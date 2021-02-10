Patsy Turner Baker Byrnes
Funeral services celebrating the life of Patsy Turner Baker Byrnes were held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Jonesville, with Rev. Stuart Sherman officiating, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball. Interment was held at Sikeston City Cemetery, Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, January 15, 2021 under the direction of McMikle Funeral Home.
Mrs. Byrnes, age 87 of Ridgecrest, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at LaSalle General Hospital in Jena. Born in Sikeston, Missouri on January 21, 1933 to Floyd and Ella B Turner, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, William Sikes Baker Jr.; her second husband of 20 years, George Allen Byrnes; her son, William Sikes Baker III; her parents, Floyd and Ella B Turner; her brother, Jerry Turner.
She is survived by her one son, Charles David Baker of Ridgecrest; her grandson, Nelson Hunter Baker (Kristen) of Humble, Texas; her granddaughter, Laci Baker of Nebo; one great-granddaughter, Katlyn Baker; one sister, Joyce Ann Hagy of Sikeston, Missouri; six step-children; special daughters-in-law, Irma Graham and Marsha Baker; best friend Margie Curtis; numerous other family members and friends.
Patsy was the former owner of Baker’s Book Bug in Ridgecrest and a former telephone operator in Sikeston, Missouri. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend, Patsy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charitable organization of your choice.
___________________
Julie Ann Cummings
Funeral services for Julie Ann Cummings, 50, of Monterey, were held Monday, February 8, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday, with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Julie Ann Cummings was born on February 24, 1970 in Natchez, MS and passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021.
_________________________
Marion ‘Nanny’ Elliott
Funeral services for Marion "Nanny" Elliott, 83, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Comer Funeral Home with Bro. Toney Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Natchez National Cemetery, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Marion was born Friday, October 1, 1937 in England and passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Middleton Jones and Violet Mannion Jones and her brother Bill Jones.
Marion leaves behind the love of her life of 65 years, Edward "E.T." Elliott of Vidalia; daughter, Beverly Caston and her husband Gary of Vidalia; son, Glen Elliott and his wife Mary of Lake St. John; daughter, Gail Brazell and her husband James of Scottsboro, AL; four grandchildren, Jennifer Paul and her husband Aaron, Jason Elliott and his wife Kim, Stephanie Farmer and her husband Jordan, and Jared Harner; 10 great-grandchildren, Annalise, Andrew, Jude, Ben, Mallory, Caroline, Emmalie, Stori, and Wesson; brother, Malcolm Jones and his wife Shirley of England; and special additional family, Mike "Tree" Trevillion and Karen Trevillion. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your charity of choice.
To leave an online condolences for the family please visit www.comerfh.com.
_____________________
Brenda Joyce Ford
Brenda Joyce Ford, 74 of Ferriday, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday. Arrangements are under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Brenda Joyce Ford was born Saturday, August 10, 1946 in Natchez MS.
________________________
Dr. Ronald R. Lubritz
Dr. Ronald R. Lubritz born August 3, 1934 in New Orleans. Predeceased by his parents, Bella and Dr. Ephraim Lubritz of New Orleans. He is survived by his wife, Joy; his daughters, Leslie Lubritz McGavran (Greg), Paige Lubritz, Jody Lubritz Dorsey (Bren), and Jessica Martinolich Keller(Chris), and son, Harry Martinolich; grandchildren, Max Saltz, Noah and Lucy Keller, and Harrison Martinolich.
In high school Dr. Lubritz was the varsity quarterback at Amite, High School.
Dr. Lubritz earned his BA in science at Tulane University, then continued his education, receiving his doctorate degree in medicine in 1959 from Louisiana State University, his father’s alma-mater. His father was a member of the first graduating class of LSU medical school, and Dr. Lubritz was the first son of an LSU Medical School graduate to also graduate. Following his residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, he relocated to Hattiesburg, Mississippi in 1963 to open his own dermatology clinic. He practiced medicine for 61 years, including 57 years in Hattiesburg, providing services to over 44,000 patients. He was known to always have a smile and a humorous story for each patient.
He founded the Mississippi Dermatology Association in 1973 and served as President for 16 years. In 2017 the Association named their annual international lectureship the “Lubritz Lectureship” in honor of his years of leadership and commitment to the profession.
Dr. Lubritz specialized in Cryosurgery, of the skin- the use of liquid nitrogen to remove abnormal tissue. His efforts led to the creation of the sub-specialty of surgery. Internationally renowned for his work in this arena, Dr. Lubritz traveled the world to give lectures on the topic. In 1988 he co-authored a book on the topic with his mentor, Dr. Torre. He received multiple awards for his work including the Rudolph Ellender Foundation Award and The American College of Cryosurgery Award. His passion for his work, combined with his leadership skills, earned him national and international board positions representing his industry. His honors include – Diplomate, American Board of Dermatology; Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology; Fellow, American College of Physicians; and Fellow, American College of Cryosurgery.
Throughout his career he continued to study and conduct research. He wrote more than 80 papers and co-authored over 12 books. For decades he taught medical students at both Tulane and LSU Medical Schools. He had many years he served as a clinical professor of Medicine (dermatology) at Tulane University. He provided his knowledge, research, and teachings as an honorarium to his father who instilled the medical oath in him as a young man. He also trained many doctors like Dr. Dennis Laravia, Ferriday, LA, in the diagnosis and treatment for skin disease.
Dr. Lubritz was an American patriot. When he arrived in Hattiesburg in 1963, he joined the National Guard. Later, he became a reserve officer of the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of full Colonel before retiring, in 1991. During his service he was field commander of 4 hospitals.
With a near encyclopedic mind, he was an avid reader. His breadth of knowledge was unparalleled, from contemporary topics to French art, to history, to classic literature. He maintained a lifelong passion for knowledge. A student of the history of World War II, he partnered with General Elmo Bell to create a book and documentary on General Bell’s participation in the invasion of Normandy.
To his patients he was affectionally known as “Doc”. To his military friends and family, “Colonel”.
He was a compassionate man, lover of the outdoors and animals, expert marksman, fencer, auto enthusiast, dancer, barber shop quartet singer, foodie, art collector, world traveler, and enjoyed an inexhaustible knowledge of old movies. He loved spending time with his family and telling stories. He would spend days every year developing new April fools’ pranks, just for the laughs.
The USM Center for Military Veterans has established a memorial scholarship in his name. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made through the USM foundation (www.usmfoundation.com) by requesting the donation be directed to the “Ronald Lubritz excellence in medical care scholarship.
