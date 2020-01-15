Judy H. Franklin
Funeral services for Judy H. Franklin, 64, of Jonesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville on Friday, January 17, 2020 with Bro. Larry Eubanks officiating. Internment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Judy Franklin was born on Friday, March 18, 1955 in Winnsboro and passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Jonesville.
_______________
Jimmie Sue Barnett
Funeral services for Jimmie Sue Rollins Barnett were held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Comer Funeral Home under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Jimmie Sue Rollins Barnett, 84, of Ridgecrest, was born on October 23, 1935 in Roxie, MS and passed away in New Orleans on January 9, 2020.
_____________
Barbara Tidwell Walker
Funeral services for Barbara Tidwell Walker, 73, of Clayton, were held Monday, January 13, 2020, at Clayton Apostolic Pentecostal Church Chapel with Rev. Melton Rushing and Bro. Cecil Grantham officiating. Interment followed at Kings Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Barbara Tidwell Walker was born on Wednesday, March 13, 1946 in Gilbert and passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Alexandria.
_____________
Lucille Hudnell Bond
Lucille Hudnall Bond, 93, entered into eternal life on January 9, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Lucille was born in Jonesville, on April 29, 1926, to the union of Henry Hudnall and Pearl McClure Hudnall.
A service celebrating Mrs. Bond’s life was held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Jonesville with Reverends Gary Norris and Ralph Webber officiating. Interment followed at Galvin’s Creek Cemetery in LaSalle Parish, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
___________
Roy M. Reyes
Memorial services for Roy M. Reyes, 71, of Ferriday, were held Friday, January 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Vidalia with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Roy Reyes was born on Febuary 13, 1948 in Raymondville, TX and passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, Mississippi. Roy retired from the City of Vidalia as the Street Department Superintendent. with 23 years of service and was a part time Vidalia Police officer. Roy grew a love of the outdoors while being raised and working beside his father and grandfather as a cowboy on the King Ranch in Texas.
Roy was preceded in death by his mother Mary Reyes and niece Rene' Rodgriguez
Survivors include his wife Janie Tucker Reyes of Ferriday; two sons, Roy Reyes and his wife Crystal of Ferriday, and Levi Reyes and his wife Nikki of Monroe; his father Roger D. Reyes of Vidalia; sister Diane Rodriguez of Vidalia; brother Steve Reyes of Carthage, TX; four granddaughters, Bailey Reyes, Brooklyn Reyes, Lyla Cate Reyes and Ally Crofford and two grandsons, Lawson Reyes and Holden Tucker Reyes
