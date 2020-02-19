Michael Byrd
A Celebration of Life service for Michael Byrd, 59, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Cornerstone Church with Bro. Danny Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Michael Byrd was born on Sunday, October 16, 1960 in Natchez, MS, the son of Forrest and Geraldine Byrd of Vidalia. He lived in Vidalia all of his life. He was a member of Cornerstone Church in Vidalia. Mike passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Byrd; two sons, Scott and Max Byrd and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Julia Sandidge Byrd, of Vidalia; son Landon Byrd of Salisbury, NC;
father Forrest Byrd of Vidalia; three granddaughters, Lily Byrd of Ferriday, Harper Walker of Brandon, MS and Presley King of Pineville; brother Gary Byrd and wife Billie of Natchez, MS; sister Kay Deville and husband Jerry of Madisonville; nephews, Lance Byrd and wife Christy of Alexandria and Alan Byrd of Lafayette; niece Emily Byrd Burke and husband Kevin of Baton Rouge; great-nieces, Hannah Burke of Baton Rouge and Lizzie Byrd of Alexandria;
great-nephews, Noah Byrd of Lafayette and Colin Burke of Baton Rouge; step-daughter, Marissa King and husband Preston of Pineville; step-son Corey Walker and Brittany Cox of Brandon, MS; sister-in-law Melissa Sandidge Knox and husband Brian of Hensley, AR; brother-in-law Scott Sandidge and wife Colleen of Natchez, MS; niece Cally Reed and husband Danny of Vidalia; four nephews, Chris Harrell and wife Sherry of Sicily Island, Lee Knox of Hensley, AR, Dylan Sandidige of Natchez, MS and Devyn Sandidge of Natchez, MS.
Mike was a loving, funny, kind, generous, adventurous and life loving man. He had a multitude of friends, so many it would be hard to list all of them. Mike was a motorcycle man all the way with a great passion for his Harley Davidson motorcycles and motor cross bikes. Taking road trips on his motorcycles and making loops around town on one of his Harleys or in his old black Ford truck were his passions.
He never met a stranger, was kind to everyone and had a love for his Father God and Jesus Christ that helped him through all the trying days he faced with his battle with terminal kidney cancer. Diagnosed with cancer June of 2015, Mike suffered a stroke in February 2019.
But he was a fighter and a warrior who never let anything get him down. He stayed strong throughout the battles he faced during his life. What a mighty fine man he was! Mike is going to be missed greatly by so many friends and family. He kept his eye on the prize, which was to go to Heaven and rejoice with our Father God and Jesus Christ!
Fly high like an eagle Mike for you are the Victor!
Honorary pallbearers were: In memory of Gerard Donald, Reggie Chandler, Steve Moore, Glenn Bringol, Lane Dale, Phillip Collins, Troy Lombardo, Nick Smith, Joe Caldwell, Boggie Bennett, Randy Harris, Kevin Thornhill, Eugene Cotton, Hank Rein and Cole Wadlington.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and love to all the many family and friends for their continuous prayers, support, phone calls, messages, food and visits during past and present time. Mike loved all of you and appreciated every prayer and every thought that was sent his way.
The family would like to send out a special thanks to Encompass Compassionate Hospice for the love and support they showed for Mike and his family. Also, thank you to Dr. Jack Rodriguez and his staff in Natchez, MS, Dr. Gerald Miletello and his staff in Baton Rouge and Key Rehab and the staff in Natchez, MS.
The family request donations in lieu of flowers to Cornerstone Church, Vidalia, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.
_____________________________
Seth O'Keith Phillips
Funeral services for Seth Phillips, 33, of Clayton, were held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday with Bro. Milton Rushing officiating. Graveside service was held at Old Saline Cemetery in Castor, LA, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Seth Phillips was born on Monday, December 1, 1986 in Ferriday and passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Clayton.
_____________________________
John Paul “J.P.” Handjis
Memorial services for John Paul “J.P.” Handjis, 57, of Vidalia were held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Reed officiating.
John Paul “J.P.” Handjis passed away at the age of 57 on Tuesday February 11, 2020 in New Orleans.
J.P. was born on June 13, 1962, in Natchez, MS, the son of James Handjis, Sr. and Evelyn Handjis.
His is preceded in death by his mother and father, and infant twin sisters.
He is survived by a loving wife, Sherry Hobbs Handjis; son Russell Handjis and wife Lacey of Natchez, MS; daughter Kristi Gillespie and Blake of Monterey; five grandchildren, Chase Gillespie, Ava Gillespie, Hallee Handjis, Jack Handjis, and a grandson to be expected in July; brother James Handjis, Jr. and wife Jackie of Natchez, MS; sisters, Christina Smith and husband Dan of North Carolina, Elaine Shaifer and late husband Gary of Colorado; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including a special nephew, Shannon Handjis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com
_________________________________
Jane Overton Williams Hoover
Funeral services for Jane Overton Williams Hoover, 82, of Natchez, MS, were held Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jane Overton Hoover was born on Thursday, January 13, 1938, in Monroe, to Arthur Milton Williams, Jr. and Tammie Bestal Sharplin Williams and passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence.
Jane attended Northeast Louisiana University where she was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and met the love of her life, Dale Price Hoover, Sr. Together, they raised three children, Tammye Hoover Dixey, Dale Price Hoover, Jr. & wife Carol, and Stephen Williams Hoover & wife Sharon. Jane was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Miles Dixey, Justin Cardella, Avery Hoover, Price Hoover, Curtiss Keating & wife Katie, Jolee Brixey & husband Justin, and Sara Hoover Williams & husband Jake, eight great-grandchildren- Brady, Coen, and Kently Keating, Hayden, Wil, and Walt Brixey, and Harrison and Emma Jayne Williams.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Dale P. Hoover, Sr.; her brother, Arthur M. Williams, III; niece, Mary Margaret Williams Waycaster; and granddaughter, Jayne O'Neal Dixey.
She is survived by her life-long friends, Joella Branch, Kay McCullough, and Mardie Amos, and also special friends Joyce Ann Westmoreland, Janette McCastle, Ken and Martha Whittington, and J.F. and Mary Helen White.
Jane was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, William Dunbar Chapter of the DAR, and the Natchez Garden Club. Jane was a forever fan of LSU and she is survived by the "Golden Girls" who never missed a chance to get together at her home to cheer on the Tigers.
Pallbearers were Brady Keating, Coen Keating, Avery Hoover, Price Hoover, Hayden Brixey, Wil Brixey, Miles Dixey, Justin Cardella, and Christopher Chambliss.
Honorary pallbearers were Rusty Dixey, Ken Whittington, Michael Iles, and Crawford Stevens.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude and the Natchez Children's Home.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________________
James Dallas Chaffin
James Dallas Chaffin, 79, of Ridgecrest, passed away on February 14, 2020. Arrangments are under the direction of Youngs Funeral Home.
James Dallas Chaffin was born on Wednesday, May 1, 1940 in Michigan and passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday.
Mr. Chaffin proudly served his country in the United States Army.
