothers, Larry West and his wife Barbara of Plainville, KS, and Terry West and his wife Jill of Baton Rouge; special friends, Dean Coldiron, James Earl Powell, and Karen Watson.
Pallbearers were Amanda Adams, Karen Rae West, Charlene Jeanise, Lisa Edwards, Brandon Authement, and Tammy Hayes.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.