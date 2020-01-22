Dwight Darcy Edwards
Memorial services for Dwight Darcy Edwards, 70 of Larto, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mayna Church of God, with Bro. Lloyd Trisler and Bro. Kenny Smith officiating. Internment will follow at Ford Family cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Dwight Edwards was born on Wednesday, October 19, 1949 in Catahoula Parish and passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Larto. He was a resident of Larto Lake and a member of Mayna Church of God.
___________________
Lois McClure Manning
Funeral services for Lois McClure Manning, 93, of Jonesville, were held Friday, January 17, 2020, at Utility Baptist Church in Jonesville, with Bro. Dustin Robertson officiating. Interment followed at McClure-Hudnall Cemetery at Galvin’s Creek in Whitehall, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Lois McClure Manning was born on Friday, August 20, 1926 in Catahoula Parish and went to her heavenly home Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
___________
Mable E. Bryan
Funeral services for Mable E. Bryan were held Monday, January 20, 2020, at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville with Bro. Curtis Smith and Bro. Dennis Baker officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
After a courageous battle with dementia, Mable Jones Bryan, 93, of Wildsville passed away on January 16, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1926 , in Jonesville, the daughter of Ira Eugene and Hattie Parkman Jones.
Mable married Johnny Wade Bryan of New Era on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1946.
She was an active member of Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, dedicating much of her time to preparing food for church programs, funerals and for the sick in her community. Many also knew her through her work at Carpenters Department Store in Jonesville for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years, and her sisters, Evelyn "Winkie" Brantley and Lucille Wiley.
She is survived by her daughter, Johnnie Ruth Bryan Sturgeon and son-in-law, John Sturgeon of Vidalia.
Mable deeply loved her daughter and son-in-law and those they brought into her life- her grandsons and great-grandsons. Their visits were her joy.
Surviving her are grandsons James Sturgeon and John Sturgeon III, M.D.and his wife Eve of TX; great-grandsons John Sturgeon IV; Thomas Bryan Sturgeon and Samuel N. Sturgeon, all of Texas.
Pallbearers were John Thanh Sturgeon, Samuel Sturgeon, James Sturgeon, Jerry Bryan, Luke Lensing, Ronnie Bruit, Jimmy Jernigan and David Wade.
Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Emrick, Rusty Bruit, Jack Bryan and Jeremy Bryan.
Vocalist for the service was Jan Bryan Lintona with pianist Suzanne Wade.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________________________
Raymond Skipper
Funeral services for Raymond Skipper, 71, of Waterproof, LA were held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Sunnyside Church on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Raymond Skipper was born on Thursday, April 8, 1948 in Waterproof and passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Waterproof.
___________________________
Linda Gail Stringer
Graveside services for Linda Gail Stringer, 77, of Ferriday were held Monday, January 20, 2020, at Old Pine Hill Cemetery at Sicily Island with Bro.John Bodine officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Linda Stringer was born on Saturday, October 31, 1942 in Winnsboro and passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Bossier City.
