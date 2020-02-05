Michael 'Sheep' Hedrick
Funeral services for Michael "Sheep" Hedrick, 45, of Deville, were held Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Kenneth Wilkinson and Bro. Donald Money officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ron Christopher Rogers
Memorial service for Ron Christopher Rogers, 45, of Broussard, will be held at a later date.
Ron Christoper Rogers was born on Saturday, February 5, 1972 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Broussard.
