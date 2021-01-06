Shirlee Joyce Book
Shirlee Joyce Book, 68, of Vidalia, was born on Sunday, October 5, 1952 in Delaware and passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 in Ferriday.
Memorial service for Shirlee will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Ms. Evelyn “Abar” Jones Carter
January 27, 1937 – December 25, 2020
Graveside services for Evelyn Carter, 83, of Ferriday, who departed her earthly life on December 25, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Walk through visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez and on January 9, 2021 from 12 p.m. until service time at the Vidalia City Cemetery. Please be considerate of the family, wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance, and adhere to all safety precautions.
Evelyn was born on January 27, 1937, in Concordia Parish, to Mattie Boxley and James Coleman Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie Carter; one son, Jessie Jones Jr.; one granddaughter, April Montgomery and one sister, Bettye Boxley.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Doris Jones and Cynthia Turner; three sons, Donald Jones, David Jones, and Hayes Jones; brothers, James Coleman Jr., Henry Boxley, Wendell Boxley, and Charles Boxley; one sister, Serena Williams; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
________________________
Barbara Alice Emrick
Funeral services for Barbara "Alice" Emrick, 89, of Jonesville, were held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Evangeline Baptist Church with Reverend Curtis Smith and Brad Bryan officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Barbara Alice Emrick was born on June 6th, 1931 and passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Cabrini Medical Center.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
James L. “Skinny” Greene
Graveside services for James L. Greene, 73, of Vidalia, who died January 3, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez were held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the New Era Baptist Church Cemetery in New Era, officiated by Bro. Ricky Bryan under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
James was born on December 16, 1947, to T.L. and Esther Lee Greene.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, paternal Lawrence and Jeanette Greene and maternal Waddie and Hallie Lee Thompson; uncles, Lester and Jr. Thompson and Emmett and Steve Greene; aunts, Guy Campbell, Nicki Collins, Doris Murriel Thompson, Ruth Greene, and Alice Greene; and father-in-law, James B. Palmer.
James leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Mary Palmer Greene; two sons, Jay Greene with daughter Laney and sons, Garrett Bryan and Andrew Blunt of Clyde, TX, and Justin Greene with children Corley, Conner, and Brayley of Vidalia; mother-in-law, Nora Mae Palmer of Vidalia; one brother, Bruce (Patricia) of Vidalia; one sister, Linda Ruth (Mark) Stevens of Prairieville; nephews, Bruce and Johnny Greene; nieces, Buffy Greene and Jessica Hogue; best friend, Lee Dale of Monterey.
James was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
________________________
Bonnie Ruth Oliphant
Graveside services for Bonnie Ruth Oliphant, 85, of Harrisonburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Harrisonburg Cemetery with Bro. Michael Boyd officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Bonnie Ruth Oliphant was born on Thursday, March 20, 1935 in Harrisonburg and passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at LaSalle General Hospital. She was a resident of Harrisonburg and a member of Bird's Creek Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.