Stephanie Book
Memorial services for Stephanie Book, 39, of Monterey, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Acme Baptist Church with Standly Polk officiating. Visitation will follow the memorial service. Magnolia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie was born Sunday, July 15, 1983, in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, February 17, 2023.
Stephanie had a smile that was contagious, a laugh that would make you want to laugh with her and a personality you couldn't help but love. To know her was to love her rather you wanted to or not she just won you over. She was a mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. She had a heart that showed kindness, felt sorrow and could love unconditionally. Stephanie never met a stranger and she was always ready for the next adventure life had to offer. Her pride and joy in life came from her children whom she loved dearly and would brag on any chance she got.
She is reunited with her mother, Nora Mount; brother, Jared Mount; maternal grandmother Corrine Fisher and paternal grandparents, Wilbert W. and Bonny Book.
Stephanie leaves behind her loving children, Tyler Ferrell, Landon and Gunner Beard; father, Morgan Book and friend Jackie Tiffee; sisters, Mandy Book and Payton Mount; grandfather, Gerald Fisher; stepfather, Joe Mount; nieces, Avery Ward, Sophie and Cassen Ford; nephews, Lee and Kaizer Tiffee and a host of loved ones, family and close friends.
Memorial service will start at 2 PM followed by a visitation with family and friends at Acme Baptist Church.
___________________
Charlaine Turner Yerger
Graveside services for Charlaine Turner Yerger, 81, of Tallulah, were held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Charlaine was born on Friday, July 18, 1941, in Ferriday, and passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at her daughter's home surrounded by loved ones.
She is reunited with her parents, Arch Turner and Evelyn Wall Turner; brother, Harry "Sonny" Arch Turner, III and his wife Jane Rogers Turner; father and mother-in-law, William Yerger, Sr. and Dorothy Supple Yerger; and her niece, Jeanne Elise Lee.
Charlaine leaves behind her loving and most cherished mother figure to all generations, Victoria Taylor of Smith Station, AL, formerly of Ferriday; daughter, Nina Charlaine Yerger of Tallulah; son, Jason Arch Yerger and his wife Robyn of Vicksburg, MS; grandsons, Jackson McGehee, Jay Schaaf, and Turner Yerger; brother, Charles Edward "Bo" Turner and his wife Melody of Chattanooga, TN; sisters-in-law, Dorothy S. Yerger of New Orleans, Eloise Yerger Wall of Baton Rouge, and Jeanne Yerger Schmidt of Baton Rouge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlaine loved music, all animals, especially horses, and the time she spent at Head Start taking delight in dedicating her days to giving her young students the best opportunities to flourish. Her greatest happiness was spending time with her grandchildren. She was always eager to enjoy a visit with her friends and she never lost the cherished bond she held with her hometown of Ferriday. Charlaine will long be remembered for the lighthearted, joyful, and sweet way she touched the lives of her many friends and virtually everyone she met. She never failed to find the good in every situation and person she encountered and showed this with her ever-present smile and positive nature. When confronted with the challenges of her final illness, Charlaine met each one with grace, peace, and deep gratitude for the exceptional care she received from her loving daughter and son. The entire family greatly appreciates the invaluable, compassionate help from Kathy Tyler, Charlaine’s devoted caregiver and friend, Dr. David Headley and the staff of Claiborne County Hospital, Johanna Kimberl PA, Dr. Corey Albritton and the Staff of Crossroads Hospice, and Primestar Home Health.
Honorary pallbearers were Cole Norris, Darryl Ellerbee, Jackson McGehee, Jay Schaaf, Rachel Turner, JT Turner, Brittany Rogel, Brooks Turner Megan King, Mary Elise Kingsmill, and Catherine Schlessinger.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to pancan.org (pancreatic cancer) or arabian300.com (donations for rescue horses).
