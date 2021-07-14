Frank Wilson Grantham
Graveside services for Frank Wilson Grantham, 81, of Ridgecrest, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Frank Grantham was born on Saturday, August 12, 1939 in Leesville and passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 in Ridgecrest. Frank worked for Scarborough Oil Field Supply Co. for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his father George Grantham; mother Ethel Doris Grantham; brother Garland Grantham; two sisters, Marjorie Stephens and Claria Cater.
He is survived by a sister Mildred Maher; two sons, Mike Grantham and his wife Rebecca and Kenneth Grantham and his wife Delisa; two grandsons, Jason Grantham and his wife Natali and Quincy Grantham and his wife Candy; two granddaughters, Lissa Hopkins and her husband Ben and Naomi Grantham; four great-granddaughters, Kamdyn Grantham, Nora Grantham, Henlee Hopkins and Alyssa Grantham. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Grantham, Quincy Grantham, Rodney Grantham, Scotty Goodman, Ben Hopkins and Richard Grantham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Wilson, Quinn Sowell and Jimmy Wilkinson
__________________________
Toxie ‘Billy Joe’ Burnette
Funeral services for Toxie "Billy Joe" Burnette, 86 of Vidalia, were held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Chris Haney officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Billy Joe was born on Wednesday, November 21, 1934 in Lawrence County, MS and passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Bogue Chitto, MS. Billy Joe retired after 45 years of service with International Paper and worked for Vidalia Police Dept. as Humane Officer. He loved fishing, hunting, mowing grass, watching westerns and spending time with his family and friends, Billy Joe was a loyal friend whose word was his Honor.
He was preceded in death by his father Byron Burnette; mother Texie Boyd Burnette; wife Jo Brady Burnette; daughter Carolyn Roth; sister Grace Rushing and grandson Brandon Burnette.
Survivors include his son Vernon Burnette and his wife Stephanie of Bouge Chitto, MS; his daughter Lynn Burnette and fiance' Troy Vernon of Vidalia; grandson- Justin Burnette and his wife Annie; granddaughter Kyla Smith and her husband Trent, granddaughter Ashley Holmes and her husband Mike, grandson Jacob Brown, grandson Zack Brown and his wife Taylor, grandson Dakota Mooney, granddaughter Crystal Haney and her husband Chris, granddaughter Bethany Strickland and her husband Michael,
grandson Ricky Roth and his wife Emmaleigh and son-in-law Richard Roth.
He is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren
Honorary pallbearers were Vidalia Fire Chief Johnny Evans and the Vidalia Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.
__________________________
Verl Lawrence Day
Services for Verl Lawrence Day, Sr., 87, of Vidalia, will be held at a later date.
Verl was born on Monday, April 16, 1934 in Deadwood, SD and passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Ferriday.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Day; parents, Verl Day and Wilma Caldwell Day; brother, Gerald Arthur Day; and son-in-law, Jerry McLain.
Verl leaves behind his wife, Shirley Day; son, Verl Day, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Joann Day; son, Gerald Day; daughter, Sandra Day McLain; and daughter, Sharon Louise McLaughin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
____________________________
Juanita Cummings
Funeral arrangements for Juanita Cummings, 82, of Monterey, are incomplete at this time under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Juanita Cummings was born on Wednesday, June 21, 1939 in Shaw and passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.
