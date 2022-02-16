Dewayne S. Clark
Funeral services Dewayne S. "Lil Wayne" Clark, 52, of Ferriday, formerly of Waterproof, will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022, from Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Barcelona Cemetery in Waterproof.
Mr. Clark, son of Oakpine Kelly and Jessie Lee Clark, was born in Ferriday and died at his residence. He was a farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Marie McGhee Trask Clark; two stepchildren, Leroy Trask, Jr. of Ferriday; Angel Trask of Alexandria; five brothers and six sisters; a special niece, Cornelia Clark of Waterproof and a God-son, Benjohnmen Michael Grey of Newellton. Also a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Gena C. Hanna
Gena Marie Crawford Hanna, 47, of Monroe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
The family will receive friends at a Vigil beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, ending with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe. Entombment will be held at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open Air Chapel mausoleum in West Monroe. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Gena is survived by her husband, Sam A. Hanna Jr., and two daughters, Victoria Marie Mitchell and Elizabeth Marie Hanna. Gena also is survived by her father, Denty Dean Crawford, of Slidell; two brothers, Monty Shane Crawford of West Monroe and Cory Brent Crawford of Slidell; and an aunt, Tina Crawford of Slidell.
Serving as pallbearers will be August Rocconi, Keith Capdepon, Charles Capdepon, Rush Capdepon, Roy Fletcher, and Stephen Moody.
Born March 31, 1974, in Slidell, Gena spent the majority of her life in Ouachita Parish where she graduated high school and attended then-Northeast Louisiana University. Gena was a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX and a licensed insurance agent with American National.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gena’s memory to Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2510 Emerson Street, Monroe, LA 71201 or Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 900 Good Shepherd Lane, Monroe, LA 71201 or St. Frederick High School, 3300 Westminister Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201 or to a charitable cause of your choice.
Jerry Wesley Stallings
Funeral services for Jerry Wesley Stallings, 84 of Ferriday, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry Wesley Stallings was born on Wednesday, June 23, 1937, in Kilgore, TX, and passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Ferriday. Jerry served as a Concordia Parish Justice of the Peace for the past 18 years, and Secretary of Concordia Parish Airport Authority. He was an avid pilot with over 2500 hours in the cockpit, built three airplanes, and was a founder of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter at the Concordia Parish Airport. He loved taking his family on camping trips every summer. He regularly attended and sang at Calvary Baptist Church and said he had found his Church Family. In later years he enjoyed many nights singing karaoke with his large circle of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Wesley Stallings; mother Fannie Jones Stallings; his wife of 50 years Johnnie Bates Stallings and brother Harold Stallings.
Survivors include a son Stephen Stallings and his wife Sue of Natchez, MS; daughter Shelli Roberts and her husband Andy of Jacksonville, AR; brother Don Stallings of Lowell, AR and a sister Mary Stallings White of Marshall, TX.
He is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
James L. Clayton (Larry)
Larry Clayton (James L. Clayton), 78, passed away on February 8, 2022, at his residence in Clayton. His family will have a private ceremony in his honor.
Larry served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked at Ferriday Farm Equipment Company for 43 years and he also farmed. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Clayton, Sr.; mother, Evelyn Price Clayton, and sister, Carolee Clayton Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Sandy Clayton; children, Rhonda Outlaw, Kendra Clayton and husband Michael, Jay Clayton and husband Alvaro, Jana Smith and husband Michael; grandchildren, Matthew Gray, Krystal Demoulin, Kelsey Garrett, Breanna Hancock, Kaelyn Smith, Alyssa McIntosh, Saige Smith, and Ella Smith; eight great-grandchildren and his loving sister in law, Brenna Saxton.
Peter Micheal Ensminger
Funeral services for Peter Micheal Ensminger, 47 of Monterey were held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Monterey Church of Christ, with Bro. Jason Sparks officiating. A private family interment followed, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Micheal Ensminger was born on Thursday, November 7, 1974, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Monterey.
Micheal earned a master’s degree in education. He taught social studies and economics at Natchez Early College Academy since 2014. In addition to teaching, and founded the Comic Book Club of Natchez High School. He loved and cared for his students and connected with kids who were often overlooked. Micheal was a proud Super-Nerd with a collection of comic books, a love for Star Wars, Transformers, and anything with Superheroes. He loved being Reichans dad more than anything in his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Scottie Glyn Ensminger; maternal grandparents, J.W. Pruitt, and Jolie Pruitt; paternal grandparents, Pete Ensminger and Beulah Foreman.
Micheal is survived by wife, Brandi Ensminger of Monterey; son, Reichan Ensminger of Monterey; stepdaughters, Ava, Madison, and Haylie; mother, Coleen Ensminger of Monterey; brother, Scott Ensminger and wife Kim Ensminger of Webb City, Missouri; brother, Jared Ensminger and wife, Sarah Ensminger of Indianapolis, Indiana; nephew, Caleb Ensminger, niece, Shelby Ensminger, and nephew, Brooks Ensminger; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his students at Natchez Early College Academy in Natchez, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to NECA Comic Book Club, 30 Campus Dr., Natchez, MS 39120.
Susan Marie Berard
Memorial services for Susan Marie Berard, 62 of Ferriday will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Cemetery in Coteau Holmes. Young’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Susan Marie Berard was born on Friday, October 16, 1959, in St. Martinville, and passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. She loved working and training Thoroughbred racehorses and was employed by the Concordia Parish Sheriff Dept.
