Michael Lynn Arnold Sr.
Graveside services for Michael Lynn Arnold, Sr., 52, of Monterey, were held Friday, December 30, 2022, at Paris Cemetery in Monterey, with Rev. Jack Knapp officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Michael was born on Saturday, April 25, 1970, in Ferriday, and passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home.
______________________
Elizabeth Merck
Graveside services for Elizabeth "Betty" Merck, 79 of Monterey, were held Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Scott Cemetery in Monterey under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Betty Merck was born on Saturday, January 8, 1943 in Monterey, and passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday.
__________________
Hazel Tarver Rowe
Services for Hazel Tarver Rowe will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Riverside Baptist Church, Vidalia, with Bro. Glen Harrigill officiating. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Friday, January 6th at the church. Interment will follow at Cypress Grove Cemetery, Dunbarton, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Hazel Tarver Rowe, 77, of Ferriday, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was the social butterfly of Concordia Parish and always with Avon books in hand!
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Eldora Tarver; siblings, Beatrice Martin (Luther), Willie “Bill” Tarver and Tom Tarver; and niece, Carolyn Davis.
She is survived by her son, John Rowe and wife Holly Mahan Rowe; J.D. and Buffy; grandchildren, Joseph Rowe, Ryan Colding and Michael Stillwell.
She was blessed with many loved and cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Hazel was also very dedicated to God and the Riverside Baptist Family.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Ira “Bubba” Cross IV, Michael Stillwell, Ryan Colding, Mike McNair, Joey Freeman and Bryan Halterman. Honorary pallbearer will be Archie Halterman.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Hazel’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
________________
Calvin David Webb
Funeral services for Calvin David Webb, Sr., 74 of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Missionary Church with Bro. Michael Easter officiating. Visitation for friends will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
_____________
Charles White
Funeral services for Charles "Charlie" White, 66 of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at White Family Cemetery in Dunbarton ,under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Charlie was born on Friday, December 28, 1956, in Ferriday, and passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.