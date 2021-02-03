Edith Lance Finley
Graveside service for Edith Lance Finley, 81, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva, with Rev. Joel Ford officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Edith was born on Monday, January 15, 1940 in Mena, AR and passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at her home in Independence. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Edith worked in her gardens and in the fields. She was always on the go, doing any and everything around the house.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Oscar Finley; parents, William Rufus Lance and Dorothy Robnett Lance.
Edith leaves behind her daughter, Barbara Finley and her husband Karl Landry of Independence; son, Jeff Finley of Thibodaux; five grandchildren, Gary Frith of Baton Rouge, Perry Frith of Denham Springs, Kirsten Haymon &and her wife Randi of Prairieville, Sara Campuzano and her husband George of Central and Kane Finley of Denham Springs; four great-grandchildren, Remy, Presley, Pason, and Asher; three brothers, Darrell Lance and his wife Glenda of St. Joseph, Donnie Lance and his wife Rita of Ferriday, Roy Lance and his wife Rhonda of St. Joseph; and four sisters, Rita Easterling and her husband Bobby of Ridgecrest, Betty Slaughter and her husband Robert of St. Joseph, Debbie Ford and her husband Paul of Sandy Lake and Cindy Tucker and her husband Ray of Newellton.
Pallbearers were Jared Tucker, Dustin Lance, Robbie Slaughter, Kane Finley, George Campuzano and Joel Ford, Jr.
Cathryn Virginia Siddall
Memorial services for Cathryn Virginia Siddall, 96, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez, MS with Father Ken Ritter officiating. Interment will follow at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Vidalia.
Virginia Siddall was born on Tuesday, March 11, 1924 in Golden City, MO, and passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by those who loved her.
She has gone on to be with her husband, James Sheridan Siddall; parents, Jewel William and Lucille Garber and sister, Carol Jean Garber,
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ann Siddall of Vidalia; niece, Deborah Jean Myers (Kenny); nephews, Michael Leon Schneider (Tana), William Levis Siddall (DeeAnn), and her special friends Philip and Angela Letard. Special thanks to Personal Home Care, especially Stacy Thornhill and Deedra Keith for their love and care of Mom during her illness.
Due to Covid restrictions there will be no visitation prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can made to Trinity Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.
Emerald Wheeler
Funeral services for Emerald "Emmy" Wheeler, 27, of Natchez, MS were held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Emmy was born on Tuesday, November 9, 1993 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
