Louise Gore
Celebration of life for Louise Gore, 92, of Vidalia, was held Monday, December 23, 2019, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Dr. Wes Faulk, Dr. Ralph Webber, and Bro. Clare Shields officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Louise Gore was born on Saturday, October 15, 1927 in Rich, MS and passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in Natchez, MS.
_____________
Velma Jean King
Funeral services for Ms. Velma Jean King, 77, of Monterey, were held Friday, December 20, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Oswalt Cemetery, Lismore, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Velma was born on Sunday, February 22, 1942 in Lismore and passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Monterey.
She was preceded in death by her son Melvin Knapp, Jr.; parents, John King and Verna Smith Givens; sister Joanne Lipsey; brother James King and great-grandson Beau Russell.
Survivors include two daughters, Mrs. Jacqueline Knapp Mallory and husband Doug and Deanna Knapp; son Randy Knapp and wife Lisa; brother Daniel King and wife Judy; grandchildren, Leighton Burley, Lauren Burrill Poole and husband Jesse, Amber Knapp Russell and husband Jason, Randi Knapp, Hunter Knapp and wife Lacee, Carli Galbreath and husband Scotty.
great-grandchildren, Madison and Braden Poole, Kylar and Brennan Burley, Brooklyn Russell, Rhett Arnold, Sophie and River Knapp, and Scottlyn Galbreath.
Pallbearers were Leighton Burley, Jesse Poole, Jason Russell, Scotty Galbreath, Will Burley and Ryan Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Knapp, Braden Poole, Brennan Burley and Rhett Arnold.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________
Raymond Lindeman
Funeral services for Raymond Lindeman, 91, of Vidalia, were held Monday, Decembe 23, 2019, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Medley and Dr. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mr. Raymond Lindeman was born on August 5, 1928 in Bastrop and passed away December 20, 2019 in Ferriday. He was a member of the Shriners in Monroe, the Masonic Lodge of Vidalia, and Team B.O.B. of First Baptist Church supporting Relay for Life. Formerly he was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Natchez and an active member of Vidalia First Baptist Church. Raymond was the best daddy, husband, granddaddy, and friend. Everybody loves Raymond and he will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Clara Lindeman; parents, George and Zelma Lindeman; two brothers, Richard Lindeman and Jack Lindeman and sister Carolyn Bonner.
Raymond leaves behind his wife Bettye Lindeman of Vidalia; daughter JoRene Medley and husband Paul of Palm Bay, FL; three grandchildren, Shane Medley, Elizabeth Hayes and husband Rich and Emily Medley, all of Palm Bay, FL; four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Medley, Liam Hayes, Oliver Hayes, and McKenna Hayes; step-children, Terrie Allen and husband Scott of Bermuda Dunes, CA and Kimberly Gunter and husband Greg of Alpharetta, GA; two step-grandchildren, Alexander Gunter of Hot Springs, AR and Ian Gunter of Alpharetta, GA; brother Johnnie Lindeman of Bastrop and two sisters, Marolyn Williamson of Bastrop and Mary Adams and husband Claude of Baker.
Pallbearers were Shane Medley, Keith Darnell, Bo Strahan, James Pratt, Jeff Ames, and David Stampler.
Honorary pallbearers were Hope Sunday School Class of Vidalia First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.youngsfh.com
__________
Charlie Byron Palmer
Funeral services for Charlie Palmer, 72 of Vidalia, LA, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 pm with Rev. Charles Bobo and Rev. Ron Ledford officiating.
Charlie Palmer was born on September 10, 1947 in Magnolia Arkansas and passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a lifelong resident of Vidalia and worked as a welder and diesel mechanic for many years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and regularly attended the men's meetings.Charlie especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and his great-nieces and nephews and miniature grey hound.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Byron Palmer; grandparents, Charles and Naomi Barkheimer and Oscar and Ila Bell Palmer.
Survivors include, his mother, Nora Mae Palmer, sister, Patricia Greene and husband Bruce, sister, Mary Greene and husband James all of Vidalia; nieces and nephews, Bruce Greene, Jessica Greene,Buffy Greene, Johnny Greene, Jay Greene, and Justin Greene; and a host great-nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Greene, Conner Greene, Jay Greene, Bruce Greene, Jr. and Brandon Greene.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until the service begins. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.