Tambrey Beasley Corbett
Funeral services for Tambrey Beasley Corbett, 58, of Lake St. John, were held Monday, January 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Ferriday with Bro. Bo Swilley and Bro. Barry Ford officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s
Funeral Home.
Tam Corbett was born in Natchez, MS on December 11, 1964, and passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was a resident of Lake St. John and a member of First Baptist Church of Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lynette Swilley Saunier; mother-in-law Mildred Corbett; stepmother Joyce Beasley and sister Amy Beasley Book.
Survivors include her husband Bill Corbett of Lake St. John; two sons, Davis Corbett and his wife Sarah of Youngsville and Dalton Corbett of Youngsville; two granddaughters, Eva Claire Corbett and Mary Mildred Corbett, both of Youngsville; her father Kenneth Beasley of Natchez, MS; stepfather Carl Saunier of Vidalia; sister Elise Cuevas and husband Kevin of Gulfport, MS; brother Ken Beasley and wife Jenny of Springville, AL and brother-in-law Perry Corbett of Ferriday.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews
Pallbearers were Bo Swilley, Kenny Swilley, Darren Ford, Barry Ford, Ken Beasley and Trey Corbett.
_______________________
Calvin David Webb Sr.
Funeral services for Calvin David Webb, Sr., 74 of Ferriday, were held Friday, January 6, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Easter officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Calvin David Webb, Sr. was born on Thursday, April 22, 1948, in Baton Rouge and passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Merit Health in Natchez. He was a resident of Ferriday, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend and never missed an opportunity to tell his friends and family how much he loved them. He enjoyed serving others and always offered a helping hand to any one in need. He worked at the same factory (currently Von Drehle) for 55 years before retiring in 2021. David enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, listening to Sam Cooke and Elvis Presley and always cheering on his LSU Tigers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Christopher Columbus Webb, Rozenia Augustas Delaney, infant daughter, Rebecca Webb; and foster brother, Ervin King.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Debbie Webb of Ferriday; son, David Webb, Jr. and his wife Nicki of Asheville, NC; son, Jerrod Webb and his wife Monica of Denham Springs; daughter, Brandi Atienza and her husband Roger of Jacksonville, NC; son, Chad Webb and his wife Danae of Prairieville; seven grandchildren, Cortney, Alison, Garrett, Tyler, Laura, Leila and Luci, brother, Ivy Webb and his wife Judy of Addis; sister, Sharon Hutto and her husband Dave of Winnsboro; sister, Debbie Caldwell and her husband Bill of Winnsboro; brother, Paul Webb and his wife Laura of Winnsboro. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and special friends, Ronnie Boles and Joannie Reese.
Those honoring David as pallbearers were Ronnie Boles, Quincy Hardin, Matthew Avery, Trazell Spencer, Lynn Patt and Elmer Reece.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church in his honor. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________________
Larry Joe Woodruff
Graveside services for Larry Joe Woodruff, 73, of Monterey, were held Friday, January 6, 2023, at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mitchell Norman officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Larry was born on Monday, October 3, 1949, in Newport, AR and passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his home. He was a 1971 graduate of Arkansas State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. Larry spent his life working as a farmer until retirement. His biggest enjoyment was spoiling his nieces, great-niece, and great-nephews. Larry loved his family and spending time with them.
He is reunited with his father, Virlon Woodruff; paternal grandparents, Johnnie and Notra Woodruff; and maternal grandparents, Samuel, and Pearl Bailey.
Larry leaves behind his mother, Virginia Louise Woodruff of Monterey; brother, Randy Woodruff and his wife Patsy Woodruff of Monterey; nieces, April Woodruff Cavin and her husband Douglas Alton Cavin, Jr. of Monterey and Allison Woodruff Case and her husband John Stephen Case of Foules; great-nephews, Woodruff Cavin, Haskell Cavin, and Grady Cavin; and great-niece, Lee Pearl Cavin.
Those honoring Larry as pallbearers are Alton Cavin, John Stephen Case, Jr., Woodruff Cavin, Haskell Cavin, and Grady Cavin.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Vidalia.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
