Reba Janet Ball Hester
December 28, 1940 – January 12, 2021
Reba Janet Ball Hester, 80, of Vidalia, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Tupelo, Ms. The graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Wes Faulk of First Baptist Church, Vidalia officiating.
Ms. Hester was born December 28, 1940 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of William Drew Ball and Edith McClain Ball. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother known as Granny aka Nanny who loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mom lived life selfishly devoting her life to caring for her parents.
Ms. Hester was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Mac Hester.
Survivors include a daughter Edith (Edie) Myatt, a son Walter (Buddy) Hester and wife Virginia; two grandsons, Andrew Myatt and partner Kayla Pruett, Auzie Myatt and finance Laken Foster, her twin sister Annette Galloway and husband Murphy Galloway.
____________________
Annie Mae Rainbolt Tiffee
Funeral services were held Monday, January 18, 2021, at Eva Church of God in Monterey, for Annie Mae Rainbolt Tiffee, 91, who passed away on January 15, 2021. Burial followed at the Eva Church of God Cemetery.
Annie graduated from Rayville High School, at which time she relocated to Natchez, Mississippi, where she met her future husband, Charles Oscar Tiffee. They were married on December 24, 1947. Their life-time home was in Monterey.
Annie worked most of her career as a farmer’s wife and homemaker. Her public working career included Farm Bureau Insurance, a tax preparer and co-owner of an antique store in Natchez, Mississippi. Her passions included sewing, crafting, gardening, canning and cooking. She was an active PTA member and officer and a member of a local Homemaker’s Club in Monterey.
Annie is survived by her three children, Patricia Ann Tiffee Thompson (Paul), Charles Scott Tiffee (Sandra) and Barbara Alicia Tiffee Judice (Ken); nine grandchildren, Jason Thompson, Leigh Ann Thompson Kingrea, Aaron Tiffee, Amber Tiffee Passman, Tiffany Judice Clemency, Matthew Judice, Michelle Judice Robertson, Rachael Judice Huff, and Taylor Judice; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Terry Rainbolt; and sister, Rebecca Dillard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Oscar Tiffee in 2005; her parents, John Watson and Annie Belle Joyner Rainbolt; her sisters, Ella Marie Thornburg and Virginia Lindsay; and her brothers, John W. Rainbolt, Jr. and Russell Rainbolt.
Pallbearers were Jason Thompson, Aaron Tiffee, Matthew Judice, Taylor Judice, Kade Passman, Cole Thompson, Gray Kingrea and Jack Aaron Tiffee.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Rick Sibley, Gene Tiffee, Richie Tiffee and Joe Young.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Tiffee Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home,Lafayette, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
____________________
Jeanette Merriett
Graveside service for Jeanette Merriett, 78, of Clayton, were held Friday, January 15, 2021, at Merriett Family Cemetery with Bro. Grady Fulton officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Jeanette was born Friday, August 21, 1942 in Epps and passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
_________________
Kathryn Anne Merriett
Graveside service for Kathryn Anne “Kathy” Merriett, was held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, with by Dr. Doug Broome officiating. Interment followed the service, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Kathy was born October 24, 1949 in Colorado City, Texas to Annie Lois and Claiborne “Mack” McCarty and passed away peacefully, January 18, 2021 in Natchez, MS.
Kathy was preceded in death by parents; two sisters, Debra Curlee of Vidalia and Patricia Sue McCarty, of Vidalia; one brother, Jimmy “Mike” McCarty of Minorca and her companion, Chester Hoover of Ferriday.
Those left to cherish her memory are one son, Warren Lane Merriett, Jr. and wife Terri Kennedy Merriett of Natchez, MS; two grandsons, Andrew Kennedy Merriett, Samuel Warren Merriett and one granddaughter, Lauren Kathryn Merriett, all of Natchez, MS; one brother, Danny Joe Hale; four sisters, Margie Brixey, Loyce Hale, Wanda Purdy and Linda Joyce Waymon and brother-in-law, Ray Bruce Curlee, III. Kathy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who thought the world of her.
Kathy loved traveling all over the country with her love, Chester Hoover, in their R.V. She enjoyed taking pictures of their travels and pictures of everyone she loved. Kathy had started the process of writing a book of plantation homes from her many Riverroad trips with friends and family. She adored her Australian pups, Ryan and Missy. Of all things, she loved her family, Lane, Terri, Andrew, Samuel and Lauren, they were her world.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
Robert Alvin Darnell Jr.
Robert Alvin Darnell, Jr. was born on April 19, 1939 in Waterproof and went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2021 in Laurel, MS.
Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Alvin Darnell, Sr; mother, Etta Trevillion Darnell; sister, Wilma Darnell Condley; sister, Margaret Ann Darnell Holifield; infant son, Baby Darnell; special aunt and uncle, Harvey and Irene Hopkins.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley James Darnell; children, Missy Bounds (John), Annette Darnell, and Shaun Darnell (Christie); brother, Virgil Darnell (Sandra), brother, Wayne Darnell (Cathy), and sister, Sharon Hale (E.T.); grandsons, Austin Bounds (Hannah), Dax Darnell, Knox Darnell; great-grandson, John Tyler “JT” Bounds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Alvin dedicated his life to serving others. He served our country while in the Army. He served the town of Sandersville for many years as police chief and fire chief. Alvin was most proud to serve for many years as a Mason and Hamasa Shriner. Being Potentate in 2019 was one of the highlights of his life.
Alvin enjoyed fishing off his pier every afternoon. The fish would rise to the surface as soon as his boots hit the wood, they knew they were about to be fed. His friends jokingly called him “The Mayor of Bogue Homa”.
Alvin was loved by all who knew him, and, to his grandsons, he hung the moon. Heaven is a brighter place with him there.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Sandersville Cemetery with Rev. Curtis Pitts and Rev. Wesley Pace will officiating.
Pallbearers were David Buchanan, Devon Polansky, Charles Clark, Tommy Johnson, Mike King, and Cam Hale.
Honorary pallbearers were Past Potentates of the Hamasa Temple.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
______________________
Ronald Raymond Harris
Funeral services for Ronald Raymond "Ronnie" Harris, 73, of Vidalia were held Friday, January 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Vidalia with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment followed at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Vidalia.
Ronnie was born on January 7, 1948 in Delhi and passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 in New Orleans. He was a resident of Vidalia, a crop insurance adjuster for Rain and Hail as well as Three Rivers Co-op. Ronnie was very active in his community, enjoying spending time with his family and friends, golfing and volunteering for many local events. Ronnie was inducted into the United States Army May 22, 1968 and discharged December 24, 1969. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in connection with the ground operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents SK and Mearl Harris and brother Thomas Harris.
Survivors include his wife Kaye Harris, Vidalia; brother Paul Harris and wife Marie, Ferriday; sister Delores Paine, West Monroe; son Michael Harris and wife Jennifer, Bossier City; grandchildren, Aubrey, Raeleigh and Logan,; daughter Jill Couvillion and husband Billy, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Katelyn, Jackson, Warren, and Jose. Also surviving him are numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves a legacy of friends and had a gift of never meeting a stranger.
Pallbearers were Kevin Colbert, Malcom Hall, Wade Stephens, Dee Horton, Terry Guillory, Walt Wilson, Eddie Havard, Bobby Authur, John Hoggatt, Johnny Patrick, Brent Gore, Ray Bradford, Billy Greene, O.J. Oliveaux, Gary Morgan, Jim Young and Jimmy Evans.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of one’s choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
_______________________
Tommy Jean Batey
Funeral services for Tommy Jean "T.J." Batey, 73, of Sicily Island, were held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church Ferriday o with Bro. Thomas Worsham officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
T.J. was born on October 10, 1947 in Tallulah and passed away January 16, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center.
__________________
Thelma Sue Bennett
Arrangements for Thelma Sue Bennett, 71 of Vidalia, are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Thelma Sue Bennett was born on Sunday, September 25, 1949 in Antlers, OK and passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Promise Hospital of Vicksburg MS.
_________________
Margo McDonald McGehee Wade
Margo McDonald McGehee Wade, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her home. Margo was born Thursday, July 28, 1938 in Monroe. A private family graveside service will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Raymond McGehee and Burton Lacour Wade; parents, Edwin Randolph McDonald and Dorothy Skinner McDonald; brothers, Edwin Randolph McDonald, Jr. and Walker Burnside "Brother" McDonald; brother-in-law, Arthur John McGehee; sister-in-law, June Shultz McGehee; and step-daughter, Kathy Wade.
Margo leaves behind her children, Gretchen Willis and her husband Frank, Donald McGehee, Jr. and his wife Deirdre, Burton Lacour Wade, Jr. and his wife Nancy, and Kellye Montjoy and her husband Wilson; grandchildren, Sadie Willis, Sally Willis, Sarah Margaret Monk and her husband Donald, Donald Raymond McGehee, III and fiance Aaryn Letson, Kate Wade, Burton Lacour Wade, III, Wilson Montjoy, and Wade Montjoy; sister, Sarita McDonald Bouanchaud; and sisters-in-law, Mary Nell McDonald and Mary Jewel McDonald.
Pallbearers are Donald Raymond McGehee, III, Michael Lewellen, Edwin Randolph McDonald, III, William Edwin McDonald, James Madison Bouanchaud, Jr, Jay Roland Bouanchaud, Arthur John McGehee, Jr., and Jay James.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Gummow, Lance Hayes, Eads Hogue, and Mirek Von Springer.
The family would like to thank Riverside Hospital in Alexandria and Penny Crain with Encompass Hospice in Vidalia. A special thanks to Kitty Bradford with Personal Homecare Services in Ferriday.
Margo was a member of the Newellton Union Church and was involved in many civic activities throughout her life. She was so full of life and never met a stranger. Words cannot describe how much she enjoyed her family and friends.
Memorials may be sent to the Newellton Union Church or charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
