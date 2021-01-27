Bobby Case
Funeral services for Bobby Case, 83, of Clayton, were held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jerry Sharp and Bro. John Martin officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bobby Weese Case was born on December 25, 1937 to Woodrow Wilson Case and Mary Lee Smith Case. His mother was known to say that he was the best Christmas gift she ever received. He left this world to be with his sweetheart in heaven on January 23, 2021.
Bobby was a resident of Catahoula Parish and attended Sicily Island High School where he briefly played football and excelled in track. On November 29, 1958, he married his childhood sweetheart, Lois Janice Nelson. They had 46 happy years together until ALS took his 'Jan' in July, 2005. As a young man, he worked briefly in the oil field and at Ferriday Farm Equipment before finding his true calling in the auto mechanic field. With a recommendation from his uncle, Rass Smith, Bobby was hired by Bluff City Motors in Natchez, MS and sent to alignment school in Rock Island, Illinois. He told of getting off the train in Chicago to find it was snowing and he had not brought a heavy coat. He was the preferred front end alignment technician in the Miss-Lou for over 40 years, providing service to customers at Bluff City Motors, Hinton McCoy Ford, Stuard Ford and Lakeside Ford. In October, 2007, he co-founded Case Alignment Service, LLC in Ferriday with his middle son and soon his youngest son joined the business. Although Bobby's health did not permit him to work much at Case Alignment, he was a dedicated public relations man, handing out business cards and asking complete strangers 'how is your ride driving? is it pulling to one side?'
Bobby Weese was a lifelong Ford man and a car guy to the bone with a fondness for loud pipes, big engines and the occasional friendly drag race. He never met a stranger and was known to spend more time in the grocery store visiting with whoever he knew than actually shopping for groceries. His sense of humor was big and he enjoyed a good laugh or a harmless prank. Bobby was always there when his family needed him. When his oldest son was farming and it was planting or harvest time, Bobby could be found doing whatever he could to help get the crop in or out of the field. He loved it when the family gathered to eat a special meal, being especially fond of his oldest daughter-in-law’s dressing and his daughter's chocolate pie. He enjoyed his garden, growing and proudly sharing tomatoes and other vegetables with family and friends. Bobby was a loving husband and a patient father who was a good example to his children and loved them unconditionally. He was also a wonderful pawpaw who was proud of his grandchildren and left them with many fun memories, even those as simple as a ride on his old Sears mower or a trip to Taco Bell. He attended Foules Church of God for many years and was a founding member of Sunnyside Church. He especially enjoyed the music at church and sometimes sang in the choir. He was a sports fan, with football being his favorite, and he loved his Sicily Island Tigers, LSU Tigers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he was able, if it was Friday night and Sicily Island was playing football, Bobby was there. He was able to recite specific scores from games in the mid 1970's even after dementia robbed him of more recent memories.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, and two sisters, Carolyn Sue Case Posey and Faye Louise Case Fletcher. He is survived by brother, Wilson Case and Janelle; daughter, Sherry Case English and Tim; sons John Case and Patti, Bobby Case, Eric Case and Rhonda; grandchildren Alan English and Maria, Gary English and Michelle, John Case, Jr. and Allison, Jessica Case, Shelby Case and Caroline, and Noah Case; great-grandchildren, Alan Lee English, Dawson English, Theissyn English, MaeLynn English and Willow Case, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
His family would like to thank those at Camelot Leisure Living who truly cared about him during his time there. Special thanks to the Emergency and ICU departments at Riverland Medical Center for the compassion and kindnesses extended to the family during Bobby Weese's final days. He will be terribly missed, but he will live on in the hearts of those who love him.
Pallbearers were Martin Nelson, Ben Nelson, Bobby Case, John Case, Sr., John Case, Jr., Shelby Case, Alan English, and Gary English.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Case, Jerry Green, Tommy Bingham, Clay Fletcher, Brad Nelson, and Robert Stogner.
Charles Russell McPhate
Charles Russell McPhate, 81, of Vidalia, was born on September 23, 1939 and passed away on January 23, 2021.
Charles proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was owner and operator of McPhate Logging, Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Hines McPhate and Doris Anding McPhate.
Charles leaves behind his wife, Laverene Bryant McPhate of Vidalia.
Hortence Townsend
Funeral services for Hortence "Mrs. Shorty" Townsend, 71, of Sicily Island, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Rosin Creek Pentecostal Church with Bro. AJ Kimball officiating. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery in Harrisonburg, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Hortence was born on Thursday, October 27, 1949 in Hereford, TX and passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 in Alexandria.
Joe Garland Boykin
Funeral services for Mr. Joe Garland Boykin, 82, of Vidalia, were held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Paul Ninemire and Bro. Jerrry Sharp officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home
Joe was born on Sunday, December 11, 1938 in Amite County MS and passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
Norman Ray Pecanty
Funeral services for Norman Ray Pecanty, 81, of Monterey, were held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Ganey, Bro. John Rushing, and Bro. Clyde Grammon officiating. Interment followed at Green Cemetery in Monterey, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Norman was born on Tuesday, August 29, 1939 in Eva and passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his children. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Norman was a member of Parhams Baptist Church.
He is reunited with the love of his life, Sarah Barbara Green Pecanty; parents, Clyde and Natalie Pecanty; and sister, JoAnn Lancaster.
Norman leaves son, Clyde Pecanty and his wife Lisa of Baton Rouge; son, Andre Pecanty of New Era; daughter, Ginger Ryall and her husband David of Baton Rouge; son, Perry Pecanty of Monterey; daughter, Bridget Brown and her husband Wyatt of Monterey; grandchildren, Blair Snider and her husband Jeremy, Blane Pecanty, Cody Beard, Brandi Currey and her husband Josh, Tyler Pecanty and his wife Emily, Taylor Pecanty, Hayden Willson and his wife Baler, Ashlee Willson, Colton Willson, Connor Brown, Elisa Brown, and Wesley Brown; and 12 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Cody Beard, Blane Pecanty, Hayden Willson, Colton Willson, Tyler Pecanty and Curtis Smith.
Honorary pallbearers were Red Tiffee and TD Pugh.
Lynda Jean Secrest Tate
Funeral services for Lynda Jean Secrest Tate, 73, of Vidalia, were held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Vidalia Church of Christ with Brother Joe Nichols and Brother Roy Smith officiating.
Graveside services were held at Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Memory Gardens, Garden of Faith, Hope, AR, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Vidalia.
Lynda Tate was born on Thursday, July 17, 1947 in Minden, to Jewell Waldo "JW" and Theresa Belle "Terry" Secrest and departed from this life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez following complications from bypass surgery. She was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Vidalia Church of Christ.
