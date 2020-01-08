James "Babe" Huff
Funeral services for James 'Babe' Huff, 81, of Lake St. John were held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at The First Baptist Church, Ferriday, with the Rev. Josh Morea and Rev. Larry Wagner officiating. Burial followed at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mr. Huff was born September 23, 1938, the son of Howard and Wildred Norris Huff and passed away Thursday, January, 2, 2020. He was a 1956 graduate of Cheneyville High School and attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He served his country in the U.S. Army, Missile Squadron, Cleveland, Ohio.
He was a highly regarded mud engineer for many of the major operators in the offshore oil industry for 35 years and worked as a consultant for 10 years. Babe was an avid sports enthusiast, and was active for a big part of his life in baseball, basketball, golf, fishing, hunting and gardening. During his three-year stint in the Army, he was recruited to play in baseball, basketball and ping pong tournaments all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Max Huff; brother-in-law Roland Landry, Sr. and brother-in-law Alton Robert "Bobby" Patton.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Anita Patton Huff; two sons, Ty Howard Huff and wife Eleanor, of Frisco, TX and Max Huff and wife Angie, of Prairieville; daughter, Kelly Huff of Lake St. John; five grandchildren, Ayden Huff, Vannessa Huff, Noah Huff, Jylliann Huff and Samuel Huff; one sister, Joyce Huff Landry.
Pallbearers were nephews Bobby Landry, Terrell Landry, Trey Smith, and friends, Jeremy Wood, George Cupit, Keith Dallalio, Josh Johns and Pat Gaspard.
Honorary pallbearers were Chester Hoover, Paul Patterson, Duke Ellis, Curtis Savoy, Larry Stuard, David Feduccia and Wayne Miley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Ferriday or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to www.youngsfh.com.
________________________________
Leon 'Pee Wee' Mack
Funeral services for Leon 'Pee Wee' Mack, 78, of Clayton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton with Dr. Ricky O'Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mr. Mack passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Natchez Merit Hospital in Natchez, MS.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
________________________________
Floyd Middleton
Funeral services for Floyd E. Middleton, 88, of Wildsville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Evangeline Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home..
________________________________
Stephanie Marie Riley
Stephanie Marie Riley, 42, of Waterproof, passed away December 30, 2019 at her home. Stephanie was born August 23, 1977 to Louis Riley, Jr. and Elaine Riley in New Orleans. Her memorial service will be held at a future date under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.