John Wesley Barron Jr.
Celebration of life services for John Wesley “J.W.“ Barron, Jr. 92, of Foules, will be held at a later date. J.W. was born February 8, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and passed away December 20, 2021, in Foules, at his farm.
J.W., a member of Sicily Island Methodist Church, was a long-time oilfield worker with Pennzoil Oil Company, working in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, South China Sea, and Venezuela where the family lived for seven years. He also achieved his Business Degree and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and York Rite Mason and recently received recognition as a 70 year Master Mason. He was Past Potentate at Barak Shrine Temple Monroe and was a proud member of the Board of Governors for Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, serving nine years traveling back and forth to Galveston, TX.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Lucas Goodwin, his parents, John Wesley Barron, Sr. and Birdie Lee Barron Thompson, stepfather, Carlos Thompson, brother, Larry Barron, and a sister-in-law, Virginia Barron.
J.W. is survived by his wife Jimmie Barron of Foules: daughters, Connie Barron of Vidalia, Donna Morales and her husband Jerome “Noonie” of Port Allen; son, Terry Barron and his wife Valerie of Meridian, MS: sister-in-law Janice Gautreau of St. Rose; nieces, Amy Gautreau of St. Rose, Karen Egloff of Arkansas, Kay Lurry of Fort Necessity; nephew, Kenny Barron of Texas: step-grandsons Pete Morales, and Chad Morales, and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and step-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
_________________________
Georgia Lea Dison
Services for Georgia Lea Dison will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Monterey First Baptist Church, Monterey, with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church on Thursday. Interment will follow at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Mrs. Dison was preceded in death by her first husband, Jewel King; her second husband, C.C. Dison; her father, T.H. “Bud” Forman, Jr.; her mother, Lucille Fedrick Forman; two brothers, Bobby Forman and Teddy Forman; and sister, Linda Forman Trant.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jewel Henry King and wife Justina King of Monterey, CeCe Dison Crouch and husband James Rodney Crouch of Monterey, Kathy Vailes of Glenwood, Rebecca Littman of Waskom, TX; special nephew, Jared Mophett and wife Caroline of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, MaCee Crouch, Marlee Crouch, Emily White and husband Kent, Teddi White and husband Lee, Amanda Stark and husband David, Paul Barnes and wife Monica, Stacie Barnes, Amber Baily, Amy Nunner and husband Lynn; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be David White, Dayle White, Cliff White, Lee White, Kris Forman, Jimbo Trant, and Red Tiffee. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Forman, Kent White, Jeremy Roach, Kim Campbell, Thompson White, Madden Mophett, and Gunner McCarthy.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
_____________________________
Patsy Ruth Magee
Funeral services for Patsy Ruth Magee, 67, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou with Bishop Gary Howington and Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment will follow at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Patsy was born on Thursday, July 8, 1954, in New Orleans and passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Alexandria. She was very passionate about the Lord, and she was happy where life had taken her, where she found her POML family. Patsy enjoyed her rose gardens and rocking on her front porch. She was known as Aunt Pat by so many, and will surely be missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Peters; her brother, Gonzales "Rob"; and her sister, Ruby Lee.
Patsy leaves behind two sons, Daniel Jeremy Ford and his wife Jessica of Denham Springs and Nathan Elias Magee and his wife Ann of Lake Charles; daughter, Mary Maresha Smith and her husband John of Ferriday and six grandchildren, Aaron Ford, Ethan Ford, Logan Gervais, Stephen Morgan, II, Maximus Morgan, and Stephan Garrett Ford.
Those honoring Patsy as pallbearers are Daniel Jeremy Ford, Aaron Ford, Ethan Ford, Logan Gervais, Stephen Morgan, II, and Maximus Morgan.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.comerfh.com
______________________________
Jimmy Dell Vanier
Funeral services for Jimmy Dell Vanier, 87, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Tim Vanier and Bro. Nick Andrews officiating. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Ball, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born on Wednesday, February 28, 1934, in Catahoula Parish and passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2022, in Ferriday. He spent most of his life working in the oilfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Henry Vanier and Ethel Jones Vanier; grandson, Jerry Dale Vanier, great-grandson, Eric Kelly, daughter-in-law, Debbie Vanier; four brothers, Henry Paul Vanier, Thomas Vanier, Burlin Vanier, and Quincy Vanier; and four sisters, Beverly Buchanan, Lula Wiley, Hazel Nevels, and Bonnie Hula.
Jimmy leaves behind four sons, Darrell Vanier of Natchez, MS, Mike Vanier of Vidalia, Paul Vanier and Casey of Austin, TX, and Greg Vanier of San Antonio, TX; two daughters, Gayle Westbrook and Kenneth May of Vidalia and Kaye Andrews and her husband Keith of Jonesville; two sisters, Catheryne Bashrum and Doris Boney and her husband Edward all of Pineville; 13 grandchildren, DJ Vanier and his wife Melissa, Jamie Hargis and her husband Robbie, Clay Westbrook and his wife Melanie, Nick Andrews and his wife Jessalynn, Carey Westbrook and his wife Kara, Amanda Wood, Kevin Vanier, and his wife Summer, Anna Grace Conrad, Erin Hedgepeth and her husband William, Colby Vanier and his wife Jessica, Mikayla Vanier, Chris Vanier, and Jason Tipton; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Those honoring Jimmy as pallbearers were his grandsons.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.