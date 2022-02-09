Jerry Wesley Stallings
Funeral services for Jerry Wesley Stallings, 84 of Ferriday, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry Wesley Stallings was born on Wednesday, June 23, 1937, in Kilgore, TX, and passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Ferriday. Jerry served as a Concordia Parish Justice of the Peace for the past 18 years, and Secretary of Concordia Parish Airport Authority. He was an avid pilot with over 2500 hours in the cockpit, built three airplanes, and was a founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter at the Concordia Parish Airport. He loved taking his family on camping trips every summer. He regularly attended and sang at Calvary Baptist Church and said he had found his Church Family. In later years he enjoyed many nights singing karaoke with his large circle of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Wesley Stallings; mother Fannie Jones Stallings; his wife of 50 years Johnnie Bates Stallings and brother Harold Stallings.
Survivors include a son Stephen Stallings and his wife Sue of Natchez, MS; daughter Shelli Roberts and her husband Andy of Jacksonville, AR; brother Don Stallings of Lowell, AR and a sister Mary Stallings White of Marshall, TX.
He is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 11, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________
Jimmie Lee Adams
Graveside service for Jimmie Lee Adams, 82, of Ferriday will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Mr. Adams was born July 6, 1939, in Bude, MS to the union of Alex Adams Sr. and Rosilee Walker Adams and passed away January 31, 2022.
He was a graduate of Sevier High School and attended Grambling College. After serving in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War he settled in Flint, MI where he worked for General Motors until he returned to Ferriday. He was a very active member of St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton, where he enjoyed being a Deacon. He also enjoyed cooking and his family.
Survivors include his daughter Pamela Denise Adams King (Chad King), granddaughters Kayla and Kyra, grandson Kenneth, great-grandson Neo, sister Andrean Robbins (Willie), brother Freddie Adams (Carol), and best friend, James Watkins.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Saul Adams, L.C. Adams and sister Bertha Jackson.
_____________________
Annie Marie Davis
Annie Marie Davis of Ferriday was born March 24, 1926, in Jonesville and left for her Heavenly Home on February 3, 2022. Her early years were spent in Catahoula Parish, moving to Ferriday where she would spend the remainder of her life.
Annie Marie was a dedicated teacher, having taught in the Concordia Parish School System and Huntington School for 45 years, before retiring at the age of 81. She took pride in being a teacher and dedicated much of her life to the students she taught. One of the greatest joys was seeing her former students grow into successful men and women. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and needlepoint. She made many lovely pictures and pillows for her home and for friends. Annie Marie kept her bird feeder filled and loved to watch the many birds and squirrels that would visit each day. She found joy in the simple things in life and they kept her well entertained.
Annie Marie was well-read, attuned to the community and world events. She was also genuinely interested in what was going on in your life. She was always grateful for the many helpers and Encompass Hospice whose help enabled her to stay at home in her later years.
Annie Marie was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Smith Paul, her father Louis Jack Paul, and step-father Charlie Riggs; granddaughter Hallie Espenan, sister-in-law Theresa Pullon, brother-in-law Garnett Pullon, two nieces, Jerri Paul Fuller and Jan Paul Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her daughter Tracie Davis Espenan, whom she loved with all her heart, son-in-law Greg, three grandchildren, Courtney Espenan, Molly Espenan, and Payne Espenan; two sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Davis and Pat Davis Smith (Atkins); two nieces, Chris Pullon and Ashley Pullon Daye; three nephews, Kevin Pullon (Tiffany), Dawson Cadenhead (Wendy) and Lloyd ‘Buddy’ Paul Jr.; three great-nieces, Paige Daye Antonelli, Truly Pullon and Oxanna Cadenhead; two great-nephews, Micah Pullon and Mitchell Daye,
A Rosary was held Friday, February 4, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Graveside services were held Saturday, February 5, at Harrisonburg Cemetery with Father John Pardue officiating.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were Ricky Blunschi, Barry Maxwell, Andy Anders, Lloyd “Buddy” Paul, Jr., Johnny Taylor, Atkins Smith, Sam Hanna, Jr., Dr. Robert Freedman, Dr. Maurice Gremillion, and Allen Brown.
__________________________
Billy Deane Cross Ramsey
Graveside service for Billy Deane Cross Ramsey, 95, of Monterey, was held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Magnolia Cemetery in Monterey, with Bro. Jason Sparks officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Billy was born on Sunday, November 21, 1926, in Mexia, TX, and passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was a member of Monterey Church of Christ.
_______________________
Kirk ‘Buck’ Morgan
Kirk “Buck” Morgan of Ferriday passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born in Luella, Louisiana on August 3, 1923, to Steve C. and Ada “Dear Jac” Morgan.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, February 8, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday followed by a procession to graveside services, with full Military Honors, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS. Young’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
As a young boy growing up in Ferriday and Concordia Parish, Buck loved to hunt and fish. He spent many hours with friends swimming and fishing in Concordia Lake. He played tennis in high school and upon graduation from Ferriday High, he attended Louisiana Tech and studied engineering.
On the 20th of April in 1943, Buck answered his country’s call and joined the US Army. Once enlisted he became a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne. He was a hero to this country when he paratrooped into Normandy on June 6, 1944, forever known in American History as D-Day. Later that year in December of 1944, the 101st Airborne was committed by General Eisenhower to the Ardennes(Battle of the Bulge) in a successful attempt to halt the German advance. For his conduct and bravery in battle, Buck was awarded several medals and among these were the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, Distinguished Unit Badge with One Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Bronze Indian Arrowhead. In December of 1945, Buck was given an honorable discharge by the Army of the United States.
He returned to Ferriday and began to work in the burgeoning oil and gas industry, along with his brother, Steve Morgan. Buck became employed with Sohio Petroleum and was soon asked to transfer to the oil fields of South Louisiana to Lake Charles. At that time, Buck asked a young waitress in Ferriday for her hand in marriage and he and Bobbie Calvit eloped to Mississippi and married in 1954. They made their home in Lake Charles.
Buck and Bobbie had three children and brought their children to Ferriday from Lake Charles almost every weekend throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. Buck was instrumental in teaching his children about wildlife conservation, hunting, fishing, and a general love of animals of all kinds. He had inherited a “good eye” for horses and passed that lifelong love of horses on to his daughter.
In 1985, Buck retired from Sohio Petroleum after 37 years of employment. He retired as a Foreman Level IV having worked all the way up from roustabouting in the late 1940s. He and Bobbie spent their retirement years fishing on Concordia Lake, Old River, Tensas River, Black River, and Cocodrie Bayou until Bobbie passed in 2008.
Buck is survived by his three children: Kirk L Morgan II of Ferriday, Sarah L Ernst of Spruce Pine, NC, and Jules L Morgan of Ferriday. He is also survived by two beloved grandchildren Bobbie Faith Wolff of Wilmington, NC, and Morgan Ernst of Spruce Pine, North Carolina. There are also several dear nieces and nephews who will remember and miss their “Uncle Buck”. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie, sister, Avonea “Sis” Hines, brother Steve Morgan, mother “Dear Jac” Morgan, and father, Steve C. Morgan.
Anyone who knew Buck, soon knew that he was a man of his word and a man who loved his fellow man. He always believed in honesty and fairness.
______________________
Milton David Gray
Milton David Gray, Sr., 80, of Raceland, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community in Flatwoods, KY.
He was born September 8, 1941, in Ferriday, to the late Ezra Preston Gray and Mattie Jones Gray. David was the youngest of ten children.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by four brothers: Levon, Albert, Hugh, and Robert Gray; and five sisters: Bernice Blair Mills, Doris Arnold, Earline Burkhalter, Verline Beard, and Mary Lyn Bramblett.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Joyce Richie Gray of Raceland, KY; three sons, David (Sherry) Gray Jr. of Clayton, Thomas Scott Gray of Vidalia, and Jonathan Dean (Candice) Gray of Dickson, TN; sister-in-law, Rosalie Tyler Gray of Jonesville; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
David attended Northeast University in Monroe. His early career included working for Sears and Roebuck and Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. He retired from Ashland Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of Ashland Oil, Inc. in 1996 with 32 years of service. During his career with Ashland, he held various positions including Gauger, District Supervisor, and Division Superintendent in Ferriday, LA. At the time of his retirement, he was District Supervisor in Grayson, KY. After retirement, he worked as a Real Estate Agent for Ross Realty and as a Welding Inspector for Blackhawk Engineering.
A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, KY with Rev. J.R. Gullett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
The family has entrusted Bailey Family Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Condolences can be expressed at www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
_____________________
Joseph ‘Mickey’ Clarke Thomas
Graveside services for Joseph "Mickey" Clarke Thomas, 89, of Ferriday, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with William Pollard Coleman and Kathy Thomas officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mickey was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932, in St Joseph, and passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Ferriday.
Mickey proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. He attended Louisiana Tech where he ran track and after 30 years of service, retired as a rural mail carrier. Known as Mickey to all of his friends and family, he was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing being his favorite. Mickey loved boating and fishing new places with Pollard and sitting by the fire at the camp, sharing his stories with everyone. Mickey and his best friend and cousin, Buddy Tanner, loved having out together, taking long drives on the weekend. He loved his dog Smiley greatly and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his mother Wealthy Hunt Clarke; son John Bernard Thomas; brother George Edward Thomas and sister, Elizabeth Ann Lambert.
Mickey leaves behind his two sons, Joseph Pollard Thomas and his wife Kathy of Monterey, and Robert David Thomas of Ferriday; granddaughter Alex Ganey and her husband Robert of Longmont, CO; grandson Joe Thomas and his wife Kelly of Morgan City; two granddaughters, Liz Sanders and her husband Caleb of Vidalia, and Tiffany Thomas of Morgan City; great-grandson, Rustyn Clarke Thomas and great-granddaughter, Madison Bonnette.
Those honoring Mickey as pallbearers will be George Tanner, Tom Clarke, Claude Clark, William Coleman, Cy Clarke, and Gene Dry.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Concordia Paws of Ferriday or a charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.