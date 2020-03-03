Arlene Heyse Cloyd
Funeral services for Arlene Heyse Cloyd, 85, of Ferriday, were held Monday, February 24, 2020, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Bro. Dennis Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Arlene Heyse Cloyd was born on Monday, March 26, 1934 in Jonesboro and passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Ferriday.
_____________________
Henrietta (Cookie) Murray
Funeral services for Henrietta (Cookie) Murray, 73, of Baton Rouge and formerly of Waterproof will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Waterproof with Pastor Robert Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Loamland Community Cemetery in Waterproof under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mrs. Murray was born May 10, 1946 and passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 12 noon until service time at the church.
_________________________
Joe Helen Watson-Lee
Funeral services for Joe Helen Watson-Lee, 81, of Ferriday will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Doty Road Church of God, with Rev. Jacob Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Natchez.
Mrs. Joe Helen Watson-Lee was born January 5, 1939 in Tensas Parish and passed away on February 18, 2020 in Natchez, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Henry Lee; one son Ezra 'Bug' Davis; two grandsons, Freddie 'June' Lewis Watson and David Watson; seven sisters, Viola 'Jeannette' Scales,Geneva Snyder, George Anna Dixon, Olivia Edwards, Agnes 'Mattie' Watson, Marilyn Murray and Carolyn Atkins; three brothers, Clemon Watson, Wally Watson Jr. and Allen 'Booman' Watson.
Sister Joe Helen Watson-Lee leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter Lula Mae Watson-Simmons (Bennie Sr.) of Ferriday; four grandsons, Bennie Simmons Jr. (Brigette), Billy Simmons Sr. (Kenya) of Ferriday, Michael Simmons of Monroe and Ezra Lee of Sacramento, CA; four granddaughters, Maria Simmons (Brandon) of Ferriday, Brenda Simmons and Michelle Jenkins of Metairie and Katie Bingham of Danville, IL; three sisters-in-law, Clara Lee of Ferriday, Elizabeth Carter and Mildred Robinson of Sacramento, CA; a special niece/Godchild Latoya Scales; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Bennie Simmons Jr., Billy Simmons Sr., Michael Simmons, Brandon Daniels, Jatavia Lewis and Deyondris Simmons.
_______________________
Lawrence A. Nichols
Funeral services for Lawrence A Nichols, 71, of Jonesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 27, 2020, at Pritchard Baptist Church in Jonesville with Bro. Terry Daughty and Bro. Gary Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Whitehall, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Lawrence A Nichols was born on Tuesday, June 8, 1948 in Jonesville and passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Jonesville.
________________
Mary Waters McIntosh
A memorial service for Mary Waters McIntosh, 98, of St. Joseph, were held Friday, February 21, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in St. Joseph. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
______________________
Patricia Sue McCarty
Funeral services for Patricia Sue McCarty, 68, of Vidalia, were held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patricia Sue McCarty was born on Sunday, October 21, 1951 in Midland, TX and passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Vidalia.
___________________
Sandra Kay Sanson Ellard
Funeral services for Sandra Kay Sanson Ellard, 64, of Wildsville, will be held 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lismore Baptist Church with Bro. Ken Gilmore and Bro. Mike Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, Wildsville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Sandra Kay Sanson Ellard was born on Saturday, January 21, 1956 in Ferriday and passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
___________________
Willie Cobb Lazarus
Funeral services for Willie Cobb Lazarus, Jr., 94, of Jonesville, were held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Jonesville with Bro Lloyd Trisler, Bro. Todd Whittington and Bro. Junior Trisler officiating. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Willie Lazarus, Jr. was born on Friday, March 27, 1925 in Delhi and passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was a resident of Jonesville and a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesville. He proudly served his country during World War II in the Army-Air Corps. Willie was a lifetime lover of hunting, fishing and working outdoors. His main love was being around family, having family gatherings and seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Peggy Sutton Lazarus; parents, Nina and Willie Lazarus, Sr.; sister, Neta Taylor; brother, Pete Lazarus; two sons, Rob Cotton and Scott Cotton; and great-granddaughter, Lily Lazarus.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Dorothy Cotton Lazarus; sons, Tommy Lazarus and Paul Davis Lazarus and wife Vickie; daughter, Susan Hammett and husband Bryant; and son, Tom Cotton and wife Terri; 10 grandchildren, Erin Pitts, P.D. Lazarus and wife Whitney, Tim Lazarus and wife Jenny, Ginny Martinez and husband Pete, Elizabeth Tanner and husband Paul, Danielle Bourgeois and husband Benton, Seth Cotton and wife Regan, Sarah Cotton, Hannah Cotton and Katlyn Cotton; Great-grandchildren, Mary Taylor Pitts, Luke Lazarus, Beau Lazarus, Mya Lazarus, Evie Martinez, Ellie Martinez, Catherine Martinez, Wesley Tanner and Cameron Bourgeois.
Pallbearers wereTom Cotton, Bryant Hammett, Robert Lee Swayze, Ronald Davis Swayze, Mike Taylor, Curtis Hugh Freeman, Tim Lazerus and P.D. Lazarus
Honorary pallbearers were Frank Allen Swayze, Maxie Swayze, Bud Swayze, John Farmer, James Aplin, Bill Upchurch and his First Baptist Church Family.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
