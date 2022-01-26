Karlee Jessica Carter
Funeral services for Karlee Jessica Carter, 19, of Dripping Springs, TX will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Evangeline Baptist Church with Bro. Curtis Smith and Anthony Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Karlee was born on Thursday, October 10, 2002, in Baton Rouge, and passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, in Austin, TX. She was a member of Hill Country Baptist Church. Karlee was an artist and track runner. She graduated from Dripping Springs Christian Academy and was accepted into Texas State University in Graphic Design. More importantly, Karlee had a beautiful soul and was the most wonderful daughter, big sister, and best friend to many. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Mary Dell Boyette; paternal great-aunt, Marguerita Carolyn Krause; maternal great-uncle, Robert Bernard Stringer; and paternal great-uncle, William Prentiss Carter, III.
Karlee leaves behind her parents, Anthony Carter and Jessica Boyette; brother, Cade Carter; sister, Mary Caroline Carter; brother, Christian Carter; sister, Alina Carter all of Dripping Springs, TX; maternal grandparents, James and Mary Harper Boyette of Jonesville; paternal grandparents, Roger and Lise Carter of Navarre, FL; uncles and aunts, Jamison and Kacie Boyette of Jonesville, John and Janna Paxton of Loudon, TN, Carolyn Stringer of Houston, TX, Hilarie and James Taylor of Miramar Beach, FL, Pat and Cynthia Carter of Greenville, TX, Dan Clower, Pensacola, FL, James Clower, St. Joseph, and Willie and Evelyn Hoven of Mobile, AL.
Those honoring Karlee as pallbearers are Christian Carter, Cade Carter, Matt Myers, Jamison Boyette, Grayson Boyette, and Eran Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Wade, Mike Dennis, Shannon Mickens, Woodrow Wade, James Taylor, and Jason Polasek.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., at Evangeline Baptist Church on Saturday, January 29, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________
Billie Ann Chandler
Graveside service for Billie Ann Chandler, 86, of Vidalia, was held Friday, January 21, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Clare Shields and Bro. Wes Faulk officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Billie was born on Wednesday, July 24, 1935, in Montgomery, and passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Cumming, Georgia. She was a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Roger Chandler; parents, Thomas O. Teddlie and Jessie Kathleen Teddlie; son, James Thomas Chandler; and brother, Jeff Vernon Teddlie.
Billie leaves behind her two daughters, Sue Wilson of Vidalia, and Lisa Chandler Brown and her husband David of Woodstock, GA; son, Reginald Glenn Chandler of Vidalia; brother, Gerald Teddlie of Montgomery; sister, Carolyn Harper of Hammond; four granddaughters, Allison Brown Williams and her husband Spencer, Jordan Chandler Higgins and her husband Jim, Sara Chandler Wells and her husband Shane, and Jessie Chandler Blackard and her husband Will; four grandsons, Josh Wilson and his wife Amanda, Corey Brown and his wife Deborah, Jeff Chandler, and Brian Chandler and his wife Reve'; six great-granddaughters, Addi Faulkner, Grace Ann Higgins, Sarah Finley Chandler, Avonlea Noelle Brown, Milena July Brown and June Marie Blackard; six great-grandsons, Eli Wilson, Grant Blackard, Brett Wells, Drew Thompson, Scott Thompson, and Case Wells; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Billie as pallbearers were Josh Wilson, Jeff Chandler, Brian Chandler, Jim Higgins, Will Blackard, and David Brown.
Honorary pallbearers were Spencer Williams, Shane Wells, and Corey Brown.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vidalia First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.youngsfh.com
_________________
Bobbie ‘Mark’ Fairbanks
Funeral services for Bobbie "Mark" Fairbanks, 70, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Dr. Dennis LaRavia officiating. Interment with family followed at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mark was born on Thursday, August 9, 1951, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Ferriday. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing football, hunting, and farm life. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and had a kind heart and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie Fairbanks; brother, Woodie E. Fairbanks; paternal grandparents, Woodie and Bessie Fairbanks; and maternal grandparents, Ellis and Neita LaRavia.
Mark leaves behind his mother, Jean LaRavia Fairbanks; sister, Kim Fairbanks Boothe, and Judge Leo; sister-in-law, Carol Fairbanks; and a host of nieces, nephews, greats, special cousins, and friends.
Those honoring Mark as pallbearers were Alan McKenzie, Jake Winston, Wyatt Boothe, Joey Boothe, and Chris Boothe.
Honorary pallbearers were his lifelong friend, Ronnie Martin, Ronnie Bradford, and William "Bill" Sullivan Fairbanks.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Mark's nurses and his friends at Heritage Manor.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Jackie ‘Louise’ Foster
Graveside services for Ms. Jackie “Louise” Foster, 86, of Vidalia, LA were held Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS with Bro. Brent Smith officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Ms. Foster was born October 15, 1936, in Brookhaven, MS, and passed away January 24, 2022, in Ferriday. She was the owner of Louise’s Dress Shop in Vidalia for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Edgar Foster of Bude, MS; parents, Hezekiah Elijah and Vera Maloy Hemphill Wilson of Brookhaven, MS; siblings, Kimmy Wilson of Ferriday, Tommy Wilson of Winnsboro, Rachel Wilson Williamson of Lafayette, Mickey Wilson Thornton of Winnsboro, and Sherman Mack Wilson of Wisner; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Foster; granddaughter, Kristi Lynn Foster, and sisters-in-law, Colmetta Meyers, Rudy Todd, and Juanita Martin.
Louise leaves behind, three sons, David Foster, Vidalia, Jerry Foster, Monterey, and Keith Foster, Vidalia; grandchildren, Shannon White, Justin Foster, Holly Foster Moyer, Chad Foster, James Alan Foster, Courtney Foster, and Melissa Foster; great-grandchildren, Cody White, Megan White Shively, Jack Foster, Lyric Foster, Addilyn Foster, Aidan Moyer, and Ryan Moyer; great-great-grandson, Cooper Shively; sisters-in-law, Dorothy McFarland, Betty Jean Touchstone, and Judy Hamilton.
Pallbearers were Doonie White, Cody White, Justin Foster, Danny Williamson, and Chad Foster.
Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Thornton, Ronnie Thornton, Danny Williamson, Mike Williamson, and Ricky Williamson.
________________________
James Jonathan Myers
Funeral services for James Jonathan "Jimmy" Myers, 76, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Vidalia Presbyterian Church with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez. MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Vidalia Presbyterian Church.
Jimmy was born on Wednesday, June 6, 1945, in Mobile, AL, and passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge.
He was a former graduate of Vidalia High School, where he served as a drum major in the band while excelling in basketball and track. Jimmy went on to play in the band at Louisiana State University, before joining the Navy and serving in Vietnam. He spent two years aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier, working in the captain’s office. Jimmy served as President for the Vidalia Chamber of Commerce for two terms. He owned and operated Myers Electric in Vidalia for almost 50 years and was a proud elder of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents James W. and Colmetta Myers, and one brother Tommy Myers,
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Patricia Myers; son Jay and wife Tracy Myers; granddaughters, Lyndsey Myers and Lauryn Myers; and brother Johnny and wife Susan Myers.
Pallbearers will be Wally Wallace, Marc Wallace, Joseph Wall, Van Nelson, John Erick Myers, and Bo Myers
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Clara Evelyn Ferguson Seymour
Funeral services for Clara Seymour, 88, of Ferriday, who passed away on January 18, 2022, at her residence, were held Friday, January 21, 2022, at Trace City Baptist Church in Natchez at with Brother Willis Ferguson officiating. Interment followed at Coax Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Clara was born on April 23, 1933, in Winnsboro, to W.E. and Emma Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, J.B. Seymour; one son, Mike Seymour; two granddaughters, DeEttra Morace and Denise Phillips; one grandson, Andy Slade; three great-grandsons: Anthony Atkins, Hunter Hewitt, and Bentley Juneau.
Clara is survived by three daughters: Dianne Wallace, Glenda Higginbotham, and Pam Phillips; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 47 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Bubba Cockerham, Josh Ratcliff, Boyce Ratcliff, Dustin Wright, Juan Moreno, and Dalton Slade.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Whitehead and Jessee Whitehead.
Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.
