Donna Newman Carr
Graveside service for Donna Newman Carr, 82 of Natchez, MS will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez with Bro. Dan Ratcliff officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Donna was born on Friday, July 22, 1938 in New Orleans and passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home in Natchez MS.
James Craft
Mr. James Craft of Vidalia passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, in Ferriday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia.
Ellis Benjamin Crooks
Funeral service for Ellis Benjamin Crooks, 78, of Vidalia, were held Friday, February 12, 20201, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Charles Bobo and Bro. Don Tate officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ellis was born on Friday, May 15, 1942 in Ferriday and passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Ferriday. He proudly served our country in the United States Army National Guard as a Sharpshooter. Ellis was an outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family. Everyone who knew Ellis, loved him. He had a lasting impression on everyone and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Frank Crooks and Martha Stevenson Crooks; six sisters, Bessie Jennigan, Elsie Clark, Hilda Watson, Allie Ware, Ora Brown, and Shirley Deville and step-brother, N.D. Crooks.
Ellis is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances Louise Crooks of Vidalia; two daughters, Janice Dunaway and her husband Malcolm and Shannon Roberts and her husband Troy; grandson Jeremy Roberts; two granddaughters, Emily McGehee and her husband Grayson and Erin Kirk and her husband Chase; two sisters, Audrey Mize and Lillie Windham; and brother, Gerald Crooks. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were the members of Calvary Baptist Church.
Selia Dew
Services for Mrs. Selia Dew, 90, of Waterproof, who passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, are incomplete and will be announced at a later date, by Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday.
John Paul Jones
Funeral services for John Paul Jones, 82, of Jena, formerly of Ferriday were held Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Comer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment followed at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
John was born on Saturday, November 19, 1938 in Ferriday and passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Jena.
