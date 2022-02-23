Dr. John V. Richey
John was born on May 28, 1945, in Baton Rouge. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was an altar server for some of the first Masses celebrated there. He was a graduate of Ferriday High School, where he played basketball, made the Honor Roll, and served as the Governor of the Louisiana-Mississippi-Tennessee District for Key Club International. He attended LSU, graduated from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, and trained in anesthesiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX. After completing his residency, Dr. Richey proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He was a sports fan, and he coached a myriad of youngsters in basketball, baseball, and softball (always with a copy of the rulebook nearby) over several decades. John was also an avid gardener who was known to share not only his produce but also his “black gold” compost and family heirloom okra seeds.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Verne and Johnnie Richey, grandson Matthew Richey, sister Catherine Devall, and brother Dr. Robert Richey. He is survived by his four children: Dr. Wes Richey and wife Lisa; Dr. Laura Richey Parnell and husband Eric; Verne Richey; and Johnnie Ruth Richey Arredondo and husband Roberto. He is also survived by two brothers: Dr. Thomas Richey and Daniel Richey, JD; six grandchildren: Hayes, John, and Katherine Richey, Kevin and Emily Parnell, and Noel Arredondo, as well as six birds of paradise.
Honoring him as pallbearers are John M. Richey, Eric Parnell, Kevin Parnell, Roberto Arredondo, Noel Arredondo, Jeff Templeton, and Larry Carter.
Verne Richey, Hayes Richey, and Alex McLellan will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, February 25, 2022, with visitation at 10:30 AM, followed by Mass at 11:30 AM, with Father John Pardue officiating. Interment will be at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
________________________
AUDREY LEE CRUMB
Funeral services for Audrey Lee Crumb, 75, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, from Rosehill Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating.
Mr. Crumb, son of Bellfield Crumb, Jr. and Alma "Jean" Turner McKeel was born in Ferriday and died at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was a Vietnam War veteran.
_______________________
Salvatrice ‘Dora’ Theresa Elizabeth Portera Joseph
Salvatrice “Dora” Theresa Elizabeth Portera Joseph, longtime resident of Vidalia, gained her angels’ wings February 18, 2022, at the age of 88. A graduate of the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University, Dora began her teaching career in Natchez, MS, and then moved to the Concordia Parish School system. In addition to her teaching, Dora was active in the Vidalia Garden Club, the Natchez Pilgrimage Garden Club, and loved playing the organ for Our Lady of Lourdes and Assumption Catholic Church.
After a 32-year teaching career, Dora retired and opened Dora’s Flower Shops in Vidalia, Jonesville, and Natchez, MS. It was the hope of Dora that her flower arrangements would always bring joy to the lives of those receiving them. The friendships made through her work will be everlasting.
Dora Joseph was preceded in death by her husband of over 52 years Donald Joseph, and her parents Sam and Mary Portera.
Survivors include her three brothers, Joe Portera (Rose Marie), Tony Portera (Mary), and Johnny Portera (Linda); two daughters, Mary Perry (Jack) and Cyndi Joseph; adopted daughter Glenda Baker; three grandchildren, Kandice Lockwood (Ryan), Joseph Perry and Paige Mason (Brent); great-grandchildren Kooper Lockwood, Emmie Lockwood, and Reese Mason. Also, special men Dora considered her sons, Patrick Armsted and Clarence Armsted.
The family would like to give special thanks to Azalea Estates staff, especially Alyson Henning, Avery Brown, Erica Page, Rayanna Fanton, and McKenna Taylor. Also, Elara Care staff, especially Rosie Dickens, and sitter, Kelli Otwell.
Services for Dora Joseph were held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS.
Pallbearers were Joseph Perry, Ryan Lockwood, Brent Mason, Ronnie Gardner, Jeff Joseph, Clarence Armsted, Travis Baker, and Patrick Armsted. Honorary pallbearers were Greg Freeman and James Handjis.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
_______________________
DORIS J. MATTHEWS
Funeral services for Mrs. Doris J. Matthews, 80, were held February 19, 2022, from the Zion Hill Baptist Church under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Mrs. Matthews, daughter of Percell and Rosie Madison Bethley was born in Monroe and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
_____________________
Hosie Travis Wade Dixon
Funeral services for Hosie Travis Wade Dixon, 30, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. David Guthery officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Travis Dixon was born on Tuesday, September 17, 1991, in Hobbs, NM. and passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Ferriday.
____________________
Juanita Stone Nixon
Funeral services for Juanita Stone Nixon, 84, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Donald Hickenbottom officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Juanita Stone Nixon was born on Friday, March 26, 1937, in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Stone and Eula Price Stone; husband, James Nixon, and sister, Mary Francis.
Juanita is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and special friend Carolyn McCollum
Those honoring Juanita as pallbearers were Donald Hickenbottom, Cody Cowan, Donnie Byrnes, and James Whittington
Honorary pallbearers were Henry Newbill and Don Nelson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Concordia Paws, 1212 South First Street, Ferriday, LA 71334.
___________________
Mary Maresha Smith
Memorial services for Mary Maresha Smith, 40, of Ferriday, will be held at a later date at The Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Maresha Smith was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1981, in Slaughter and passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Ferriday.
_____________
Michael Cater
A memorial visitation for Michael Cater, 72, of Vidalia, will be Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Fellowship Hall at The First Baptist Church of Vidalia. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Michael Cater was born April 14, 1949, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home in Vidalia. He passed away after an eight-year struggle with cancer. He enjoyed gardening and aviculture and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike was a longtime animal lover. He retired from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola where he worked in security.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Eugene Cater, and his mother, Aida Metcalfe; and sister, Betty Ann Evers.
Survivors include his wife, of 43 years, Lisa Cater of Vidalia; two daughters, Emily Cater Babb and husband Jeremy of New Iberia and Laura Cater of Pineville; grandchildren, Joshua Cater, Harrison Babb, and Elliot Babb; father-in-law, Gorden Arnold; brother, James Cater of Richmond Hill, GA; sister, Yvonne "Bonnie" Blackmon of Ferriday; brother, Dale Metcalfe and wife Anna of Natchez; and brother Dennis Metcalfe and wife Janice of Drakesboro, KY; and his beloved dog, Rudy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jack Rodriguez and staff of Natchez Oncology Center and his caregivers from Encompass Health, Kody, Ashton, Erica, and his sitter, Mechelle Donnelly.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Natchez Adams County Humane Society, Concordia PAWS, or First Baptist Church of Vidalia.
_____________________
RALPH E. GOINGS
Memorial services for Ralph E. Goings, 61, of Ferriday, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mr. Goings, son of Samuel and Alice Miller Goings was born in Ferriday and died from injuries sustained in a house fire on February 13, 2022.
________________
Robert Ray Marks (Coach Bobby Marks)
March 12, 1933 -- February 17, 2022
Services for Robert Ray “Bobby” Marks, 88, of Lake St. John, who died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Tulane University Hospital in New Orleans were held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from Community Chapel Church in Natchez with Whest Shirley, Brother Bo Swilley, and Brother Russell Wagoner officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Bobby was the first-born child of Robert Wesley and Cora Ray Marks of Lake St. John on March 12, 1933. Bobby was a graduate of Ferriday High School and Northeast Louisiana University with a degree in education later obtaining his Master’s from the University of Southern Mississippi. His love for the game, his desire to teach, and his competitive spirit led him to his career choice – coaching football. Known simply as “Coach” to most that knew him, Bobby created a legacy and a name for himself in the local sports world. It is rare that a high school coach can spend his entire career in one area, but Bobby coached for 35 years exclusively in the Miss Lou at schools including Ferriday Jr. High, Ferriday High, Huntington, Thomas Jefferson, Cathedral, and Adams County Christian School. Football was definitely his main sport focus for most of his life, but in his later years, golfing became his passion. Skills aside; whether he was winning or losing, when he was playing with his friends or family, he was happy. While he is remembered mostly for his accomplishments in coaching, those who passed through his classes also remember the way that he brought history to life with his teaching style.
To know Bobby was to know that he craved the spotlight and absolutely loved being the “center of attention” in everything that he did! Besides coaching, he had another special love…that man loved to tell a tale! Through the years the tales grew and many times seemed to take on a life of their own. Simple or elaborate, his tales always entertained and you couldn’t help but leave with a good belly laugh or at the very least a smile on your face.
Bobby had a special gift; the gift of recognizing potential, motivating, developing talent, and building confidence in his athletes. In turn, his athletes put their hearts, minds, and souls into their efforts and there were many victories and winning seasons as a result. Of course, there was not always success, but out of these times there were life lessons learned. More importantly than the final score on the scoreboards was the impact that he made on the youth that he mentored, groomed and pushed through the years. The ACCS football field bears his name which was a great source of pride to him and will prompt future generations to ask about this Coach who lived large, loved life, people, football, and stories. May the stories live on.
Bobby was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife and soul mate, Neet Byrne Marks. He was also preceded by his parents; his brother, Jimmy Marks, and wife Carol; his sister, Carolyn Marks Mayo; sister-in-law, Marie Marks; nephew, Mark Mayo, and his grandson, Jake Marks.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marks of Lake St John; his sons, Byrnsie Marks (Patricia) of Natchez; Rusty Marks (Terry) of Natchez; five grandchildren, Russ Marks (Abby), Kittye Marks Mason (Trey), Melissa Marks Partin (Corey), Nicky Marks Guedon (Lee), and Matthew Marks (Abby); 12 great-grandchildren: Kate, Ryan, Hank, and Wesley Marks; Kennedy and Paisley Mason; Everleigh Partin; Maddie, Emma, and Jacob Guedon; Kinsley and Kassidy Marks. He is also survived by his brother, Freddy Marks; brother-in-law, Tony Byrne (Annette); brother-in-law, Claxton Mayo and numerous nieces and nephews. Last, but not least, he is survived by a big piece of his heart, his constant companion, his “let’s ride around the lake” girl, his fur baby, Princess.
Pallbearers were Russ Marks, Matthew Marks, Tommy Mathieu, Danny Hankins, Kevin Wilson, J.D. Martin, Trey Mason, Corey Partin, Lee Guedon, David King, Ron Rushing, and John L. Sullivan.
Honorary Pallbearers were Freddy Marks, Claxton Mayo, Tony Byrne, Sheriff David Hedrick, Rusty Smith, Mickey Gilley, Jimmy Darden, Ken Whittington, Eddie Ray Henry, Kippy Blaney, Gene Laird, Danny Goldman, and all of his former football players.
In his memory, please support the youth sports/scholarship programs of your choice or the Natchez Humane Society/Concordia Paws.
_______________________
Catherine Graves Rice
A graveside service for Catherine Graves Rice, 78 of Clayton, LA will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rice Cemetery in Monterey, LA at 10 a.m. with Vince Mallette officiating. Interment will follow the service, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Catherine was born on Wednesday, November 10, 1943 and passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Ferriday. She lived in Clayton with her husband and was a member of Clayton Baptist Church. Catherine was a loving wife and a devoted caregiver.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Millie Graves; brother, Bo Graves, sister, Tookie Hampton; two half brothers, James Graves and Earnest Graves; and brother-in-law, Staton Rice.
She is survived by, her husband of 53 years, Shelby Rice of Clayton; brother-in-law, Sammy Rice. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and her best friend, Mary Martin.
Pallbearers will be Marion Core, Ben Brallier, Jr., Woodie Smith, Robbie Core, Charlie Riggs, and Richard Smith, Jr.
