David Wayne Carpenter
David Wayne Carpenter, 63 of Jonesville, was born on July 5, 1958, and passed from this life on January 5, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
Services were held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Russell officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
David grew up farming but his true passion came later in life after he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. It became obvious that his gift was ministering to others. In doing so, he served as Chaplain at Catahoula Correctional Center in Harrisonburg for several years. But most recently, David volunteered his time and efforts to the residents of Almost Home Behavioral Ministries. Throughout these past few years, he used his talents to teach others to show great courage in the face of adversity.
David spent countless hours studying God’s Word. He could never be found without his Bible in hand as it was his constant companion. It was obvious that he truly embraced it as his instruction book for life. David genuinely loved people and made an impact on all who knew and loved him. He always had a kind word and could find humor in every situation. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed watching wildlife, and his favorite place was on Little River.
David was preceded in death by his parents D. R. and Ruby J. Carpenter, and his nephew Corbin Carpenter. He is survived by two sons, Teal Carpenter, and wife Aimee of Shreveport and Philip Carpenter, and wife Whitney of Monroe; three grandsons Elijah, McKay, and Clay David. He is also survived by three sisters, Kay Venable and husband Hollis of Natchez, MS, Pam Wood and husband Gary of Natchez, MS, Denise Campbell and husband Dennis of Maumelle, Arkansas, and one brother Dewitt Carpenter and wife Theresa of Jonesville, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Almost Home Behavioral Ministries, 2008 Fourth Street, Jonesville, LA 71343
While we will all miss David’s presence, we rejoice in knowing that Jesus met him with open arms saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
___________________
Vidalia – March 26, 1949 – January 28, 2022
Funeral services for Patricia Palmer Greene of Vidalia, 72, who passed away on January 28, 2022, at her residence, were held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia, with Brother Ron officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery in New Era, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Patricia was born on March 26, 1949, in Magnolia, Arkansas, to James Byron Palmer and Nora Mae Barkenheimer Palmer. Patricia retired in 2016 from Angola State Prison where she served on the Medical Nursing Staff as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Palmer; one grandson, Adam Hogue; one brother, Charlie Palmer; one brother-in-law, James Greene.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Bruce Greene of Vidalia; two daughters, Buffy Greene of Gonzales, and Jessica Hogue and husband John of Abilene, TX; two sons, Bruce Greene and wife Michelle of Madisonville, and Johnny Greene and wife Kody of Vidalia; seven granddaughters, Ashley Greene, Kaitlyn Muirhead, Madelyn Green, Abby Hogue, Adrianne Diane, Reagan Green and Harper Greene; two grandsons, Brandon Greene and Zachary Hogue; one sister, Mary Greene; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.
_______________
Joseph C. Ivey (Manue)
Services for Joseph C. Ivey (Manue) were held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Mayna Church of God, Jonesville, with Rev. Lloyd Trisler and Rev. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment followed at Palo Alto Cemetery, Mayna, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Joseph C. Ivey (Manue), 83, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Jena.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Mildred Trisler Ivey; brothers, Johnny, Bud, Manzy and baby brother Marshall; sisters, Carrie Pecanty, Betty Wiley, and Nellie Herron.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Neva White Ivey; daughters, Tee Paul and husband Dane and Karen Richardson and husband Greg; grandson, Seth Paul; granddaughter, Erin Sanders, and husband Will; great-grandchildren, Sadie Sanders, Gage, and Emma Paul; and sister, Shirley Ivey.
Pallbearers were Dane Paul, Greg Richardson, James White, Seth Paul, Will Sanders, and Ricky Wiley. Honorary pallbearer was Kyle Wilson.
The family would like to thank all the sitters that made it possible for daddy and mama to stay home as long as they did. Special thank you to LaSalle Nursing Home for their love and compassion shown to daddy his last few weeks and their continued care and love for mama.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
