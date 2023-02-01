Jack P. Bairnsfather
Funeral services for Jack P. Bairnsfather, age 90, of Monterey, who passed away in Alexandra, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Monterey Church of Christ. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at the church. Young’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
____________________
Emma Lovine Book Morace
Emma Lovine Book Morace passed away January 31, 2023, at the age of 94 in Vidalia.
Services will be held at Eva Church of God in Monterey, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., the funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m., and graveside service at Morace Family Cemetery.
Emma Lovine Book was born on November 25, 1928, in New Era, to John Arthur Book and Cora Jones Book. She married Leon Jewell Morace, Jr. on March 9, 1946. She lived in New Era and Eva, all her life, except for a few years out West with her husband’s survey work.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Leon Jewell Morace, Jr.; her son Leon Jewell Morace III (L.J.); her grandson Eric LaCour Knapp; her great-grandson Chandler Leon Poole; nine brothers and two sisters with their spouses.
She is survived by her brother Bo Book and family; sister Judy Book Hoffpauir and family; sisters-in-law Stella Marie Book and Jeanette Book; daughter Beverly Lovine Morace Knapp and son-in-law Ellis LaCour Knapp, Jr.; granddaughter Elisa Lovine Knapp Treon; grandson Damon Heath Knapp; granddaughter Tiffany Danyelle Morace Burley and husband Kevin; granddaughter Lindsey Janelle Morace Poole; 11 great-grandchildren, Erin Elizabeth Treon, Emily Danielle Treon, Christopher Dylan Knapp, Jacob Eric Knapp, Kathryn Gracie Knapp, Joseph Tell Burley, Joshua Ryan Burley, Tanner Clay Burley, Kennedy Bryce Poole, Camryn Alyse Poole and Benjamin Royce Poole. Her special companions included Ann Tiffee, Cora Jean Reese, Verdya Pecanty and Sandra Lofton. She is also survived by a gazillion nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Knapp, Tell Burley, Josh Burley, Clay Burley, Ben Poole, George Book, Trey Book and Joey Merrill. Honorary pallbearers are Steven Book, Jacob Eric Knapp, Jeffrey Paul, Carl Pecanty, John Pecanty, Ronald Poole, Ron Poole, George Sewell and Joe Young.
____________________
Hulon Roy Parrish
Memorial services for Hulon Roy Parrish, 63 of Monterey, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Roy Parrish was born on Wednesday, September 9, 1959, in Leland, MS and passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at LaSalle General Hospital in Jena.
______________
Letha McFall Taylor
Funeral services for Letha McFall Taylor, 61, of Roxie, MS will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Letha Taylor was born on Wednesday, February 15, 1961, in Brookhaven, MS and passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Roxie, MS.
