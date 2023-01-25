Robert Ray Keith
Robert Ray "Radar '' Keith, 65, of Ridgecrest, was born on July 20, 1957 and passed away January 19, 2023. Services are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
__________________________
Daniel Paul
Funeral services for Daniel Paul, 68, of Monterey, were held Monday, January 23, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Paul Family Cemetery in Eva, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Danny was born on Wednesday, February 3, 1954 in Ferriday and passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones. As his cousin and friend, Dr. Stephen P. Ellis expressed “Danny had a love for his family that was evident in pretty much everything he did.”
He is reunited with his wife, Paula Louise Cole Paul; parents, Joseph H. “Pete” Paul and Dorothy Forman Paul; and brother, Dr. Joey Paul.
As a teenager, Danny fell in love with the land, farming cotton alongside his Uncle Carl Paul. In 1972 he was an ROTC Cadet at Louisiana Tech, in need of a haircut, when he found the love of his life, Paula Cole when she agreed to cut his hair. They were married just a few months later. Together they built a house and raised their three daughters at Lum Field in Eva, Louisiana while he farmed the Paul family fields, just as he had dreamed as a child.
Farming may have been his first calling, but over the years Danny found that he had a knack for electrical work. In the mid 1980’s he along with his cousins, Richie and Roy Paul, founded Miss Lou Electric Co. in Vidalia, and eventually went on to work with Rig Masters, Inc. in Monterey, while continuing his farming operation in his spare time. In 1997 Danny began his second career in earnest and travelled overseas to be an electrician on an offshore oil rig in Venezuela. He spent nearly 20 years as the most reluctant traveler working all over the world including Singapore, Argentina, Bolivia, and Tunisia.
No matter where he was, his heart was always with his wife and girls back at home. He eventually became a “Pop” who adored his grandchildren and loved to give them rides on the tractor and rocking on the porch swing and in his chair… but he especially delighted in sharing his stash of candy and sweets with them.
Danny is survived by his daughters, Sarah Paul Edel and her husband John of Zachary, Lynn Paul Schmit and her husband Patrick of Lakeland, and Casey Paul Blount and her husband James of Monterey; brother, Jeffery Paul and his wife Brenda of Monterey; sister-in-law, Olivia Paul-Tullos of Collierville, TN; grandchildren, Mae, Jack, Paul, and Luke Edel and Mara, Clay, Joseph Blount; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Danny as pallbearers were Lynn Paul Schmit, John Edel, Jack Edel, Kevan Paul, Joseph Paul, Patrick Schmit, James Blount, and Bill New.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.