Ralph Vernon Bolyer Jr.
Funeral services for Ralph Vernon Bolyer, Jr., 34, of Vidalia, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ralph was born Sunday, March 1, 1987, and passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Natchez, MS.
______________________
Billy Wayne Cannon
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Billy Wayne Cannon.
Billy was born on Wednesday, December 26, 1956, in Hazelhurst, MS. He then grew up, graduated, and built his life in Monterey. After graduation, he entered the oil industry starting as a “Roughneck,” working his way up to Rig Manager & Superintendent before retiring in 2014. Not one to stay idle, he acquired his CDL and began cross-country driving for IFS. When he was home, he acted as a volunteer firefighter for emergency services in Monterey and the surrounding area.
He was an amazing hard-working man, full of life, laughter, and love. Billy never met a stranger and was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved traveling with his wife of 40 years. To relax he enjoyed sitting on his deck overlooking the lake with a good book and a glass of wine. Of all his passions and accomplishments, the greatest was his family and friends; he was always happiest making new memories with them. Billy Wayne, 64, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, in Africa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Cannon and Ella Thelma "Pud" Beard Cannon. Billy, aka “Pappy", leaves behind many to cherish those memories including his wife, Addilene Smith Cannon of Monterey; two daughters, Candy Leslie Cannon and wife Jody of Shreveport, and Danielle Freeman and her husband Mike of Alpharetta, GA; son, Ethan Cannon and his fiancé Mint Bantaokul of New Orleans; grandson, Jackson Matthias Freeman; granddaughter, Ella Rose Leslie Cannon; two brothers, Charley Cannon and his wife Nikki Powell of Monterey, Mark Cannon and his wife Chassity of McNair, MS; two sisters, Theresa Cannon of Monterey, and Deborah Cannon of Monterey; mother-in-law, Margie Smith of Manifest; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and countless friends around the world. Funeral services for Billy Wayne Cannon will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Those honoring Billy Wayne as pallbearers will be Cass Cannon, Mark Cannon, Jr., Cade Stephenson, Avery Smith, Dustin Winborne, and Jonathan “JB” Carr. Honorary pallbearers are Eric Smith and Cody Stephenson. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, January, 21, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Shirley Edwards
Visitation services for Shirley Edwards, 68, of Vidalia, will be held Thursday, November 20, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Shirley was born on Friday, July 17, 1953, in Wisner, and passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge. She spent her life caring for others whether it was patients or her family. Shirley worked in the healthcare industry for 43 plus years, as an RN. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Shirley will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, George A. Edwards, Sr.
Shirley leaves behind son, Heath Edwards; granddaughter, Lauren Edwards; grandson, Ryan Edwards; mother, Alice Taylor Edwards; two brothers, George A. Edwards, Jr. and his wife Helen and Sean Edwards and his fiancé Angie; three nieces, Kennedy Edwards, Taylor "Storm" Edwards, and Tonya Webb; nephew, Dusty Edwards; aunt, Bobbie Taylor; her best friend, more like a sister, Tammy Abernathy; and her beloved dog, Bella.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
Sara B. Campbell Reeves
Funeral services for Sara B. Campbell Reeves, also affectionately known to many as “Mawmaw Sally” were held Monday, January 17, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Clyde Grammon officiating. Interment followed at Flowery Mound Cemetery in Monterey.
Sara Reeves, 90, was born Friday, July 17, 1931, in Coushatta, and passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, in Alexandria. She was a lifelong resident of Monterey and a member of Monterey Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and a babysitter to many children in Monterey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Reeves, Jr. “Junior”; son, Thomas Kent Reeves; parents Bryan and Mary Stothart Campbell; and brothers Bryan Kent Campbell and Robert Campbell.
She is survived by five children, son Chester Reeves and wife Dawn of Dear Park, Texas; daughter Deborah Meister and husband Lloyd of Kankakee, Illinois; daughter Jeanette Bullock and husband Robin of Monterey; daughter Lydia Cassels and husband Randy of Monterey; and daughter Jana Barnes and husband Kevin of Monterey; 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were her grandsons Neil Bullock, Bryan Bullock, Hayden Cassels, Ches Reeves, Blake Bullock, and Dylan Mill. Honorary pallbearers were Nolan Bullock, Randy Reeves, Matthew Mill, Eric Christopher, Logan Keyser, and Maxx Christopher.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________
they want the rock in the photo
Robert Lavelle Shirley
Funeral services for Robert Shirley, age 58 of Columbia, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, from the chapel of Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia with Bro. Chad Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson. The family will have a visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Robert Lavelle Shirley was born March 27, 1963, in Jackson, MS to the union of his parents, Lavelle Shirley and Florine Wall Shirley, and he passed from this life January 14, 2022, at his home in Columbia. While Robert worked for many years in the oilfield, he was a jack-of-all-trades. He was always there for others and willing to help in any way he could. He was a good friend and was always able to make those around him feel better. He liked to clown around and the fun began when he entered a room. He was a true outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He jokingly referred to himself as "The Great White Hunter." His greatest love was his family. He was always active with his children and in their lives, teaching them along the way. He coached and at one time took his daughter's softball team on to win the State Championship. Once his children were grown and had children of their own, he quickly became the best PawPaw ever, loving his grandchildren with all his heart. He will be forever loved and missed by his family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Reggie Whatley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of almost 42 years, Abbie Brown Shirley, of Columbia; his daughters: Christen Bordelon (Dewayne) of Sandy Lake, Amanda Breland (Shawn) of Larto, and Crystal Cross (Joshua) of Larto; son, Curtis Shirley (Vanessa) of Columbia; sister, Debbie Whatley of Sandy Lake; brother-in-law, Jessie Brown; grandchildren: Ashley Bordelon, Leah Bordelon, Katelyn Richmond, Kelsea Richmond, Skylar Richmond, Christopher King, Triston Shirley, Cheyenne Shirley, Kallie Breland, Dalton Breland, Hadley Breland, Macie Cross, Lacie Cross, Payton Cross, and Ryleigh Cross; great-grandchildren: Isiah Vizena, Sebastian Lucas, Alanis Valois, Danny LaPrairie, Mae Mullins, and Eden Mullins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher King, Triston Shirley, Dalton Breland, Sammy Lafferty, John Duncan, and George Duncan. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Whatley, Joe Lafferty, and Jessie Brown.
________________
Evelyn Seymour Smith
Funeral services for Evelyn Seymour Smith, 88 of Ferriday, were held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment followed at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Evelyn Smith was born on Tuesday, December 12, 1933, in Baskin, and passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her father Perely Seymour; mother Prentis Jerrett Seymour; husband James Smith; three brothers, Nolan Seymour, JB Seymour, Doyle Seymour, and Dayton Seymour; two sisters, Juanita Staggs and Ruby Mae Clingan; daughter Anita Jeanette Myers and two grandsons, Kyle Myers and Eric Smith.
Survivors include two sons, Benard Smith and his wife Tanya of Ferriday, and Karl Smith of Ferriday; daughter Theresa "Tootie" Bunning of Ferriday; six grandchildren, Brandy Hawley and her husband Eric, Jason Myers, Nick Myers and his wife Tiffany, Drew Hudnall, Charly Smith and her husband Chris and Meagan Ray and her husband Aaron. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were her family and friends.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.