Marjorie Tinsley Vogt
Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Tinsley Vogt will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ferriday. The family will receive visitors at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and from 12 noon until service time at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on January 30, 2020 under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment will follow in Natchez, City Cemetery in Natchez, Mississippi.
Mrs. Marjorie Tinsley Vogt died Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Ferriday. She was born on November 27, 1927, in Dykesville, in Claiborne Parish and attended the local schools there. After graduating from the Charity School of Nursing in Shreveport, she came to Ferriday in 1948 where she married Dr. Eugene Vogt and then worked as his nurse. Despite the rigors of a full-time job and the rearing of four boys that began to come along, she plunged into civic activity, joining and devoting precious time to the Ferriday Garden Club.
She assisted the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office in supervising and planting the gardens at the correctional facilities and served on the committee to refurbish the old courthouse grounds.
In April 2008 Mrs. Vogt was inducted into the Circle of Roses by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation for being an avid gardener and sharing her time and talents with the community. On August 9, 2008, the Louisiana Secretary of State declared “Marjorie Vogt Day” recognizing her service to Concordia Parish and Ferriday. Through her beautification efforts, she spent many hours preparing the town for the cleanest city contests and decorating the street posts for the holidays. Ferriday residents will remember the site of “Ms. Marjorie” up in the bucket of the utility truck assisting city workers in hanging lights. In December 2008, the city acknowledged her contributions by asking her to preside as Grand Marshall of the Ferriday Christmas Parade.
She also served on the Ferriday Historical Preservation Committee as a member and was active in the Ferriday Chamber of Commerce.
Marjorie Vogt was a dedicated member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, serving as president of the Altar Society and supervising the placement of floral decorations during special events. She was one of the church’s most assiduous fundraisers.
A life-long library user, Mrs. Vogt became a member of the Concordia Parish Library Board in 1991, serving as its president for two years. Under her leadership, the library passed a tax renewal with a 90% approval rating. She assisted with the tough decisions for two multi-million-dollar construction projects for the public library. She welcomed and greeted citizens at nearly all the library's programs for many years. She acted as a mentor and sounding board for the library director; and she annually made hundreds of rum cakes for community agencies with which the library partnered for programming and other activities. Mrs. Vogt always expressed in some manner the library's appreciation to citizens and other agencies. She represented Concordia Parish on the Northeast Trustee Trail Blazer Board of Commissioners from 2002 to 2014.
In March 2009, Mrs. Vogt traveled to Baton Rouge to receive the Louisiana Library Association’s prestigious James O. Modisette Award for Library Trustees acknowledging her service to public libraries.
Mrs. Vogt was a role model for a life filled with community service and a devoted wife, mother of four sons, thirteen grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Eugene Vogt, Jr.; her parents, Joseph Loyce Tinsley and Etta Estelle Butcher Tinsley and granddaughter Ashley Vogt.
She is survived by her four sons, Eugene “Goo” W. Vogt, III wife Laura of Anchorage, AK; Joseph Patrick Vogt, Sr. and wife Merida of Monroe, LA; Shannon D. Vogt and his wife Shannon-Lewis Vogt of Ferriday, LA and Michael T. Vogt and wife, Sara, of Aguasealientes, Mexico.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Margaret Catherine “Maggie” Vogt, Melissa Ann Vogt, Joseph Patrick Vogt, Jr. and his mother, Melanie Kennedy, Robert Harrison Vogt, Ainsley Smith (Brandon), Blake Robinson (Lauren), James Michael Vogt (Shenna), Alejandro de Luna, Zara de Luna, Paloma de Luna, Catherine Vogt Sullivan (Chris), Christopher Vogt and Gavin T. Vogt.
Marjorie Vogt is also survived by her great grandchildren; Stella Blue Holverson Vogt, Abbigail Smith, Barrett Smith, Victoria de Luna, Sofia de Luna, Gael de Luna, Hunter Michael Vogt, Trinity Rose Devereux, Sarah Ashley Vogt, Hayes Sullivan, Jax Sullivan, Harlon Vogt and Hayden Vogt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Concordia Parish Library or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
-------------------------------------
Shirley Lou Walton
Funeral services for Shirley Lou Walton, 84, of Vidalia, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Patricks Catholic Church with Father John Pardue officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Shirley Walton was born on Sunday, February 10, 1935 in Greenville, MS and passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Natchez, MS. She was a resident of Vidalia since 1987 and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Vidalia. Shirley retired from teaching with over 20 years of service in Pass Christian MS and Natchez, MS and was a member of the Vidalia Lady's Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald G. McCurdy and Mable Zappe McCurdy.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Walton Galloway and her husband Pat of Vidalia, and Wendy Walton King and her husband Kyle of Hammond; a brother Jesse C. Chapman Jr. of Russellville, AR
three grandsons, Jeffrey Galloway and his wife Desiree, Joshua King and Brandon King
granddaughter Shannon Galloway Edmiston and her husband Cole; nephew/Godson Clayton A. Chapman
She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Anna and Abby Edmiston
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
-------------------------------------------
Gary Hinton
A memorial service for Gary Hinton, 56, of Ferriday, was held Monday, January 27, 2020, at Westside Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gary Hinton was born on Wednesday, March 6, 1963 in Shreveport and passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lake Concordia.
---------------------------------------
Delena Jean Walden
Funeral services for Delena Jean Walden, 54, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home -Vidalia with Bro. Chris Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Delena Jean Walden was born on Tuesday, July 13, 1965 in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Alexandria.
----------------------------------------
David Wayne Alexander
Funeral services for David Wayne Alexander, 52, of Vidalia, were held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at The Pentecostals of The Miss Lou with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating and at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Jayess, MS with Bro. Ray Bowling officating. Interment followed at Calvary Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Jayess, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
David Wayne Alexander was born on Thursday, July 6, 1967 in Bastrop and passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Vidalia.
