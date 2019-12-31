Gena K. Smart
Funeral services for Gena K. Smart, 90, of Ridgecrest, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Clayton Baptist Church (8722 Hwy 566 Clayton, LA 71326) with Pastor Emile Bordelon officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Gena K. Smart was born on Sunday, December 22, 1929 in Brookhaven, MS and passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Alexandria. She attended West Lincoln School in Brookhaven and Draughn Business College in Jackson. She grew up at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Brookhaven where she was baptized in 1943. She was very active in music for all her churches she attended. Gena was one of the first worker at International Paper Co. in Natchez as a secretary. She retired from Adams County Welfare Department after 15 years. Gena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by everybody who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Geems and Arcola Smith; four sisters, Velma Britt, Martell Byrd, Maude Smith, and Parlee Smith; brother Hugh V. Smith; granddaughter Jennifer Jean Smith; and former husband Charles W. Nelson.
Gena leaves behind her husband Billy R. Smart; son Mitchell Nelson and wife Sarah; five daughters, Alana Nelson, Suzane Robertson, Debbie Gordon and husband Phil, Melanie Richardson, and Gena Garrity; two step-daughters, Becky Bennett and husband Lawrence and Gail Faust and husband Rex; three sisters, Laverne Lee, Evelyn Smith, and Johnnie Jackson; eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, niceces, nephews, family, and friends. Pallbearers will be Phil Gordon, George Bourke, Robert Newman, Daniel Bordelon, Lawrence Bennett, and Alaric Snow.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________
Patrick Leon Tucker
Graveside services for Patrick Leon Tucker, 70, of Shreveport, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island with Pastor Brian Gunter of Pollock, officiating, and under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patrick Leon Tucker was born on November 25, 1949 in Springhill to James and Lois McAllister Tucker and passed away December 27, 2019 in Houston, TX.
_____________
Grady Lamar Hyde
Funeral services for Grady Lamar Hyde, 64, of Jonesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville with Bishop Michael Norris officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Grady Lamar Hyde was born on Monday, June 6, 1955 in Many and passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Jonesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Hyde and Elva Baldwin Beck; brother Sammy Jo Hyde; son Grady Lamar Hyde, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Malliey Baldwin; two aunts, Vivian Grigalunas and Evelien Baldwin.
Survivors include his daughter Kimberly Coleman and husband Robert of Jonesville; grandson Richard Tiser, II of Jonesville; two brothers, Stephan Alan Hyde and wife Elizabeth of Farmerville and JR Hyde and wife Jackie of Jonesville and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________
Johnny Wilson
(Please note the time change for the services)
Funeral services for Johnny Wilson, 69, of Ferriday, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Ferriday First Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Ledford, Rev. Eddie Schiele, Rev. Joe Harris, and Bro. Josh Morea officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez National Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Johnny Wilson was born on Saturday, February 11, 1950 in Ferriday and passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Alexandria. Johnny served his country in the United States Army during the Desert Storm and retired after 20 years. He also served the community as a police officer in Catahoula and Concordia Parish for about 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Wilson and brother James William Wilson, Sr.
Johnny leaves behind his wife Kathy Davis Wilson of Ferriday; daughter Renee Cooley and husband David of Vidalia; son Johnathan Wilson of Clayton; daughter Steffi Kuhlein and fiance Christian Spicker of Regensburg, Germany; step-son Travis Williams of Ferriday; step-daughter Catrina Williams of Pineville; brother Roy Eugene Wilson and wife Dorothy of Vidalia; two sisters, Mary Leteff of Baton Rouge and Sue Barlow and husband Bennie of Ferriday; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; beloved mother-in-law Elizabeth M. Davis and two foster sons, LaKendrick and LaFrederick Quinn. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Karl Davis, Ronald Davis, Danny Brown, Johnny O. Wilson, Jr., Daniel Cross, and Shannon Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Ferriday First Baptist Church. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
__________
Leon 'Pee Wee' Mack
Funeral services for Leon 'Pee Wee' Mack, 78, of Clayton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton with Dr. Ricky O'Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mr. Mack passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Natchez Merit Hospital in Natchez, MS.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
_____________
Kathleen Savoy Whitehead
Mrs. Kathleen Savoy Whitehead of Vidalia passed away peacefully Christmas morning, December 25th, 2019, at the Deerfield Nursing Center in Delhi, at 90 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Whitehead are under the direction of the Comer Funeral Home and were held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Vidalia Presbyterian Church. Interment followed at the Historical Natchez City Cemetery.
A lifelong resident of Vidalia, Kitty-Lou, as she was affectionately called, was born in Plaquemine on June 29, 1929, the oldest daughter of Captain Gilbert Julien and Mamie Etta Savoy. Kathleen graduated from Vidalia High School in 1946 and subsequently attended Spencer's Business College in Baton Rouge, receiving an associate degree in accounting. In the fall of 1948, Kathleen met the love of her life, George W. Whitehead (GW), on a blind date. Following a whirlwind romance, they were married six months later on Good Friday, April 15, 1949. They first lived in Natchez, then briefly in Morgan City and Houma eventually settling permanently in Vidalia. Along with her sweetheart, GW, they began an entrepreneurial partnership over the years, operating businesses such as Whitehead’s Grocery, a Montgomery Ward Catalog store, rental properties and eventually a ServiceMaster franchise in the Miss-Lou area. To this day, Kathleen is remembered by friends and family for her quick wit and business prowess.
Mrs. Whitehead was also known for her strong commitment to the preservation of the Old Town of Vidalia. Forming a small group of historic preservationists in 1977, Kathleen was instrumental in securing The Sheriff Campbell House on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to her many accomplishments, Kathleen and GW were most proud of their children, Claudia, Amy and Web. Always with a high interest in education, Kathleen took a lead role in their lives assisting each of them to successfully graduate from college.
Before the onset of her illness, Mrs. Whitehead was an active member of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church serving at times as Elder, clerk of session, and the publishing of Sunday bulletin. Kathleen proudly served in her community as past member of the Civitan Club, the Salvation Army and the Musical Arts League of Natchez. Before the passing of her father and husband, Kathleen enjoyed the surroundings of her large family and gatherings. Rarely was a time where she was not hosting a family/friends gathering or attending a family party at her parents or sibling’s houses. One of her favorite pastimes was to sit and sing along with her brothers, nephews and nieces during such family functions.
Mrs. Whitehead is preceded in death by her sweetheart of almost 42 years, George W. Whitehead; her parents Mamie Etta and Gilbert ‘Jimmy’ Savoy; brothers, Gilbert Savoy Jr., Clyde J. Savoy; nephews, Robert Luttrell of Texas, Glen W. Hall of Brandon MS, and Danny Savoy of Vidalia. Kathleen is survived by her siblings, Etta Lee Bryan of Baker and Curtis C. Savoy of Ferriday; children, Claudia Morgan of Delhi, Amy Heirtzler of Olive Branch, MS. and George "Web" Whitehead of San Antonio, TX;
grandchildren, Alicia Hughes of Little Rock, AR, Amy Byrne of St. Louis, MO, Jake Heirtzler of Memphis, TN, Haley Lonidier of Olive Branch, MS, and Will Heirtzler of New Orleans; great-grandchildren, Lucie and Henry Hughes of Little Rock, AR, Beatice (Bea) and Francis Byrne of St. Louis, MO, and Hudson, Evelyn and Clark Lonidier of Olive Branch, MS. In addition, Kathleen is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and plenty of cousins.
___________
Deborah W. Sansone
Deborah W. Sansone passed away Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was 66. Debbie was born to the late Kenneth Watson and Doris Stephens Watson on July 1, 1953 in Oak Grove. Debbie had a quiet spirit and was full of love. She loved animals, birds in particular, that she raised. She had a natural giftedness with the birds and loved them dearly. Debbie enjoyed working with computers, she was hard worker and a homemaker; loved her Chihuahuas but most of all loved her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and lifelong mate that will be greatly missed.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents; son, James Gerry Sansone; sisters, Kenya Watson and Tanya Scirocco.
She is survived by her life mate of 27 years, Ronnie Wedgeworth; son, Anthony Sansone (Renee) from Ennis, TX; daughter, April Sansone Sturgeon (James) from Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Kaitlin Pace Duncan (Yankie Lee), Cody Pace (Mattie), Starla Sansone and Sam Sturgeon; great grandchildren, Cannon Farmer, Corbin Duncan, Amelia Pace and Liam Duncan; nephew, Marcus Scirocco(Summer); and niece, Medina Scirocco.
Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of making the arrangements.
____________
Brandon Wayne Newman
Funeral services for Brandon Wayne Newman, 34 of Plaquemine, formerly of Vidalia were held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________
Gertrude F. Ratcliff
Funeral services for Gertrude F. Ratcliff, 91, of Vidalia, were held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Frs. Joseph Xavier and Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird’s Funeral Home of Natchez, MS.
Ms. Gertrude was born on January 17, 1928 in Ferriday and passed away December 23, 2019 at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday. She was an LPN/Private Duty Nurse for more than 40 years in the Miss-Lou. Ms. Gertrude worked at the Natchez Charity Hospital, with Dr. Hall Ratcliffe, Sr. of Ferriday and for many patients under the care of Dr. Clifford Tillman of Natchez.
After retiring from nursing Ms. Gertrude began serving as Sacristan at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia where she devoted countless hours each week doing the Lord’s work wherever needed, serving in that capacity for 35 years until her health started failing.
Ms. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, Mary A. Dimontino and Jake Frank Fitt; step-mother, Alcienie K. Fitt; three brothers, William J. Fitt, Joseph Fitt and Johnny Fitt; three sisters, Susie Fitt, Edna Fitt Irby and Emily Fitt Downs; and three step-sisters, Florence Tyler, Bertie May Vicknair and Lillian Butler.
Those left to cherish her memory are nephew, Alex Vicknair (Sylvia) of Norco; nieces, Anita Hinton Jovel of Vidalia, Martha Evans (Mike) of Covington, Gladys Griffin (C.V.) of Charleston, SC and June Reeves (Hank) of Mer Rouge and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Ms. Gertrude’s very special friends, Liz Brooking, Fr. Joseph Xavier, Corinne Randazzo, Pat Stein and Alan Wingfield, as well as her entire extended church family.
Special thanks are also extended to Camelot Leisure Living of Ferriday, especially Ms. Shirley Perkins, for providing a nice home-away-from home for Ms. Gertrude over the last 2 ½ years and to Riverland Medical Center of Ferriday and Encompass Health Hospice of Vidalia for their compassionate, palliative care.
Pallbearers were nephews and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Bill McDonough, Cliff Stein, Cecil Brooking, Charles Garrity, George Murray and Lloyd Songe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OLL Altar Society, PO Box 460, Vidalia, LA 71373 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital/ALSAC, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
___________
Jerry Don Eames
Funeral services for Jerry Don Eames, Sr., 84 of Ferriday, were held Monday, December 30, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Josh Morea officiating. Internment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jerry Don Eames, Sr. was born on Friday, June 21, 1935 in Roxy, MS and passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner. In 1957 Don married the love of his life, Joyce Knight. He retired from Ashland Pipeline Company with 35 years of Service.
Don served his country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father Jerry B. Eames; mother Pauline McCrary Eames; two brothers, Charles and Raymond Eames; granddaughter Carley Renea Eames
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Joyce Eames of Ferriday; son Donny Eames and his wife Leslie of Sicily Island; two daughters, Janice Lunsford and her husband Paul of Graham, TX and Terri O'Hair and her husband Mark of Lampasas, TX; two brothers, James Phillip Eames of Ferriday and Michael "Bubba" Eames and his wife Kathryn of Ferriday; a sister Marie Harris and her husband Paul of Ferriday.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
____________
Lois Goodwin
A memorial service for Lois Goodwin was held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Lois was born May 7, 1936 in Rayville and passed away December 23, 2019 in Alexandria. She was a member of Christian Fellowship in Winnsboro, LA. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Lois worked at E.R. McDonald and Sons for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by husband, Robert James Goodwin; parents, Lathan Wilson, Robert Tullos and Ninnie Tullos; sisters, Stella Wilson Ballard and Elaine Maxwell Reese and brother, J.A. Wilson.
Mrs. Goodwin is survived by daughter, Debra Feldner and husband Phil of Vidalia; two sons, Kenneth Goodwin of St. Joseph and Glenn Goodwin and wife Hazel of Waterproof; grandchildren, Robert Lawson Goodwin and Trish, Katherine Renea Goodwin, Leslie Goodwin, Kenneth Lathan Goodwin, Jr., Dale Lathan Adams and Mathew Ryan Goodwin, and six great-grandchildren.; one brother Robert Thomas Tullos, Jr. and wife Brenda; She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
