Jack Prentiss Bairnsfather obit
Jack Prentiss Bairnsfather, 90, of Monterey, passed away January 31, 2023. He was born January 8, 1933, in Monterey, to Hartwell Marion and Mary Virginia Bairnsfather.
Visitation was Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Monterey Church of Christ, while funeral services were held at the church on Friday, February 3, 2023, with Bro. Jason Sparks officiating.
Interment followed at the Magnolia Cemetery in Monterey.
Bairnsfather was an employee of the Concordia Parish School Board for 41 years. He served as a coach, teacher, and the last five years of his career as principal at Monterey High School and was in his 50th-plus year serving as a Monterey Recreation District #2 supervisor.
Since his retirement, he has continued to support all athletics at Monterey High School. As a result of his dedication and years of service, he was recently honored at the grand opening of the new Monterey High School Jack Bairnsfather Gymnasium and cut the ribbon.
Additionally, he attended the very first game played in the new facility.
He helped mold and guide the lives of many through his teaching, coaching, and Christian example. Many of his former students and players would let him know how much he influenced their lives.
In 2022, he was a finalist for Concordian of the Year.
Some of his top accomplishments during his coaching years were: Led the Wolves to three back-to-back district baseball titles and a state runner-up in 1962, won seven district basketball titles and eight runner-up finishes, and he was named Coach of the Year in 1982 – Class A, B, and C.
Bairnsfather coached the Louisiana All-Star East Basketball team in 1983 and was named Mr. Basketball for Louisiana High School Basketball Association in 1998. He was inducted into the Louisiana High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2003 and finished his coaching career with an overall record of 619 wins and 474 losses.
He received only one technical foul in 33 years.
A 1951 LSU graduate, Bairnsfather was the boy’s basketball coach at Monterey from 1959 to 1992 when he took over as principal at the school until 1997.
Bairnsfather was nominated as a National High School Coach of the Year in 1982 when his team won its first 28 games.
He has coached several all-state players and had several chosen to play in the state all-star game, including son Joe Bairnsfather in 1976.
Black River Co-op was his first morning stop for many years where he drank coffee, got the Monterey gossip, and provided wisdom to the co-op crew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Crane Bairnsfather, his son, Guy Marion Bairnsfather and his brother, H.F. Bairnsfather.
He leaves behind his son, Joe Bairnsfather and his wife Debbie of Monterey, his daughter Jill Britt and her husband Jeff of Monterey. Three grandchildren, Guylan Brown and husband, Chase; Ellen Upton and husband, Caleb; and Elliot Britt and wife Makayla. Nine great-grandchildren, Easton and Mary Michael Britt, Jackson and William Brown, Addison, Ryder, and Sawyer Smith, Mollie Best, Jeanie Grace Willis, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Elliot Britt, Caleb Upton, Chase Brown, Jeff Bairnsfather, Red Tiffee, Henry King, Everett Poole, and Richard Griffing.
Honorary Pallbearers were his great-grandsons, former ballplayers, and his morning co-op crew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monterey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 400 Monterey, LA 71354 or the Monterey Wolf Pack Booster Club, P.O. Box 155 Monterey, LA 71354 or Paypal @WolfPackBoosterClub.
Eddie Franklin Jones
Funeral services for Eddie Franklin Jones, 90 of Jonesville, were held Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Evangeline Baptist Church with Bro. Curtis Smith officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, Wildsville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Eddie Franklin Jones was born on Sunday, October 23, 1932, in Acme and passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Columns Nursing Home in Jonesville. He was a resident of Jonesville and a member of Evangeline Baptist Church. Mr. Jones proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emeric C. Jones Sr. and Lessie McCall Jones; wife, Theresa Fairbanks Jones and son, Daniel Lee Jones
Eddie is survived by his son, Perry L. Jones of Jonesville; daughters, Glenda T. Ganey of Longmont, CO and Sandra J. White and her husband James of Jonesville; six grandsons, Jack Little, Evan White, Chris Jones, Dusty Miller, Nate Jones and Robert Ganey; three granddaughters, Kimberly Towell, Heather Simpson and Katie Jones; six great-grandchildren, Savannah Little, Audrey Little, Luke Simpson, Mallary Simpson, Caleb Jones and Kaelyn Jones and two sisters, Lily Jones Scott and Linda Jones Mount. He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the staff at the Columns Nursing Home and Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
Those honoring Eddie as pallbearers were Jack Little, Evan White, Woody Smith, Steve Jones, Mike Jones, and Joe Mount.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Roscoe Robert Watkins
Funeral services for Roscoe Robert Watkins Jr., 86 of Ridgecrest, were held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Riverside Baptist Church in Vidalia with Bro. Glen Harrigill, Bro. Charles BoBo and Bro. Ron Letford officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Roscoe Robert Watkins was born on Saturday, July 25, 1936, in Centerville, MS and passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Trinity Medical Center. He was a resident of Ridgecrest and a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Vidalia. Roscoe retired from the Army Corp of Engineers as a Lock and Dam Operator after 25 years of service.
Mr. Watkins proudly served his Country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father Roscoe Robert Watkins Sr.; mother Rosa Cavin Watkins; two brothers, James and Johnny Watkins and five sisters, Lorene Zapata, Gean Watkins, Dorothy Fuller, Vernel Leitko and Linda Potts.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alline Thompson Watkins of Ridgecrest; a sister Peggy Orozco of Summerville, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Bobby Mulvihill, Tres Nugent, Al Way, Chris McDaniel, Bill Wiley and Donnie Kimball.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
