Albert Garfield Braswell
Funeral services for Albert Garfield Braswell, Sr., 79, of Ferriday, were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Glen Harrigill and Bro. Denny Braswell officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Garfield was born on Saturday, April 19, 1941 in Boyle, MS and passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Baton Rouge. He was a member and Chairman of the Deacons of Riverside Baptist Church. Garfield loved to preach on Wednesday nights and taught his Men's Sunday School Class. His family and God was his pride and joy. Garfield never met a stranger and was always lending a helping hand, wherever he thought was needed. He was a jack of all trades, working at the Natchez Democrat, Armstrong Tire, to woodworking and everything in between. His past time was working on old classic cars, listening to bluegrass, playing his banjo, and mowing. Garfield was a fun, loving man, who loved life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Garfield Braswell and Ella Sherman Braswell; two great-granddaughters, Hannah Beth Nugent and Olivia Davis, and twin great-grandchildren.
Albert leaves behind the love of his life of 60 years, Henrietta Kircher Braswell of Ferriday; two sons, Albert "Denny" Garfield Braswell and his wife Carol of Clayton and Bobby Braswell of Natchez, MS; daughter, Penny Harrigill and her husband Glen of Ferriday; son, Johnny Braswell and his wife Kim of Cody, WY; brother, Robert Lee Braswell of Gonzales; 13 grandchildren, Mark Braswell and his wife Rachel, Adrian Braswell Davis and her husband Stephen, Annie Braswell White and her husband CJ, Jesse Lynn Braswell, Chelsea Braswell, Derek Braswell, Holden Braswell, Amber Harrigill Nugent and her husband Tres, Paul Harrigill and his wife Kelsi, Ashlee Fayth Braswell, Makenzee Braswell, Blake Scott, and Austin Scott and his wife Destiny; 12 great-grandchildren, Luna Grace Braswell, Ameila Grae Davis, Clerel Jackson White, Audrey Burnes, soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Hudson Nugent, Carter Harrigill, Harper Nugent, Leah Harrigill, soon-to-be great-grandson, David Michael Scott, and Haisley Scott; and his special friends from his Sunday School Class. He leaves behind a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Stephen Davis, Tres Nugent, Mark Braswell, Derek Braswell, Paul Harrigill, Holden Braswell, and CJ White.
Honorary pallbearers were Rocky Smith, E. Orum Young, and Sherrie Freeman.
Cecil Lee Kifer Jr.
Cecil Lee Kifer, Jr was born on November 24, 1955 in Newellton, to Cecil and Mary Emma Kifer. He was a 1973 graduate of Tensas Academy and attended Louisiana Tech University on a football scholarship. He began farming in Tensas Parish in 1976 and obtained his crop consultant’s license in 1998. He went to Heaven on January 11, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Lee lived on his family’s farm in St. Joseph and was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church his entire life. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and growing every plant imaginable. Lee was a skilled artist and enjoyed ironwork and carpentry. He was known for his soft heart, unique laugh, and infectious personality.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Connie, his loving wife of 41 blissful years; son Tucker Lee Kifer of Ferriday; daughter Dr. Kelsey Kifer Moody and husband, Chad of Lafayette; grandson Charles Armstrong (Cam) Moody IV of Lafayette; brother Brian Kifer and wife Pam of St. Joseph; sister Elizabeth Kifer Routon and husband Robert of Baton Rouge; brother-in-law Ray Furr (Jeni) of Austin,TX; sister-in-law Judy Freeman (Mike) of Austin, TX, sister-in-law Polly Smith of Georgetown, TX and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and more friends than can be counted.
An outdoor visitation for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday January 14, 2021, at Tensas Parish Airport on Lake Bruin. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Foster and Bro. Harry Boyd officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lee’s honor to St. Joseph Baptist Church or St.Jude Children's Home.
Kohnell Marcus Barnes
Kohnell was born Saturday, May 3, 1930 in Baker, FL and passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Ferriday. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force Corps. Kohnell was a member of New Harvest Assembly of God and loved the Lord. He attended church regularly up until March 2020 when the pandemic forced him to stay home for his safety. Kohnell loved animals, especially his two beloved dogs Rambo and Buddy and all those that went on before him. He had the most gentle soul and never minded lending a helping hand. Every second of his life, he lived to the fullest. Kohnell not only enjoyed his life, but he made sure everyone around him did as well. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and so much more. Kohnell was loved and will dearly be missed.
He is reunited with his parents, Lunnie Barnes and Lillie Richards Barnes; son, Gary Kohnell Barnes; daughter, Thersea Marteal Barnes; and his siblings, Chrystelle Brannon, Ernestine Jones, Pomelia "Barney" Barnes, Rhett Barnes, and Durell Barnes.
Kohnell leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Kathy McGowan Barnes of Ferriday; daughter, Katrina Currie and her husband Ray of Opp, AL; three step-daughters, Cyndee Larsen and her husband Richard of Brazoria, TX, Tammy Moore of Crestview, FL, and Crystal Rodriguez and her husband Rudy of Vidalia; six grandchildren, Jonathan Currie and his wife Christy, Dustin Larsen, Darren Larsen and his wife Brooke, Derek Larsen and his wife Rebecca, Austin Moore, and Christopher Schiele; 10 great-grandchildren and his special neighbors of Robbins Island. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Nettye Margaret McClain
Nettye Margaret McClain (Nett) born September 5, 1938 and went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the age of 82. She fought a long and hard battle with cancer. Memorial Services were held Saturday, January 9, at Vidalia First Baptist Church.
Nett McClain was a loving wife of the late George McClain and a loving and caring mother of two children. Nett McClain was also a dedicated schoolteacher for over 40 years in the Concordia Parish School System. She loved education so much that she has dedicated her body to research to at Tulane Medical School so that students could use her body for education even after her death.
Nett McClain was preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Calhoun; husband, George McClain; brother, Jack Calhoun; sisters, Glenda Phillips, Jamis Magee, and Sara Currie.
She is survived by one sister, Myra Harvey; one special brother-in-law David Phillips; her Children, Georgette McClain and Lee McClain (Debra); three grandchildren, Jonathan Michael McClain Thorpe, (Heather) and Tyler Lee McClain (Caitlin) and Carlee Rose McClain; great-grandchildren, Kyler and Raegan.
She left behind lifelong family friends, Cliff (Megan) Randall, Garlen (Jamie) Randall which she viewed and loved as family. She also leaves Bunny Barlow was a devoted lifelong friend and coworker.
In leu of Flowers, please make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Young’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick
Funeral services for Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, 72, of Vidalia, were held Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Sharp and Brent Gore officiating. Interment followed at Cypress Grove Cemetery in Dunbarton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Born on Wednesday, July 7, 1948 in Eva, LA, Kenneth passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Natchez, MS.
He was a member of the Dunbarton Baptist Church.
Kenneth spent his whole life protecting and serving the communities in which he lived. He began his law enforcement career with the Ferriday Police Department, serving from 1969 to 1981. He was chief from 1976 to 1981.
Afterward, Kenneth went to work for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. His career there lasted from 1981 until 2008. He retired as Lieutenant. Later that year, he was appointed Chief of Police for the Ferriday Police Department, serving until 2012.
Later in 2012, Kenneth was elected Sheriff for Concordia Parish and served for eight years. Not only did he protect the community, he also protected his family.
Displaying an easy smile and a big heart, he was a family man and loved being with his grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed his old cars.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, and so much more. He will forever be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, HT and Jerry Hedrick; brother Steve Hedrick; uncle Millard Hedrick, father-in-Law Jeff Cowan and brother-in-law Pete Cooper.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Linda Cowan Hedrick of Vidalia; three sons, David Hedrick and his wife Whitney of Ferriday, Ivan Hedrick and his wife Mandy of Vidalia and Jared Hedrick of Vidalia; mother-in-law Nina Ruth Cowan; seven grandchildren, Lauren Boudreaux and her husband Blake, Kaitlyn, Ella Grace, David Reece, Olivia, Sophie and Sawyer Hedrick; great-granddaughter Brooklyn Boudreaux; two sisters, Melanie Lewis and her husband Ronnie of Ridgecrest and Betty Otwell and her husband Ben of Jonesville; brothers-in-law, James Cowan and his wife Debbie and Harold Cowan and his wife Edna and sister-in-law, Susan Cooper.
Pallbearers were James Parish, John Cowan, Joey Merrill, Charlie Ferrington, Ryan Lance, Russ Kiser, John Blunschi, and Lane Dale.
Honorary pallbearers were Brent Gore, Lee Dale, James Paul, Ronnie Hendricks, Judge Leo Boothe, Sheriff Randy Maxwell, Fred Middleton, Billy Rucker, William Coleman, Morgan White, Glen McGlothin, Gene Wilson, Johnny Ferrington, Charles Ward, Quenten Mathews, and the Louisiana Sheriff's Association.
William Carl Dodd
Ida Dodson Dodd
Graveside services for William Carl Dodd, 82, and Ida Dodson Dodd 80, of Ferriday, were held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating.
William was born on Saturday, February 5, 1938 in Carrollton County, MS to Calvin Elzie Dodd, Sr. and Velma Willoughby Dodd. Ida was born on Tuesday, July 2, 1940 in Saratoga, AR to Herman L. Dodson and Marteel Louise Holland. Both passed away Wednesday, January 06, 2021.
During their 64 years of marriage, they enjoyed riding around with their dog, Mollie, and surveying the lakes and streams for alligators.
Mr. Dodd proudly served his country in the United States Army, including three tours in Korea before serving in Germany where the first two children were born. He retired after 25 years as a Sgt. First Class.
He was known as a hard worker his whole life and that included at the trade school in Ferriday. Toughness turned to tenderness while enjoying the couple’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren and while caring for his dogs.
Mrs. Dodd was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was just as tough as Mr. Dodd as she kept up with the kids, house duties and working out of the home while her husband was in various places of the world.
They were preceded in death by their parents; their beloved dog, Mollie; son-in-law Hilery McCasekill and Mr. Dodd's siblings, Calvin E. Dodd, Talmadge Dodd, Robert Lester Dodd, Sarah Gwinn, and Lucille Elliot and Mrs. Dodd's brother, Donald Dodson.
They leave behind their son, Billy Dodd and Lee Ernest of Monroe; daughter Angie McCaskill and Danny Brantley of Jonesville, daughter Cindy Myers and Steven of Monterey; five grandchildren, Melissa and Billy Maxie of Natchez, MS, Tiffany and Ryan Paul of Baytown, TX, Steve and Kelli Myers of Monterey, Ashley Dodd of Winnsboro, Brittany and Joe Dalton of LePlace and 10 great-grandchildren, Ryane Maxie, Hilery Maxie, Rylie Maxie, Gunner Maxie, Hayden Paul, Preston Paul, Jordan Scott, Galvin Dodd, Braydon Dodd, Kayden Dalton. Mr. William's three sisters, Joann Comeaux of Rayville, Elaine Groleau of McMinnville, OR and Edna Smith of Vancouver, WA. Mrs. Ida leaves behind her special friend, Janice King Ford.
Honorary pallbearers were Steven Myers, Ryan Paul, Billy Maxie, Hayden Paul, Preston Paul, Charlie Dodd, and Gunner Maxie.
Robert Evon Gavin
Private graveside service for Robert Evon "Bob" Gavin, 86, of Ferriday, were held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bob was born on Monday, February 19, 1934 in Jones County, MS and passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.
