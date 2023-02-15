Jo Ella Dore Bowman
September 10, 1939 – February 6, 2023
On February 6, 2023, our mom became our angel in heaven. Jo Ella Dore Bowman passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loving family at home on Lake St. John, Ferriday. She was 83 years old. A native of Natchez, MS, Jo Ella was born to Noel Hayden Dore, Sr. and Josephine Boothe Dore Brown on September 10, 1939. Jo Ella was blessed with a very large family. She had four siblings who preceded her in death: Dorothy Geoghegan, Nora Berret, Noel Dore, Jr., and William Dore.
Jo Ella was married to her loving husband of 47 years, Gary Glenn Bowman, with whom she raised nine children, Margaret Woolfolk Barnes, Virginia Woolfolk, Billy Woolfolk (Keiko), Debbie Pierce (Shelby), Michael Woolfolk (Lisa), Trudy Ferguson (Lee), Lizzie Woolfolk (Sean), Ricky Woolfolk and Thomas Glenn Bowman. Jo Ella was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly.
Jo Ella’s heart was so big and welcoming that she opened her home many times to family and non-family members. Her famous Sunday dinners were always filled with love and sharing. Her hugs were soft yet reassuring, and her loyalty was unwavering. She was one of a kind and we will miss her terribly.
Visitation, Mass, and Repast for Jo Ella Bowman were held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
________________________
Mary Phyllis Farmer
Funeral services for Mary Phyllis Farmer, 67, of Jena, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Clyde Graham officiating. Interment will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary was born on Friday, October 21, 1955, in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Ferriday. She was the life of the party, cool and wild. Mary was the best sister, grandmother, and aunt. She will be missed by many family and friends.
She is reunited with her parents, Bill and Lucy Farmer; husband, Keith Taylor; and son, Will Rice.
Those left behind to cherish Mary's memories are her granddaughters, Ashley Minor and her husband Johnnie of Vidalia and Sarah Graves of Vidalia; grandson, Mark Rice of Vidalia; great-grandchildren, JT Minor, Aubree Minor, Luke Rice, and Brynlee Rivet; daughter-in-law, April Graves of Vidalia; sister, Judy Edwards and her husband James of Pineville; nephews, Jamie Edwards and Garrett Barnett and niece, Emily Barnett.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, February 17, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________
Jayson Nawadny
Memorial services for Jayson “Jay Buck” Nawadny, 53, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Pentecostals of the Miss Lou. Family visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Bishop Gary Howington and Pastor Jeremy Howington will be officiating the service under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Jay was born on Sunday, January 11, 1970, in Baton Rouge and passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Jay was a 1989 graduate of Ferriday High School and employed as a vehicle body repair man and mechanic at Netterville’s Body Shop in Natchez, MS. He was proud of his family and loved his wife of 31 years, Brenda, and his children, Kaitlyn and Landon. Most people only knew him from his auto work. To his extended family and friends, he was much more. He was our protector, mechanic, carpenter, plumber, and electrician and he was usually all the entertainment we needed at gatherings. It did not matter what problem you had, he was there to help. Jay enjoyed anything outdoors. He spent many hours fishing on Lake St. John. He was a member of the Wild Turkey Hunting Club in Darlington and could be found there most of his free time. “After hunting season” was a phrase that was heard by all. Jay had a love of speed so any type of Nascar event had his attention.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Danial Nawadny and Beverly White Nawadny Carter; maternal grandparents, Wes and Myree White; paternal grandparents, Arthur and M.L. Nawadny and father and mother-in-law, Barney and Gail Brooks.
Jay is survived by his wife, Brenda Brooks Nawadny of Vidalia, daughter, Kaitlyn Nawadny of Vidalia and boyfriend C. J. Claxton of St. Francisville; son, Landon Nawadny of Vidalia; brother, Kendal Nawadny of French Settlement and friend, Sheila Arnold; sister, Wanda Cockerham and husband Brad of Jonesville; five nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and special friend; Brandon Krinsavage and wife, Michelle of Vidalia.
__________________
Johnnie David Poole
Memorial services for Johnnie David Poole, Jr., 75 of Ferriday, were held Monday, February 13, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Sammy Blunschi and Casey Young officiating.
Johnnie David Poole, Jr. was born on Wednesday, November 12, 1947, in Ferriday and passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. He was a Ferriday resident and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. In Vietnam, Johnnie earned the National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifleman Award, and the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star for his efforts. He earned himself a degree from the military and became an engineer with Exxon for many years. During those many years, Johnnie was able to live and experience so much the world has to offer before settling down in his hometown with those he grew up with. He was a one-of-a-kind person who left his mark on many.
He has gone to be with his father, Johnnie David Poole Sr. and his brother Ronal Harold Poole.
Johnnie leaves behind his mother, Doris Francis Poole; sister Shannon Dever and a host of nieces and nephews.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
____________________
Martha Gertrude Dumas Stewart
Funeral services for Martha Gertrude Dumas Stewart, 103, of San Antonio, TX formerly of Monterey were held Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment followed at Woodland Mausoleum in Ferriday, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gertrude was born on Monday, February 24, 1919, in Lena, MS and passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.