Cathyrine Mae Griffin
Graveside services for Cathyrine Mae Griffin, 50, of Clayton, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2020, at the New Light Cemetery in Foules. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe.
_________________________
Willie Mae Washington
Graveside services for Willie Mae Washington, 57, of Clayton, who died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2020, at Afton Villa Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Francisville. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe.
___________________________
Liz Magoun Punchard
Margaret Elizabeth (Liz) Punchard passed away Sunday April 26, 2020, while on an evening walk in her neighborhood in Senoia, Georgia.
Services through Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday were held Sunday May 3, 2020 at Forman Cemetery in Monterey with an extended graveside service.
A Life Celebration Reception followed at the home of Andy and Deanna Magoun.
Liz was born October 5, 1969, in Natchez. She graduated from Huntington School in Ferriday in 1987 and continued her education at LSU receiving her BSN in December 1993. Following years of working in patient care, she completed her MSN at East Tennessee State University in May 2015.
During her work career, Liz served in various positions as an RN, at numerous facilities, including
Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, Natchez Community Hospital in Natchez, Concordia Diagnostics Clinic in Ferriday, South Mississippi Home Health in Natchez, Mississippi Women and Children's Hospital in Lafayette, Alamogordo Pediatric Hospital in Alamogordo, New Mexico Newnan Piedmont Hospital in Newnan, Georgia, Cardiovascular Specialists of Frederick, Maryland, Inova Loudoun Hospital Birthing Inn in Leesburg, Virginia and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women/Babies in Orlando, Florida
Her educational employment career included positions as Adjunct, Instructor with Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tennessee, Instructor with Lincoln Memorial University at the Knoxville/Blount Tennessee campus and Program Director for the Associate Degree Nursing Program at West Georgia Technical College
Liz was a member of Sevier Memorial United Methodist Church where she attended as a youth. She regularly attended Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg, Georgia with her children. She was a member of Pi Phi Sorority at LSU '87 and a community service volunteer with Community Food Connection of Blount County, Tennessee.
She was a Sigma Theta Tau candidate and an Adjunct Instructor of Excellence Award recipient in 2014 at Roane State. She had active RN Licenses with the states of Tennessee and Georgia and Certifications as ANCC-Electronic Fetal Monitoring and Basic Life Support for Health Providers.
Liz is survived by her three children who are her everything: Lindsay, Madison and Barret, all of Senoia, Georgia; Liz's mother and step-father, Carolyn Magoun Poole and Paul Wayne Poole of Ferriday; her brother, Bo Magoun and sister-in-law Kim Magoun of Madison, Miss., and three nephews Austin, Collin and Ethan; her brother, Andy Magoun and sister-in-law Deanna Magoun of Monterey and two nieces and a nephew, Anna Claire, Gracie and Jack.
Liz also was the owner to three dogs, Boudin, Babette, Bodie, and one cat, Felix.
She was preceded in death by her father Wayne Magoun.
The family wishes to send thank yous to the many Bradshaw Farms Neighbors and West Georgia Tech Faculty, students and friends for their love, support and laughs over the years.
Memorials may be made for the benefit of her children through a Go Fund Me Account established by the faculty members of West Georgia Technical College or directly to family.
____________________________
Calvin 'Oneal' Wigginton
Funeral services for Calvin "Oneal" Wigginton, 70, of Monterey, were held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Eva Church of God with Bro. Bobby Ratcliff and Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Eva Pentecostal Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Oneal was born on Sunday, February 19, 1950 in Rogersville, AL and passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Shreveport. He was a loving husband, daddy, pawpaw, and friend. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Lucille Davis Wigginton; three sisters, Emma Jean Moss, Pauline Brown, and Ella Willard; two brothers, Bobby Wigginton and Buford Wigginton.
Those left behind to cherish his memories include his wife of 44 years Kathy Wigginton; son Opie Monroe Wigginton and his wife Whitney, all of Monterey; daughter Paula Green and her husband Josh of Vidalia; 10 grandchildren, Ross Wigginton and his wife Kailtlin, Jenny Broussard, Jake Green, Harlin Green, Hayli Wigginton, Jaime Farris, Jada Farris, Brendon Farris, Joshua Green II and Dedra Green and one brother Louis Wigginton. He is ado survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Tom Tiffee, Red Tiffee, Steve Moss, Jimmy Wigginton, Johnny Wigginton, and Greg Wigginton.
Honorary pallbearers were Floyd Smith, Hart Tiffee, Richie Dickson, and Richard Tiffee.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
